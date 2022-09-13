ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s unemployed in Hawaii: By age, race and jobs

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were approximately 39,600 unemployed Hawaii residents in 2021, according to the Current Population Survey which is sponsored by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Those who were unemployed and met certain criteria could collect unemployment benefits during the year. From age groups, to industries, to how long someone stayed out of work, the State of Hawaii Data Book 2021 revealed the characteristics of the insured unemployed and dove into the numbers.

Those ages 35 to 44 fell in the largest group of unemployed workers (22.7%) who filed new claims for insurance benefits during 2021, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds (21.2%) and 45- to 54-year-olds (20.7%).

There were also more male unemployed workers (56%) than female workers (44%).

When it comes to comparing industries, construction workers accounted for 19.7% of the insured unemployed, those who worked in accommodation and food services made up 14.9%, followed by 11.9% of administrative and waste services workers. Approximately 18% of information was not available for this list.

For race groups, Hawaiians made up the most of insured unemployed workers in 2021 at 20.5%, followed by Filipinos at 19.5% and white/Latino at 18.5%.

See the full breakdown of characteristics below.

If the table above is not showing for you, click here.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics also lists the Top 20 highest and lowest paying occupations in Hawaii, ranked by mean annual wage. Click here to see the list.

