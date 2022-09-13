Read full article on original website
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Delivers Surprising Death in the Very First Scene
There hasn't been too much bloodshed on House of the Dragon through its first few episodes, save for the villainous Crabfeeder meeting his end at the hands of Prince Daemon Targaryen a couple of weeks ago. As time marches on, however, the dominos are all being put into place. The first major domino to fall was toppled in the very first scene of Sunday's new episode, "We Light the Way," though the character is one that hadn't been seen on House of the Dragon until that point.
Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Massive Resurgence Following Edgerunners Anime Release
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a substantial resurgence of players over the past week, likely thanks to the release of the new Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Even though much of the story surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 since its release has been associated with its dismal state at launch, developer CD Projekt Red has put in a lot of work on the project since that time to improve the game greatly. Now, with Edgerunners shining a light on the IP in a substantial new way, it looks like the game is finding great success once again.
One Piece Teases Luffy's Secret Dream in Emotional Scene
It's no secret to One Piece fans that Luffy has been sailing the Grand Line for years, forming the Straw Hat Pirates, to become the next king of the pirates, though his reasoning for wanting to attain this title has remained a mystery. Following the Wano Arc's conclusion, Monkey and his crew members are reeling from what has been transpiring around the world in their absence, and in a touching scene, Luffy fills his friends in on his true dream while keeping readers in the dark.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate New Pregnancy With Deadpool Costume
Earlier this month, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced they are expecting their fourth child together, with Lively taking to her Instagram account Saturday to share pictures of the pregnancy to date. Buried in the post—one that asks members of the paparazzi to stop camping out in front of their house—is a picture of Lively and Reynolds posing together. In that photo, Reynolds can be seen sporting a Deadpool suit.
Resident Evil 9 Could See Return of Former Protagonist
It seems like the next mainline installment in the Resident Evil franchise, which many fans are simply referring to as Resident Evil 9 for the time being, will introduce a new protagonist or instead bring back a character from a past installment. In both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, Capcom put players in control of the faceless protagonist Ethan Winters. And while Ethan's story ended up coming to an end in Village, his daughter, Rose, will continue the tale of the Winters family in the game's upcoming DLC entitled Shadows of Rose. Following the launch of this expansion, though, Capcom has now made it clear that future Resident Evil games won't be focusing on the Winters family any longer.
Chainsaw Man Stars Unite for Anime's Early Premiere Overseas
Chainsaw Man will premiere its first episode this October but an event was held in Japan to give both fans, and the anime's stars, a first look at the anime adaptation being weaved together by Studio MAPPA. Luckily for Chainsaw Man fans, the voice actor who will bring Power to life, Ai Fairouz, shared a few images that see the stars celebrating the premiere's release as Denji's world is preparing to take the anime world by storm.
The Best Star Wars Games Go On Sale for $10
Some of the best Star Wars games and more are currently on sale via a bundle for just $10. Star Wars is one of the cornerstones of entertainment and has managed to stretch beyond George Lucas' films. It has expanded into books, comics, television, and of course, video games. Star Wars has some of the most beloved video games out there thanks to how well they fulfill the wishes of fans, enhance that universe, and deliver satisfying gameplay experiences, even for people who don't care about the sci-fi series. With that said, given how old the IP is at this point, there are decades of games that some fans may have missed or haven't the hardware for.
My Dress-Up Darling Launches First Season 2 Teaser: Watch
My Dress-Up Darling is officially returning with a new anime in the near future, and the series has dropped the first teaser for the new project to tease what's to come! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its official anime adaptation earlier this Winter, and quickly took over the conversations among anime fans because of the strength of its central duo of Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa. But when the first season of the series wrapped up its run with no sign of a potential follow up on the way, fans were anxious to see when we would get more of the popular anime.
Cyberpunk 2077 Mods Add Iconic Edgerunners Anime Weapons
Ever since the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series from Studio Trigger was released on Netflix, the video game it was inspired by -- Cyberpunk 2077 -- has seen a massive resurgence in interest from gamers. Developer CD Projekt Red didn't just let the release of the anime pass by unnoted, either, as it released a big update to coincide with it that even added a few quests and gear nodding at the plot of the anime. But the additions are relatively minor, which is why a modder has taken matters into their own hands to add skins for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners weapons seen in the anime.
New Xbox Update for PC Adds Popular Game Tracking Feature
A new update for the Xbox app on PC has added an extremely popular game tracking feature that is tied to Game Pass. While many Xbox users might play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S consoles, Microsoft has slowly been looking to beef up its platform on PC in recent years. Now, it seems like the gaming mega-corp has been able to accomplish this goal in a notable manner thanks to some of the additions in this new update.
WWE's Content Is On The Verge of Leaving Hulu
WWE's ongoing deal with Hulu is on the verge of ending, and all WWE content will reportedly be pulled from the streaming service on Sunday, Sept. 25, if a new deal is not reached. PWInsider reported on Sunday that the two sides are still negotiating, but noted the current deal is set to expire before the end of 2022. This would bring an end to a decade-long business deal between the two. The streaming service's library includes "Day Two" replay rights for Monday Night Raw and recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown as well as episodes of NXT, Main Event, NXT Level Up, Total Bellas, Total Divas and Miz & Mrs.
WWE・
Marvel's Midnight Suns Give Wolverine, Blade, and Magik New Costumes and Powers
Wolverine, Blade, and Magik are getting supernatural upgrades in an upcoming issue of Midnight Suns. The Marvel team-up series features Wolverine, Blade, Kushala (the Ghost Rider known as the Spirit Rider), Magik, Nico Minoru, and Strange Academy breakout star Zoe Laveau. A dangerous new threat is threatening the Marvel Universe, and it's up to the Midnight Suns to stop it. Established characters like Wolverine, Blade, and Magik play an important role in Midnight Suns, and that will be on display later this year when Midnight Suns #4 upgrades the heroes' costumes, while also giving them new powers.
New Transformers Series Reveals More Returning Classic Characters
Paramount+ has released a new promotional video introducing the robot characters featured in Transformers: EarthSpark, the new animated series set to debut on the streaming service in November. The new video -- which follows the first look at the series released during San Diego Comic-Con -- reveals several classic Transformers characters, and their alt modes, with new designs. They include Arcee, who transforms into a muscle car, Wheeljack, whose alt mode is a rally car, and Soundwave, who transforms into a stealth aircraft. The video also includes some other, previously revealed returning characters, including Optimus Prime, transforming into his usual semi-truck, Bumblebee, who becomes a yellow sports car, and Megatron, an armored aircraft in EarthSpark. You can watch the video below.
The Great British Bake Off: episode two – live
It’s biscuit week! But who will crack – and who will get the first Hollywood handshake? Watch along with us
Lord of the Rings' Orlando Bloom Post Photo Supporting Rings of Power's Ismael Cruz Córdova
The Elf squad rolls tight – as you can see for yourself below, in a photo that Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom posted, showing him standing alongside Amazon's Rings of Power TV series star Ismael Cruz Córdova. Bloom captioned the photo with the word "mellon" followed by the yellow male elf emoji – a clear indicator toward the J.R.R. Tolkien's official Elvish dictionary, where the word mellon translates to "friend" in Sindarin and Noldorin languages.
Dragon Ball Crossover Sends Goku On an Adventure With Ash Ketchum
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and Akira Toriyama has watched the series turn into a classic. The shonen was a gateway to anime for millions, and of course, that means Goku holds a special place in their hearts. The same can be said for other anime legends like Ash Ketchum of Pokemon. And now, a special piece of art is bringing the two icons together.
Cobra Kai Co-Creator Reacts to New Karate Kid Movie Announcement
Yesterday, Sony announced that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." This left some fans confused considering Netflix's Cobra Kai is currently thriving with many of the original cast members, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). The series just debuted its fifth season, and Macchio recently teased the possibility of a "Karate Kid Cinematic Universe." However, the show's co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, just confirmed that the new movie has nothing to do with Cobra Kai.
Star Wars: Andor Review: The Spy Series We Never Knew We Needed
It doesn't feel like a generalization to say that, in the realm of live-action Star Wars TV series, there has been the least amount of excitement in the fandom about Star Wars: Andor. This is surely no slight to the character or anyone involved in the series, but The Mandalorian was the first story being told in the live-action serialized space, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett finally chronicled the untold adventures of the iconic bounty hunter, and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi gave fans the return of Ewan McGregor as the Jedi master that they've been clamoring for since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Despite not having the same excitement or expectations as other series, Star Wars: Andor showcases the untapped potential of the galaxy far, far away with a compelling and complex exploration of the grey areas between good and evil.
