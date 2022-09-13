ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Tigers try to keep things in perspective after big win over Navy

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LU31Z_0huC7Ky400

MEMPHIS – For the first time this season, the Tigers will play on the home turf of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium this weekend.

It’s their annual 901 game as the U of M plays host to Arkansas State on Saturday night, looking to build off what was a resounding win over the Naval Academy.

It was a 37-13 thumping of the Midshipmen with Seth Henigan throwing for over 400 yards and the Tiger defense coming up with three takeaways.

But for as much of the doom and gloom the Tigers heard after that blowout loss to Mississippi State, they also have to tune out all the congratulations after such a lopsided win.

After all… this is only week three.

“You put that game, the Mississippi State game in the rearview mirror. You learn from it and you grow from it and you’ve got to improve. Right, now you knock off that dang rearview mirror and you keep moving forward. No, different in a win. Right. Now all of sudden people are patting us on the back. Hey, great job. Great. That doesn’t mean a damn thing.  Put it in the rearview mirror. Learn from it, and let’s keep moving forward,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield.  “That’s the way it has to be. The buy-in is there. These young men believe the way we’re doing things, so I knew that, yeah, rough first start. Absolutely. But, hey, it’s on to the next one and then on to the next one. So it just continues to show the resiliency, which I’m so proud of.”

Tigers host Arkansas State Saturday at 6 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Where Bobby Petrino’s Downfall Ranks Among Biggest ‘What Ifs’ in Arkansas Football History

As it has every year since 2005, with the exception of the weird 2020 COVID year, the Arkansas football program will host an FCS team for a non-conference game Saturday. Usually a cupcake that the Razorbacks put away easily before the band’s halftime performance, this year’s matchup brings not only a tough opponent — Missouri State is No. 5 in the FCS rankings — but also intriguing storylines.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WREG

Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Arkansas Cinema Society hosting Jonesboro premiere of “Ghosts of the Ozarks”

Q+A session with northeast Arkansas natives who made film to follow. JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society will kick off the fall spooky season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film Ghosts of the Ozarks, a tale of suspense set in post-Civil War Arkansas, on Sept. 22, 2022 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, located at 2407 E. Parker Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A Q+A with filmmakers and northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is sponsored by the Oasis Film + Digital Media Festival.
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
WREG

MATA helps bring public transit to West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Public transit is returning to the city of West Memphis, Arkansas, officials say. The City of West Memphis and the City of Memphis are reportedly partnering to bring a new public transportation program to West Memphis. Officials say the program, called West Memphis Ready!, will be a “curb-to-curb” transit service similar to […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
neareport.com

NEA District Fair announces 2022 entertainment lineup

Richard, Randy, Darrell and Bob make up the four-piece band REWIND playing their mix of classic country and rockabilly. Nine-year old Griffin Evans, “Griff the Drifter”, is a fourth grader at Trumann Elementary School. He got his nickname from his good friend, John Barnett. When Griffin was a toddler, he attended many rodeos for his sister to compete, and he would visit all the trailers. He never met a stranger, so John started calling him “Drifter,” instead of Griffin.He has been playing the guitar and taking lessons with his teacher, Patrick Dailey, since he was 5 years old. Over the last two years, Griffin has played with The Arkansas Brothers, The Dukes of Hoggard, Christian Lee & Big Boy Changes, Joe Bateman, LAN LAW, Larry Don Wilbanks, the Drover Cowboy Church worship team, and Vikki McGee and Sonny Campbell.
JONESBORO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas man caught with 10 pounds of marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening. According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Tigers#Memphis#The U Of M#Arkansas State#The Naval Academy
tmpresale.com

Styxs show in Jonesboro, AR Dec 02, 2022 – presale password

We have the Styx presale password! For a limited time you can buy your tickets before anyone else. Don’t miss this great opportunity to personally see Styx’s concert in Jonesboro!. Styx concert info:. Onsale to General Public. Start: Fri, 09/16/22 12:00 PM CDT. End: Fri, 12/02/22 07:30 PM...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
WYNNE, AR
Kait 8

Crafty crooks trying to scam vendors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scammers are apparently trying to cash in on a free event. The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host its annual fall arts and craft fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The library does not charge vendor fees for booth space. But...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Students in custody after guns found at Ripley High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two students are in custody after guns were found at Ripley High School Wednesday morning, the Lauderdale County School District announced. The school district said they received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun on campus. Law enforcement officers on campus quickly found the student and the gun. The student was […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Sports
Kait 8

WATCH: Police need help finding suspects in picnic table vandalism

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects behind a case of vandalism in Jonesboro in which a handicap-accessible picnic table was destroyed. The Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of the act caught on Sunday, Sept. 11. In the video, a person, along with...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Paragould man’s rape conviction overturned; new trial ordered

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Court of Appeals has reversed a Paragould man’s rape conviction. In June of 2021, a Greene County jury sentenced Santiago Vasquez, Jr. to 25 years in prison after convicted him of five counts of rape involving a child. Paragould police arrested Vasquez in...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
NEWPORT, AR
whiterivernow.com

Authorities investigating homicide in Cushman

According to a release Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was developed and was taken into custody at the scene, the release said.
CUSHMAN, AR
WREG

WREG

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy