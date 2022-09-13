Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Roadblocks stand in the way of legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There's another roadblock in the fight to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Three unresolved challenges are facing State Question 820 and time is running out. In Oklahoma, all absentee ballots must be printed and delivered to the 77 county election boards no later than September...
okcfox.com
10-day challenge period to put recreational marijuana on November ballot ending
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 10-day challenge period to put recreational marijuana on the ballot in Oklahoma comes to an end Thursday. At the end of August, the Supreme Court said before it made a ruling on putting the issue on the November ballot, it would allow a 10-day challenge period to State Question 820.
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt pushes back on student loan forgiveness along with 21 other governors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, the governors of 22 Republican states, including Oklahoma, are calling on him to immediately undo his promise of sweeping student debt relief. The letter says the plan calls for all American taxpayers to pay off the debts...
okcfox.com
Cherokee Nation explains why some inmates will be sent to Texas
TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation said they are working on a $5.3 million agreement to send some inmates out of state. The Cherokee Nation said the money would come from their operating budget. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said only inmates with sentences longer than six months would...
RELATED PEOPLE
okcfox.com
Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
okcfox.com
55% of Oklahomans live in child care deserts and OKDHS is hoping to fill the gap
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — With restricted access to abortion in Oklahoma, the spotlight has now turned on providing child care options for women and supporting families in need of resources. The state and federal governments are emphasizing the need to fill the gap in care in all regions...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Human Services announces grant to help child care deserts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Human Services announced the Child Care Desert Startup Grant to increase accessibility to quality child care in areas of need around the state. Thirty-four of Oklahoma's 77 counties are considered child care deserts, and 55% of the state's population lives in a child care...
okcfox.com
Four Oklahoma schools receive national honor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four schools in Oklahoma have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools. The recognition is based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The four Oklahoma schools honored were:. Checotah Intermediate Elementary School, Checotah School District.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
okcfox.com
Study finds Oklahoma drivers have some of the worst road rage in the country
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma drivers rank fourth in the country for the worst road rage. The Forbes Advisor team analyzed 10 different metrics from a survey of 5,000 U.S. drivers. "Drivers in the Sooner State were the third most likely in the nation...
okcfox.com
Study finds that Oklahoma ranks fourth in the country for most drug overdose deaths
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study paints a grim picture of drug overdoses in Oklahoma. Research carried out by NiceRX found that Oklahoma had the fourth-highest total number of overdose deaths in the country from 2013-2020 with 26,962. California (39,156), Georgia (31,447) and Rhode Island (27,486) rounded out...
okcfox.com
'Parenting in the wild is no easy task': Alligator builds, guards nest in Oklahoma
MCCURTAIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Parenting in the wild is no easy task!. Officials posted a video showing an 8-foot alligator working hard since July to build a 6-foot nest at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Oklahoma. The alligator guarded the nest through August, spent 13 hours digging out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Malcolm previews the Oklahoma State Fair
Malcolm Tubbs previews the Oklahoma State Fair. The fair starts today and runs through Sunday September 25th. For more information on daily discounts, the food offered, and rides call (405) 948-6700 or click here.
okcfox.com
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
okcfox.com
Great Taste of a Fair: Here's the best foods at the Oklahoma State Fair this year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The days are getting shorter and the temperature is getting lower at night, so that only means one thing: the Oklahoma State Fair is back. Packed full of live entertainment (Blue Oyster Cult! Foghat! Pig races!) and rides (the Sky Eye Wheel!), the State Fair officially opens to the public on Thursday.
Comments / 0