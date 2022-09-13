Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
Kentucky lawmakers press for answers over child welfare reimbursement delay
State lawmakers are scratching their heads over why help for child advocacy centers is being held up. It’s part of a law passed earlier this spring to reimburse some Medicaid services and on Wednesday lawmakers pressed Cabinet for Health and Family Services members over why no payments have been made.
foxlexington.com
Frankfort High School among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The U.S. Department of Education recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including seven schools in Kentucky. Blue Ribbon awards are given to schools based on either their overall academic performance or their progress in bridging achievement gaps between student subgroups.
