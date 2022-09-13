ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Dressed Stars From the 2022 Emmy Awards

Tonight’s 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California celebrated the year’s best television shows and performances—but on the red carpet beforehand, the paparazzi were cheering on something a tad different: A-listers in their finest formalwear. Sticking to tradition, many stars in attendance adhered to the event’s signature glamorous feel tonight. The designer dresses were heavy on the sequins, shining brighter than a disco ball in Studio 54.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer

Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon.  Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Mistress Mildred Spotted In Hollywood With Actor’s Son Joseph For ‘Night On The Town’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-housekeeper/mistress Mildred Baena was seen out and about in Los Angeles for a rare appearance with the actor’s son Joseph, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old son of The Terminator star was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl with Mildred where they saw The Gypsy Kings perform. Joseph, who currently works as an LA-based real estate agent, shared one snap of the two posing in front of the stage. The two appeared in good spirits as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera. “With a packed schedule, it’s always such a special and meaningful time...
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
