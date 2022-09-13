Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Five keys to the game: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU
It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 25 Oregon's contest with No. 12 BYU (2-0) on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars arrive in Eugene with all sorts of momentum. A home win over a top 10 a week ago will do that for most teams. The program hopes to make it two straight wins over ranked teams after knocking off No. 9 Baylor in double-overtime last week.
fishduck.com
Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?
BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
Dan Lanning says its 'really premature' to make redshirt decisions in September
Twelve members of Oregon's 2022 signing class have appeared on Saturdays this fall. That means roughly two thirds of the class have seen game action thus far this season. Those early snaps can only help the growth of each player, but what it means for the use of redshirts remains unknown.
Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?
The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
The DuckTerritory War Room: The inside scoop on the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks will play their first home game against a ranked opponent this weekend against No. 12 BYU for the first time since the 2018 season, setting up one of the biggest games of the year out west for the Ducks and the Pac-12. What's the inside scoop and rumors around the program heading into this game? We've got you!
BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State vs Montana State
Oregon State and Montana State are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and a special guest are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
PODCAST: Predicting No. 25 Oregon vs No. 12 BYU
What are the major storylines for this weekend's Top 25 matchup between the No. 25 ranked Oregon Ducks and the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars? How do we see this game playing out on either side of the football? Who could decide this outcome? What are the final picks from our staff?
Oregon's injury status vs BYU and its prep for the Cougars
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on some players dealing with rehab ahead of BYU, plus his thoughts on Oregon's preparation for the Cougars.
Sporting News
Oregon vs. BYU odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 3 matchup
No. 25 Oregon hosts No. 12 BYU at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX) in one of just two matchups between top-25 teams in Week 3. Oregon looks to get over .500 in the early season after its disappointing 49-3 loss to Georgia in Dan Lanning's first game against his former school, while BYU has an outside chance to run the table if they're able to notch a road victory on Saturday.
Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, has 'great' Oregon Ducks trip; USC Trojans visit up next
After thumping back-to-back Oregon 6A state champion Central Catholic 49-0 on Friday night at Autzen Stadium, some of the top St. John Bosco (California) football prospects remained in Eugene for unofficial visits. One of those top athletes was class of 2024 five-star safety Peyton Woodyard, who ...
What They're Saying: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to the Beaver state this week for a neutral site matchup...
Everything Bo Nix said on Wednesday of BYU week
Bo Nix met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the team's final preparation for its upcoming matchup against No. 12 BYU. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily.
750thegame.com
University of Oregon Men’s Basketball Announces Schedule
The University of Oregon has announced their men’s basketball schedule for this upcoming season. The Ducks open up their season with a matchup against Florida A&M in Eugene as part of the home and home Pac 12 and SWAC partnership. The PK85 Tournament is back and the Ducks open the tournament against Dan Hurley and the UCONN Huskies. The rivalry game against Oregon State will be on New Years Eve, December 31st, in Eugene and then they go to Corvallis on February 25th.
Pac-12 football power rankings: USC takes top spot, followed by Utah, Oregon State
The USC Trojans jumped above the Utah Utes to earn the top spot in this week’s Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive after Caleb Williams led the Trojans to a 41-28 victory Saturday at Stanford. Utah walloped Southern Utah 73-7, but USC earned five of the seven first-place...
The challenges Oregon faces against BYU
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning opens up about the development of his cornerback room and the challenges they'll face against a tough BYU team, Oregon's practices this week, and where the Ducks stand as gameday approaches.
ballparkdigest.com
Is new Salt Lake Bees ballpark in the works–or is MLB the final goal?
With ownership of 1,300 acres of land for development, the Larry H. Miller Company may be looking to build a sports-centered community in Salt Lake County for the Salt Lake Bees (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League) — or may have its sights on an MLB team and ballpark. A few...
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it.
How well did Utah’s colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?
The U.S. News annual college rankings report says among Utah colleges and universities, Brigham Young University “is arguably the most notable college in Utah.” No Utah colleges ranked in the top 10 nationally or regionally, but Westminster College was No. 12 among universities in the West region, up six places from a year ago.
castlecountryradio.com
Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day by shooting for free at 2 DWR ranges
Do you have a current Utah hunting, fishing or combination license? If so, you can visit either of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources public shooting ranges on Saturday, Sept. 24 and shoot for free. The fourth Saturday in September — which is Sept. 24 this year — is recognized...
247Sports
