FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Takeaways From Poet Darius V. Daughtry's Powerful Ted X TalkShe Got Game MediaHollywood, FL
tamaractalk.com
One Tamarac Festival Packs Fun and Entertainment Sept. 17
Reggae Force Live performance. One Tamarac multicultural festival celebrates the many faces and voices that make up the city’s vibrant community. The free event is set for Saturday, September 17, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Tamarac Sports Complex. The festival features various cultural music and dance performances, educational exhibits, a children’s fun zone, food vendors, and fireworks.
bocaratontribune.com
La Boulangerie Boul’Mich – A French Artisanal Bakery and Deli With a Latin Twist
La Boulangerie Boul’Mich is a French artisanal bakery and deli with a Latin twist. Our name, BOUL’MICH (n.), originates from the affectionate nickname given to the Boulevard St. Michel in the Latin Quarter of Paris. Known for its quaint cafés, bookstores, and shops. Our mission is to serve our customers fresh, high-quality, artisanal food that’s matched by family-oriented service in a unique, cozy, and vintage-industrial atmosphere.
bocaratontribune.com
11th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride
Delray Beach, FL – Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) 11th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride will take flight on Saturday, October 29th from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. beginning at Delray Beach City Hall, and ending at the Green Market in Old School Square. More than...
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Adorable Farm With A Massive Sunflower Field And Pumpkin Patch Has Reopened For Fall
Everyone is ready for fall, including this huge farm in the Redlands home to a golden sea of sunflowers, thrilling hayrides, outdoor games for family fun, famous milkshakes, soft serve ice cream and barbecue. Known to bring “a piece of the country to Miami,” the over 30-acre Berry Farm is opening its barn doors to welcome back autumn lovers after being closed for the off-season and they have so much in store!
macaronikid.com
HALF-OFF Silverball Pinball Museum Play Passes!
Silverball is fun for kids of all ages with an entire venue dedicated to vintage Arcade and Pinball games dating back to the 1940s, as well as Air Hockey, Skeeball, Basketball toss, and Foosball. All games are on Free Play, no coins or tokens are needed, you simply pay for your time!
Thompson Hospitality Bringing Willie T’s Seafood Shack Brand to Fort Lauderdale
Get ready for gulf shrimp, grilled salmon, crab cakes, and more
Police release new clues in thefts at Palm Beach Gardens shopping center
New details and clues came out Friday about a string of recent thefts happening in a Palm Beach Gardens shopping center.
bocamag.com
Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, Sept. 18, and we’ve found the perfect places for you to enjoy this classic American dish. Whether you opt for the basic lettuce, tomato and onion combo or you’re looking for a beefy behemoth of a burger, these spots have got you covered.
shorelocalnews.com
Third Floor Patio Drama Unfolds in Margate
When you drive down Atlantic Avenue in Margate, just off the beach toward the Longport Bridge, the houses make a big impression. Glorious mansions, each worth at least seven figures, line the street on both sides. Fountains and trees complement the towering roofs and giant windows of the impressive structures.
New Chick-Fil-A Location Appears to Be Planned for Pembroke Pines
By our count, that makes 11 Chick-Fil-A locations in Miami
miamionthecheap.com
‘Out to Brunch’ $20 discount: Bottomless bites and brunch cocktails
New Times is calling all brunch lovers to enjoy unlimited bites and beers, bottomless brunch cocktails, and delicious hot coffee at the 5th Annual Out to Brunch event taking place on Saturday, September 24th at Regatta Park. This is one brunch you won’t want to sleep through. Some past...
Tensions Rise, Police Escort Resident Out at NSID Meeting Following Comments on Heron Bay Land Purchase
At Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting, North Springs Improvement District gave the city of Parkland an ultimatum: Either approve your contract to purchase part of the former Heron Bay Golf Course, or we will select East Coast Developers to purchase the property. The development comes as both East Coast...
NBC Miami
Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business
It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
Aldi opening new location in Boca Raton on Sept. 15
A new Aldi grocery store is opening this week in southern Palm Beach County. The new store is located at 4901 Federal Hwy. in Boca Raton.
Sneak peek inside new Kapow Noodle Bar in Boca Raton, opening Friday
A bigger, bolder, more seductive Kapow Noodle Bar is coming to Boca Raton’s Mizner Park on Friday, Sept. 16, its expansive new space a dramatic and pleasing reinvention of the old. In its move across Plaza Real, Kapow Noodle Bar co-owners Vaughan Dugan and Rodney Mayo have created a distinctive new stage for their culinary ambitions, an invigorating setting of sumptuous possibility that seems ...
thewestsidegazette.com
Meet The Snow
“Every six minutes a child is kidnapped.” Meezy Numbers is talking about sex trafficking. He explains that he is executive producer, co-writer and one of the stars of Meet the Snows, an independent Black-owned film based on sex trafficking. The film premiers in Fort Lauderdale on Friday September 16th.
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
Palm Beach County rapper Vanilla Ice surprises community marching band
A community band hoping to make a big trip overseas received a big surprise on Tuesday. The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band is trying to raise money for London Band Week.
Click10.com
Couple charged nearly $100,000 for dinner onboard cruise from Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A couple onboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas was mistakenly charged nearly $100,000 after dining at one of the ship’s specialty restaurants. According to cruisehive.com, the incident happened Sept. 5 at the ship’s Jamie’s Italian restaurant. The couple, who was...
Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday. ...
