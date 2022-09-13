Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Students at Gardner-Edgerton High School stage walkout over proposed transgender bathroom policy
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - Students at Gardner-Edgerton High School walked out of school Friday in response to a proposed transgender bathroom policy. The district’s Board of Education has been considering a policy stating a student must use a restroom or join a sports team based on the gender noted on the student’s birth certificate. Proposed changes, now, though, make some accommodations for transgender students as long as they identify their gender identity with a district administrator or counselor.
lawrencekstimes.com
‘A traumatic and fatal conclusion’: Kansas school district debates potential transgender policy
TOPEKA — Debate over a potential policy covering transgender students exposed a school district’s ideological rifts on Monday night, complete with two legal letters and details from anonymous teachers. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District have wrangled over the policy since July, with...
KCTV 5
Unified Government Commission approves 2023 budget
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and the Kansas City Kansas Commission approved the proposed 2023 budget Thursday night. According to a release, the $432 million budget is part of the UG Forward campaign, an initiative to reimagine the Unified Government for the next 25 years through a comprehensive assessment and reevaluation of the organization’s operations.
KCTV 5
‘A wake-up call’: Recent fentanyl overdoses of students cause for concern in Oak Grove
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been a terrifying few days at a small-town high school in Missouri. Just this week, there have been three overdoses at Oak Grove High School. “Definitely a wake-up call,” superintendent Mindy Hampton said. A wake-up call in a place Hampton never thought...
NKC High School placed on lockdown after authorities receive tip of threat
North Kansas City High School was placed on lockdown for 15 minutes Thursday afternoon after authorities received a tip about a threat against the school.
Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy
TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Mo., Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park ordinance would levy fines for ‘nuisance’ parties at vacation rentals
Overland Park is closer to finalizing new rules for “nuisance” parties within city limits following a deadly shooting earlier this year that took place at a home being used as a short-term vacation rental. Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee on Wednesday approved...
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
kansascitymag.com
Why HOA rules inspire such bitter fights around KC
A bitter fight over stormwater management and a duck pond shows what can go wrong with HOA covenants, which an expert calls “some of the strongest documents in our legal system.”. Read headlines in Kansas City for a while and you’re bound to see nasty fights involving Homeowners Associations....
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor finds conflicts of interest and lack of transparency in audit of Cornland Special Road District
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released the findings from an audit of the Cornland Special Road District. Taxpayers in Bates County petitioned Galloway’s office for an audit of the district, which oversees 12 miles of gravel road outside the city of Butler. The audit resulted in a rating of “fair.”
KCTV 5
Johnson County Sheriff demands pay raise approval following deputy shortage
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is asking for a pay raise approval with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at a critically low staffing level. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it is currently at an “emergency” level staffing shortage with 61 deputies down and...
FBI Says Multiple Fake Active Shooter Calls to Missouri Schools
There is nothing more serious than a claim that there's an active shooter in a school. The FBI says that multiple calls were made today that said there were active shooters in Missouri schools and none of them were true. The FBI in Kansas City made this announcement on Twitter...
FBI aware of false active shooter reports at schools in Kansas, Missouri
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it's aware of "swatting incidents" happening in both Kansas and Missouri.
lstribune.net
Raytown Alderman Censured
During the September 6th Raytown Board of Alderman meeting, Ward 1 Alderman, Greg Walters, was censured in a unanimous vote, 8 to 0. Walters was absent for the meeting, having asked to be excused days prior. Mayor Michael McDonough, stated that Walters had not told him of his absence until 8 hours prior to the Board meeting. Walters was informed of the censure resolution on September 2nd, and had a long Memorial Day weekend to prepare his defense.
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
Former Belton city manager sues mayor, alleging retaliation
A former Belton city manager filed a lawsuit against Belton Mayor Norman Larkey, alleging her firing was retaliation.
KCTV 5
Roger Golubski has been charged. Advocates ask what’s next.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s the question being asked by families, activists and lawyers: What is next in the federal investigation into Roger Golubski?. Will it end there or will investigators peel back more layers of corruption and wrongdoing?. Roc Nation, the social justice division of rapper Jay...
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says deputy shortage at ‘critical level’
The Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff's Office reports it's currently at an "emergency" level staffing shortage, down 61 deputies.
Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
