FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
At least 4 people injured after truck goes airborne in Rhode Island
CRANSTON, R.I. — A multi-car crash in Cranston ended with a full-size pickup landing on top of another car on Thursday evening. Cranston police said a blue Dodge Ram was launched into the air after crashing into a car. The pickup then landed on another vehicle, according to WJAR.
Turnto10.com
Suspect arrested in Tiverton hit-and-run that critically injured man
Tiverton police said Friday that a Massachusetts man accused of running over another man has waived extradition to Rhode Island. Police said they anticipate sheriffs to bring the suspect back to Rhode Island early next week. They said Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Fall River was arrested in that city on...
nbcboston.com
Truck Ends Up on Car After Going Airborne in Rhode Island Crash
A truck ended up on top of another car during a crash Thursday evening in Cranston, Rhode Island, which left one driver with a broken leg, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. The truck crashed into a vehicle Thursday night at the Reservoir Road and Woodbridge Road intersection, which sent it flying into the air, before it landed on another car, WJAR reported.
Turnto10.com
Men to serve community service for posting white nationalist flyers in East Providence
Two men accused of posting white nationalist flyers around East Providence were sentenced to community service. Stephen Farrea of Portsmouth and Austin Conti of East Providence were charged with obstruction of a police officer. Both pleaded no contest this week. The men are set to stand trial in Municipal Court...
Turnto10.com
Scrappy the comfort cat lifts Tiverton police officers' spirits
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It's common for police to have K-9 units, but the Tiverton Police Department is relying on a different kind of furry friend to get the job done. Scrappy the comfort cat helps keep officers in good spirits while fighting crime. He has quickly become the department's most popular recruit.
Turnto10.com
House across the street from fire station, catches fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence firefighters didn't have far to go Friday morning to respond to a call. The house was across the street. Officials said a bystander saw the fire on Admiral Street and knocked on the station's door. Investigators said they believe the fire started on the...
GoLocalProv
Cranston Police Announce K-9 Lex Has Passed Away
The Cranston Police Department has announced that K-9 Rex has passed away. "It is with great sadness and regret to report the passing of K-9 Lex yesterday. K-9 Lex and his partner Officer Nathan Bagshaw served the city with great courage and dedication from July 2015 until Lex’s well deserved retirement in April of this year. Lex was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago with the veterinarian giving him only 6 months to live.
Woonsocket Call
Arrest made in Warehouse Liquors hit and run that injured woman
WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man on Thursday who was accused of a hit and run that injured a woman outside the Warehouse Liquors store on North Main Street. After the incident occurred last week, FLOCK cameras detected the suspect car, and police arrested Edwin Sanchez, 56, of Chester Street, on a charge of duty to stop in an accident resulting in injury.
ABC6.com
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Fall River crash
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a “serious” crash involving a motorcycle on 195 eastbound in Fall River. Troopers said the crashed happened around 9:30 p.m. on the on-ramp to Route 24. Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
nrinow.news
Multiple assaults lead to injury of firefighter, two arrests, marking busy night at Hilltop Inn
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Police called to Hilltop Inn on Eddie Dowling Highway three times in one night last month later described a violent series of incidents leading to two arrests, multiple assaults, an unconscious suspect and threatening behavior against officers from witnesses. Mariah Dubois, 20, of Woonsocket, was later...
Turnto10.com
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
Turnto10.com
Family remembers Providence man who died in Wisconsin bridge fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — On a cool Wednesday evening in Barrington, Jean-Paul Dujardin laid out dozens of photos of his father, Richard. "He'd always have a camera, he'd always have a pipe and he'd always have a tie," said Jean-Paul. The 77-year-old Richard, a retired Providence Journal writer after...
Family of RI man who died in bridge fall calls for independent investigation
Richard Dujardin was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee last month when it opened and he fell 70 feet to the pavement below.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Two not-to-be-missed fall festivals are among 40 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Welcome to The Weekend, our weekly roundup of activities and events taking place right here in our small towns of Burrillville, North Smithfield and Glocester – starting on Thursday so you can get a jump start on the fun. This week, we have two annual...
Motorcyclist killed in North Kingstown crash
A Smithfield man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck in North Kingstown on Sunday.
ABC6.com
Dryer starts fire in East Providence home
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in an East Providence home Tuesday morning. The East Providence Fire Department said that the fire started at the home on Locust Street just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators believe that the fire started in the home’s dryer, possibly because of...
3 men charged with defrauding car dealerships
Prosecutors say they used stolen identities to obtain financing to purchase vehicles.
ABC6.com
Man accused of hitting 3 Massachusetts State Police cruisers with stolen Rhode Island car
CONCORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man is accused of driving a stolen Rhode Island car and crashing into three Massachusetts State Police cruisers. State police said that the 2008 Dodge Charger was spotted driving on Interstate 190 north just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in Sterling. A trooper tried to...
Turnto10.com
Police: Man reportedly attacked by masked group in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A 20-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a group of people wearing masks in Fall River just after midnight on Monday, police said. Officers responded to the emergency room at Saint Anne’s Hospital at about 12:15 a.m. for a patient with non-life threatening stab wounds.
ABC6.com
Man, 22, shot in head in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — Providence police said a man was shot in the head while sitting in a car Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near the Providence Health Center on Atwood Street. Maj. David Lapatin said the 22-year-old man was sent to the hospital...
