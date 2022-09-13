ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

news4sanantonio.com

Florida official wants DeSantis investigated for 'political human trafficking'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is asking the Department of Justice to investigate Gov. Ron DeSantis for "political human trafficking." This comes after two planes transported 50 immigrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard. DeSantis' office confirmed that he ordered the two planes carrying...
FLORIDA STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Local Congressman proposes new fentanyl murder bill

SAN ANTONIO - A newly proposed bill from a local Congressman would make it felony murder to distribute fentanyl, resulting in someone's death. The bill was introduced by Congressman Tony Gonzales and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in U.S. adults between the ages of...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Oregon to adopt California's ban on selling gas-operated vehicles

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has announced it is looking to follow in California's gas car banning footsteps. The department wants to adopt rules to halt the sale of all new gas cars by 2035 and push the automotive industry to start making more electric vehicles.
OREGON STATE
