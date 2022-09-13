KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday September 13th

Hot and Humid conditions expected to the continue through the week and into the weekend. Temperatures climbed up into the upper 80s and lower 90s for afternoon highs will lows expected to slide back into the 60s.

Quiet conditions will remain in place for the weekend as well, with lots of outdoor activities planned for the both Saturday and Sunday, take a moment to grab some water and not to let the afternoon heat sneak up on you.

Next Week, some slight rain chances in the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to move into the region. Cold front expected to arrive later next week.

