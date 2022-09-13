ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels

Seattle Mariners (80-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-82, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Angels +136; over/under is 8...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Yankees bring road win streak into game against the Brewers

New York Yankees (87-56, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-12, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Brewers +107; over/under is 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Dodgers try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-43, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-75, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to continue a four-game...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Twins look to sweep series against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (57-85, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (71-70, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-10, 5.08 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -175, Royals +148; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
masnsports.com

Nats give up Little League homer in loss to Orioles (updated)

With the all-important and definitely real prize of the MASN Cup on the line, the Nationals could neither hold a close lead nor produce a late rally against their rivals from Baltimore. After splitting two games at Camden Yards in June and dropping the Washington opener here last night, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Rays try to keep home win streak alive, host the Rangers

Texas Rangers (62-81, third in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (80-63, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (11-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (10-8, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -146, Rangers +123; over/under is 7...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

