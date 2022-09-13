ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Five keys to the game: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 25 Oregon's contest with No. 12 BYU (2-0) on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars arrive in Eugene with all sorts of momentum. A home win over a top 10 a week ago will do that for most teams. The program hopes to make it two straight wins over ranked teams after knocking off No. 9 Baylor in double-overtime last week.
fishduck.com

Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?

BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?

The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
247Sports

The DuckTerritory War Room: The inside scoop on the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks will play their first home game against a ranked opponent this weekend against No. 12 BYU for the first time since the 2018 season, setting up one of the biggest games of the year out west for the Ducks and the Pac-12. What's the inside scoop and rumors around the program heading into this game? We've got you!
247Sports

BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State vs Montana State

Oregon State and Montana State are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and a special guest are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
247Sports

PODCAST: Predicting No. 25 Oregon vs No. 12 BYU

What are the major storylines for this weekend's Top 25 matchup between the No. 25 ranked Oregon Ducks and the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars? How do we see this game playing out on either side of the football? Who could decide this outcome? What are the final picks from our staff?
Sporting News

Oregon vs. BYU odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 3 matchup

No. 25 Oregon hosts No. 12 BYU at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX) in one of just two matchups between top-25 teams in Week 3. Oregon looks to get over .500 in the early season after its disappointing 49-3 loss to Georgia in Dan Lanning's first game against his former school, while BYU has an outside chance to run the table if they're able to notch a road victory on Saturday.
247Sports

Everything Bo Nix said on Wednesday of BYU week

Bo Nix met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the team's final preparation for its upcoming matchup against No. 12 BYU. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily.
750thegame.com

University of Oregon Men’s Basketball Announces Schedule

The University of Oregon has announced their men’s basketball schedule for this upcoming season. The Ducks open up their season with a matchup against Florida A&M in Eugene as part of the home and home Pac 12 and SWAC partnership. The PK85 Tournament is back and the Ducks open the tournament against Dan Hurley and the UCONN Huskies. The rivalry game against Oregon State will be on New Years Eve, December 31st, in Eugene and then they go to Corvallis on February 25th.
247Sports

The challenges Oregon faces against BYU

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning opens up about the development of his cornerback room and the challenges they'll face against a tough BYU team, Oregon's practices this week, and where the Ducks stand as gameday approaches.
247Sports

247Sports

