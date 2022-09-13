Read full article on original website
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local HospitalThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCourtland, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Franklin County Times
Russellville meets to discuss next steps for Main Street Alabama
Downtown Russellville and Trisha Black, assistant state coordinator of Main Street Alabama, hosted a community meeting at the Historic Roxy Theatre Sept. 6 to share information and discuss next steps for Russellville, which was recently approved as a pilot city for a new level of Main Street – the Aspiring tier.
Community raises more than $220,000 in support of under-resourced girls
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The North Alabama community came out in force to show support at Aum Foundation’s annual Bollywood Night on Saturday, September 10 at the Jackson Center. Bollywood Night has come to be known as “the funnest fundraiser” in town, and this year was no exception....
First roundabout opens in unincorporated Madison County
On Friday, the new roundabout at Jordan Road and Homer Nance Road in Madison County officially opened.
8 Sheffield inmates baptized in the Tennessee River
Eight inmates were recently baptized in the Tennessee River after the Sheffield Police Department says they all expressed a desire for change.
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of Sept. 14
James Branas had ALS but was determined not to give the disease the last word. He died peacefully in his sleep because that’s how he wanted to go. He couldn’t stand anyone telling him what to do, especially not the disease that ravaged his family by taking his sister, mother and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Lilly and Ensleigh McCarley and Silas and Kaia Branas. He was constantly telling funny stories about them. He loved watching their ball games and their antics. He was very proud of all four of them and would tell anyone and everyone who would listen. He loved coffee, motorcycles, camping with his friends and scenic mountains. He loved muscle cars and anything with exceptional power and speed. His answer to everything was “more power.”
Dr. Charles L. Karr named President of The University of Alabama in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees has unanimously named Dr. Charles L. “Chuck” Karr president of The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis St. John recommended the appointment to the UA System Board of Trustees at its meeting on September 16, 2022.
