okcfox.com

Cherokee Nation explains why some inmates will be sent to Texas

TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation said they are working on a $5.3 million agreement to send some inmates out of state. The Cherokee Nation said the money would come from their operating budget. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said only inmates with sentences longer than six months would...
okcfox.com

Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Human Services announces grant to help child care deserts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Human Services announced the Child Care Desert Startup Grant to increase accessibility to quality child care in areas of need around the state. Thirty-four of Oklahoma's 77 counties are considered child care deserts, and 55% of the state's population lives in a child care...
okcfox.com

Four Oklahoma schools receive national honor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four schools in Oklahoma have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools. The recognition is based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The four Oklahoma schools honored were:. Checotah Intermediate Elementary School, Checotah School District.
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
okcfox.com

Malcolm previews the Oklahoma State Fair

Malcolm Tubbs previews the Oklahoma State Fair. The fair starts today and runs through Sunday September 25th. For more information on daily discounts, the food offered, and rides call (405) 948-6700 or click here.
OKLAHOMA STATE

