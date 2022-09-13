The University of Oregon has announced their men’s basketball schedule for this upcoming season. The Ducks open up their season with a matchup against Florida A&M in Eugene as part of the home and home Pac 12 and SWAC partnership. The PK85 Tournament is back and the Ducks open the tournament against Dan Hurley and the UCONN Huskies. The rivalry game against Oregon State will be on New Years Eve, December 31st, in Eugene and then they go to Corvallis on February 25th.

