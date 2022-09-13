ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

WAAY-TV

Huntsville restaurant fights inflation and supply chain issues

The restaurant industry is slammed with rising costs and supply chain hold-ups. Customers may be seeing the impacts on their menus, but many say they understand why. "Food prices are going up," said Madison County native Chris Carter. "I'm sure there's a lot of cost issues there. They have to charge more for that."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
franchising.com

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates New Alabama Opening

Slim Chickens Continues National Expansion with Restaurant Opening in Huntsville. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 11594 Memorial Pkwy SW in Huntsville. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Legends Development is at the forefront of the opening.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

'I want to turn Huntsville into Fishville': City catches new sport

So you could, ahem, say that Huntsville, uh, lured a new sport to the Rocket City and made, well, a big catch. It’s called Kayak Bass Fishing and it’s just what the name suggests – competitive fishing from kayaks. And Kayak Bass Fishing – “Or KBF as everybody refers to it, like NFL,” founder Chad Hoover said – is locating its national headquarters in Huntsville at Ditto Landing along the Tennessee River.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Russellville meets to discuss next steps for Main Street Alabama

Downtown Russellville and Trisha Black, assistant state coordinator of Main Street Alabama, hosted a community meeting at the Historic Roxy Theatre Sept. 6 to share information and discuss next steps for Russellville, which was recently approved as a pilot city for a new level of Main Street – the Aspiring tier.
AL.com

Sunday service a priority for Huntsville transit users

Joe Baker could not believe Huntsville’s transit service wasn’t offered on Sunday when he moved here from Birmingham. That was his number one request during a community meeting Tuesday held at the Huntsville Transit Center. Users of the system gave input while waiting for their buses to pull into the station.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Intersection of Plummer, Johns roads closed for two weeks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The intersection of Plummer Road and Johns Road will be closed for two weeks starting Sept. 19. According to the City of Huntsville, when the intersection is reopened, Johns Road will be a stop condition with through movement on Plummer Road.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wgnsradio.com

Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of Sept. 14

James Branas had ALS but was determined not to give the disease the last word. He died peacefully in his sleep because that’s how he wanted to go. He couldn’t stand anyone telling him what to do, especially not the disease that ravaged his family by taking his sister, mother and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Lilly and Ensleigh McCarley and Silas and Kaia Branas. He was constantly telling funny stories about them. He loved watching their ball games and their antics. He was very proud of all four of them and would tell anyone and everyone who would listen. He loved coffee, motorcycles, camping with his friends and scenic mountains. He loved muscle cars and anything with exceptional power and speed. His answer to everything was “more power.”
HARTSELLE, AL
