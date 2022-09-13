Read full article on original website
Almira School District prepares to open new school next fall
ALMIRA, Wash. — More than a year after a fire destroyed the Almira Elementary and Middle School building, construction is now underway for the new school. A fire burned down the Almira Elementary and Middle School building on Oct. 9, 2021. Since then, the school district has scrambled to get students back on track. Numerous donations were made to the district, including Chromebooks, desks and worktables.
Parts of Washington experienced worst air quality in the world this week, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Air quality as of Friday night was in the "Unhealthy" category in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area, and will likely waver between that and the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category throughout the weekend. Currently, the smoke is coming from wildfires burning in North Idaho and Northwest Montana, and easterly and northeasterly winds are pushing that smoke into Eastern Washington. Little improvement is expected until we see a wind shift early next week.
