And Just Like That, Ben And Jennifer Affleck’s Second Honeymoon Is Over
Newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck are back from their second honeymoon.
How to Watch ‘Elvis’ Online: You Can Now Stream the New Austin Butler Film at Home
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The King is back. After rocking the box office since earlier this summer — and earning a reported $141 million so far — Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic telling of the rock & roll legend, has finally hit streaming services.
The Best Dressed Stars From the 2022 Emmy Awards
Tonight’s 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California celebrated the year’s best television shows and performances—but on the red carpet beforehand, the paparazzi were cheering on something a tad different: A-listers in their finest formalwear. Sticking to tradition, many stars in attendance adhered to the event’s signature glamorous feel tonight. The designer dresses were heavy on the sequins, shining brighter than a disco ball in Studio 54.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
John Wayne Couldn’t Stand His ‘Violent’ Costar in ‘True Grit’
John Wayne was a towering figure in the world of film. Not just in terms of his stature as a film legend, but also physically. At 6’3″ he held an imposing figure. Few people would be foolish enough to cross him. The Duke once famously described how his own toughness helped change the traditional film hero.
88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
Ellen DeGeneres Looks Glum During Lunch Date With Wife Portia de Rossi, Marking Her First Outing Since Ex Anne Heche's Death
She's still feeling the blues. Ellen DeGeneres was spotted looking downcast while in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24, marking her first public outing since late ex Anne Heche was cremated and buried on August 18. The star was grabbing lunch with wife Portia de Rossi at Tre Lune in...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Mistress Mildred Spotted In Hollywood With Actor’s Son Joseph For ‘Night On The Town’
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-housekeeper/mistress Mildred Baena was seen out and about in Los Angeles for a rare appearance with the actor’s son Joseph, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old son of The Terminator star was spotted at the Hollywood Bowl with Mildred where they saw The Gypsy Kings perform. Joseph, who currently works as an LA-based real estate agent, shared one snap of the two posing in front of the stage. The two appeared in good spirits as they smiled from ear to ear for the camera. “With a packed schedule, it’s always such a special and meaningful time...
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal. But that might be far from the truth. According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny...
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now
As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
