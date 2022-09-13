ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

Suspect arrested in Tiverton hit-and-run that critically injured man

Tiverton police said Friday that a Massachusetts man accused of running over another man has waived extradition to Rhode Island. Police said they anticipate sheriffs to bring the suspect back to Rhode Island early next week. They said Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Fall River was arrested in that city on...
TIVERTON, RI
Truck Ends Up on Car After Going Airborne in Rhode Island Crash

A truck ended up on top of another car during a crash Thursday evening in Cranston, Rhode Island, which left one driver with a broken leg, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. The truck crashed into a vehicle Thursday night at the Reservoir Road and Woodbridge Road intersection, which sent it flying into the air, before it landed on another car, WJAR reported.
CRANSTON, RI
Scrappy the comfort cat lifts Tiverton police officers' spirits

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It's common for police to have K-9 units, but the Tiverton Police Department is relying on a different kind of furry friend to get the job done. Scrappy the comfort cat helps keep officers in good spirits while fighting crime. He has quickly become the department's most popular recruit.
TIVERTON, RI
House across the street from fire station, catches fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence firefighters didn't have far to go Friday morning to respond to a call. The house was across the street. Officials said a bystander saw the fire on Admiral Street and knocked on the station's door. Investigators said they believe the fire started on the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Cranston Police Announce K-9 Lex Has Passed Away

The Cranston Police Department has announced that K-9 Rex has passed away. "It is with great sadness and regret to report the passing of K-9 Lex yesterday. K-9 Lex and his partner Officer Nathan Bagshaw served the city with great courage and dedication from July 2015 until Lex’s well deserved retirement in April of this year. Lex was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago with the veterinarian giving him only 6 months to live.
CRANSTON, RI
Arrest made in Warehouse Liquors hit and run that injured woman

WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man on Thursday who was accused of a hit and run that injured a woman outside the Warehouse Liquors store on North Main Street. After the incident occurred last week, FLOCK cameras detected the suspect car, and police arrested Edwin Sanchez, 56, of Chester Street, on a charge of duty to stop in an accident resulting in injury.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Fall River crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a “serious” crash involving a motorcycle on 195 eastbound in Fall River. Troopers said the crashed happened around 9:30 p.m. on the on-ramp to Route 24. Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
FALL RIVER, MA
Family remembers Providence man who died in Wisconsin bridge fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — On a cool Wednesday evening in Barrington, Jean-Paul Dujardin laid out dozens of photos of his father, Richard. "He'd always have a camera, he'd always have a pipe and he'd always have a tie," said Jean-Paul. The 77-year-old Richard, a retired Providence Journal writer after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Dryer starts fire in East Providence home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in an East Providence home Tuesday morning. The East Providence Fire Department said that the fire started at the home on Locust Street just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators believe that the fire started in the home’s dryer, possibly because of...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Police: Man reportedly attacked by masked group in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A 20-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a group of people wearing masks in Fall River just after midnight on Monday, police said. Officers responded to the emergency room at Saint Anne’s Hospital at about 12:15 a.m. for a patient with non-life threatening stab wounds.
FALL RIVER, MA
Man, 22, shot in head in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — Providence police said a man was shot in the head while sitting in a car Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near the Providence Health Center on Atwood Street. Maj. David Lapatin said the 22-year-old man was sent to the hospital...
PROVIDENCE, RI

