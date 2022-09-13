ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

KCTV 5

Students at Gardner-Edgerton High School stage walkout over proposed transgender bathroom policy

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - Students at Gardner-Edgerton High School walked out of school Friday in response to a proposed transgender bathroom policy. The district’s Board of Education has been considering a policy stating a student must use a restroom or join a sports team based on the gender noted on the student’s birth certificate. Proposed changes, now, though, make some accommodations for transgender students as long as they identify their gender identity with a district administrator or counselor.
KCTV 5

Unified Government Commission approves 2023 budget

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and the Kansas City Kansas Commission approved the proposed 2023 budget Thursday night. According to a release, the $432 million budget is part of the UG Forward campaign, an initiative to reimagine the Unified Government for the next 25 years through a comprehensive assessment and reevaluation of the organization’s operations.
Kansas Reflector

Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy

TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
kansascitymag.com

Why HOA rules inspire such bitter fights around KC

A bitter fight over stormwater management and a duck pond shows what can go wrong with HOA covenants, which an expert calls “some of the strongest documents in our legal system.”. Read headlines in Kansas City for a while and you’re bound to see nasty fights involving Homeowners Associations....
KANSAS CITY, MO
lstribune.net

Raytown Alderman Censured

During the September 6th Raytown Board of Alderman meeting, Ward 1 Alderman, Greg Walters, was censured in a unanimous vote, 8 to 0. Walters was absent for the meeting, having asked to be excused days prior. Mayor Michael McDonough, stated that Walters had not told him of his absence until 8 hours prior to the Board meeting. Walters was informed of the censure resolution on September 2nd, and had a long Memorial Day weekend to prepare his defense.
hppr.org

A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor

Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
KCTV 5

Roger Golubski has been charged. Advocates ask what’s next.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s the question being asked by families, activists and lawyers: What is next in the federal investigation into Roger Golubski?. Will it end there or will investigators peel back more layers of corruption and wrongdoing?. Roc Nation, the social justice division of rapper Jay...
KSNT News

Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

