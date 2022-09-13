Read full article on original website
CNET
D23 Everything Announced: Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, Disney Parks and More
Disney fans flocked to California last weekend to check out D23 Expo 2022, the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year the Disney Plus streaming service launched. The event also marked the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but it's hard to blame Disney for getting its centennial celebrations started early).
CNET
D23 Expo 2022: The Disney, Marvel and Star Wars News to Expect From This Week's Convention
This Friday, Disney fans will flock to California for D23 Expo 2022, a convention celebrating all the entertainment giant has to offer. It will be the first D23 convention since 2019, the year its Disney Plus streaming service launched, and will also mark the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but companies love to prolong these celebrations) -- so you can expect some major announcements from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.
IGN
Lorcana Interview: How the New Disney TCG Prioritizes Players Over Collectors
The trading card game (TCG) scene is about to get a familiar face, or maybe a lot of familiar faces given how popular Disney’s movies are. At D23, board game company Ravensburger and Disney officially unveiled Lorcana, a new Disney trading card game featuring many of the company’s iconic characters ranging from Mickey Mouse to Elsa from Frozen.
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
All The Most Exciting News About Disney World And Disneyland From The D23 Expo
Disney adults — it’s your time! Disney’s annual expo — D23 — just announced some major updates for Disneyland and Walt Disney World that will make you want to book your next visit ASAP, with or without the kids. On the up and up after the COVID-19 pandemic slump, Disney is making sure that, with the influx of people ready to attend their parks, a guest’s experience is bigger and better than ever.
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
thedigitalfix.com
One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort
The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
disneytips.com
Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World
It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
IGN
Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere
Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
IGN
See a New Card From the Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 Crossover!
On October 7, two geek culture titans - Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 - are coming together in a hugely exciting collaboration. It will see the characters, lore and world of Games Workshop's epic Warhammer 40,000 universe appearing in the form of playable cards that utilise Magic: The Gathering's gameplay architecture. A part of the "Universes Beyond" initiative, it's a brilliant idea to bring gritty sci-fi into Magic's normally more fantasy-oriented foundation, and to do so with a property as renowned for its incredible art as Magic itself.
IGN
Ashfall Showcase 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio that is set in a stylized post-apocalypse wasteland that tasks player to leave their Vault in the aftermath of a nuclear war to search out the Core of Creation, which may be the only hope of ensuring the survival of the human race.
IGN
Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye Remake Announced With Contrasting Features for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
British super spy James Bond returns to the gaming world with the remake of the iconic Nintendo 64 title, GoldenEye 007. The title was first announced around 25 years after its release for the N64 at the September Direct event, with the remake expected to arrive soon for the Nintendo Switch. Some time later, Xbox also confirmed that a 4K remaster of the classic action title will also be making its way to the Xbox Game Pass.
Haunted Hogsmeade, A PlayStation-Exclusive Hogwarts Legacy Adventure, Will Challenge Players Against A Supernatural Power For Them To Possess Their Shop
During today’s PlayStation State of Play event, a console-exclusive Hogwarts Legacy shop quest called Haunted Hogsmeade was announced. The new Harry Potter game will allow players to attend a unique interactive version of the famed wizard school to develop their magical powers and end a deadly Goblin Rebellion. Although the release date of Hogwarts Legacy was delayed to February 2023 last month, State of Play nevertheless showed off some fascinating new footage of the game.
Fast Company
Wildly popular video game ‘Genshin Impact’ will be transformed into an anime show
Genshin Impact, the wildly popular free-to-play mobile game released in September 2020, which has since ascended to cultural-touchstone status with over 60 million players in August and a consumer revenue chest of $3 billion to date, is now growing its empire with a new venture that looks to multiply its phenomenal success: an anime TV show.
IGN
Nintendo Reveals Breath of the Wild Sequel Titled Tears of the Kingdom, Releases May 12, 2023
The Nintendo Direct event for September certainly delivered on its promise of exciting reveals and announcements, as fans received news regarding several upcoming titles like Pikmin 4, Goldeneye 007, and more. However, the biggest reveal came from the world of Zelda, as Nintendo finally revealed the title for the sequel...
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18 Things to Pay Attention to in the New Trailer
The sequel to Breath of the Wild is inching ever closer and thanks to the newest trailer we now know a whole lot more. We know it’s officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know it’s coming out on May 12, 2023, and we’ve been given some intriguing hints about the game’s story, world and mechanics. Here are 18 things we think are worth calling out in the new trailer.
ComicBook
Barbarian Director Reveals Batman Spinoff Movie for DC Films
Barbarian director Zach Cregger is enjoying his new horror film being at the top of the box in its opening weekend, but his plans for the future extend all the way to the DC Films Universe. In a new interview for Barbarian's release, Zach Cregger spoke about what he's working on next: one project is a new horror film that's "way more ambitious" and "weirder" than Barbarian; the other is a film that is "set in the DC Universe," and would be a "Batman-adjacent thing."
IGN
Gran Turismo Movie Will Star David Harbour
David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) has been cast in director Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo movie. Harbour will play a retired racecar driver who teaches the teenage protagonist how to drive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film tells the tale of a real-life teenage Gran Turismo player who transcended video games to become an actual pro driver.
disneydining.com
Major Disney Resort To Soon Become Pixar Place Hotel!
When Guests are planning their Walt Disney World vacation, there are a plethora of Resort hotels to choose from. There is something for every price range — from deluxe Resorts like Disney’s Contemporary Resort to moderate hotels like Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, all the way down to incredible value Resorts like Disney’s Art of Animation.
