Read full article on original website
Related
The limited edition God of War controller is the stuff of dreams
God of War: Ragnarok is getting a custom, wolf-themed controller to celebrate its launch. Ahead of a new God of War Ragnarok trailer during today's State of Play, Sony revealed the limited-edition controller, which is set to launch alongside the game on November 11. Sporting a blue and white color...
wegotthiscovered.com
Every new game announced during Playstation’s State of Play event – September 2022
Sony has provided fans with more of what they’ve been waiting for — a look at new upcoming games, and PlayStation State of Play had a lot to get excited about. The showcase, which aired on Sept. 13, not only saw the premiere of massive titles that fans have been speculating on, but also a better look at highly anticipated exclusives like God of War: Ragnarok which is scheduled to arrive in November.
knowtechie.com
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming in 2023
Earlier today, Nintendo held its September 2022 Nintendo Direct event, showing off tons of new games and content. But the biggest reveal was the sequel to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel...
HHW Gaming: ‘God of War Ragnarok’ Gets New Story Trailer & Limited PS5 Controller
God of War Ragnarok looks like a strong contender for game of the year. The post HHW Gaming: ‘God of War Ragnarok’ Gets New Story Trailer & Limited PS5 Controller appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
The Interstellar RPG From Bethesda Is Large And Metaphysical, According To Starfield’s Composer
The developer wasn’t entirely satisfied with the results of Bethesda’s ‘1,000 planets’ promise for Starfield. A sizable number of fans were concerned that most of them would be monotonous, procedurally produced wastelands with one grey building that would feature in a fetch quest rather than becoming excited about all the time they might spend exploring. While there are differing views on this, Inon Zur, the game’s music composer, argued that it was more profound than that.
The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played
"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List
UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Streamers are playing Modern Warfare 2 live right now
Activision have made the call to let the streamers loose on this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) a day before the beta begins. As part of their stream today they're revealing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, and part of that is a sprawling multiplayer match involving dozens of streamers.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch
A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
NME
‘Call Of Duty Warzone: Mobile’ reveals 120-player carnage in first trailer
Call Of Duty fans have been treated to their first full look at Warzone Mobile in action, thanks to a new trailer from Activision. Revealed today (September 15) during Call Of Duty: Next, the Warzone Mobile trailer kicks things off with a familiar scene – a group of operators waiting to be dropped into the battle royale.
Digital Trends
Sega explains why it’s officially ditching the Yakuza name for Like a Dragon
The Yakuza name is no more, as Sega plans to officially rebrand the series of crime dramas under the franchise name “Like a Dragon” moving forward — a move that became apparent with the reveal of three new games prior to this year’s Tokyo Game Show. Speaking to Digital Trends, a Sega of America representative confirmed the reason for the name change.
The DualSense Experience in God of War: Ragnarok Is Finally Revealed
The most recent State of Play announced that a DualSense based on God of War: Ragnarok would be coming out on November 9. Sony has just presented their monthly State of Play conference, unveiling new titles, including Tekken 8 and Rise of the Ronin, and updates to previously announced games like the rebranding of Project Eve as Stellar Blade.
Digital Trends
Overwatch 2’s heroes will be tied to battle passes. Here’s how it works
Blizzard shared several updates on Overwatch 2 at Tokyo Game Show ahead of the game’s multiplayer beta launch. In addition to unveiling the game’s latest hero, Kiriko, the company gave details on the game’s new seasonal model. As part of the change, new heroes will now be tied to battle pass progression rather than offered unlocked for free.
The Real Reason Assassin's Creed Mirage Was Briefly For Adults Only
Ubisoft's upcoming "Assassin's Creed Mirage" has already excited some gamers. The title promises a return to the series' gameplay roots, shifting away from RPG elements present in recent "Assassin's Creed" entries like "Odyssey" and "Valhalla." As if that wasn't enough to stoke fans' fires, the protagonist of "Assassin's Creed Mirage" is exactly who fans suspected: Basim from "Assassin's Creed Valhalla." Players will follow Basim on his adventures through the vibrant setting of ninth-century Baghdad, some 20 years before the events of "Valhalla."
Polygon
Pikmin 4 comes to Nintendo Switch next year
Pikmin 4 is launching in 2023, Nintendo and designer Shigeru Miyamoto announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct. The game only got a brief teaser and one still frame, with no gameplay shown. But the video shows players viewing the world of Pikmin 4 from the Pikimin’s ground-level perspective. “Nintendo Switch...
Comments / 0