Coral Springs, FL

tamaractalk.com

One Tamarac Festival Packs Fun and Entertainment Sept. 17

Reggae Force Live performance. One Tamarac multicultural festival celebrates the many faces and voices that make up the city’s vibrant community. The free event is set for Saturday, September 17, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Tamarac Sports Complex. The festival features various cultural music and dance performances, educational exhibits, a children’s fun zone, food vendors, and fireworks.
TAMARAC, FL
bocaratontribune.com

La Boulangerie Boul’Mich – A French Artisanal Bakery and Deli With a Latin Twist

La Boulangerie Boul’Mich is a French artisanal bakery and deli with a Latin twist. Our name, BOUL’MICH (n.), originates from the affectionate nickname given to the Boulevard St. Michel in the Latin Quarter of Paris. Known for its quaint cafés, bookstores, and shops. Our mission is to serve our customers fresh, high-quality, artisanal food that’s matched by family-oriented service in a unique, cozy, and vintage-industrial atmosphere.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

11th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride

Delray Beach, FL – Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) 11th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride will take flight on Saturday, October 29th from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. beginning at Delray Beach City Hall, and ending at the Green Market in Old School Square. More than...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Adorable Farm With A Massive Sunflower Field And Pumpkin Patch Has Reopened For Fall

Everyone is ready for fall, including this huge farm in the Redlands home to a golden sea of sunflowers, thrilling hayrides, outdoor games for family fun, famous milkshakes, soft serve ice cream and barbecue. Known to bring “a piece of the country to Miami,” the over 30-acre Berry Farm is opening its barn doors to welcome back autumn lovers after being closed for the off-season and they have so much in store!
macaronikid.com

HALF-OFF Silverball Pinball Museum Play Passes!

Silverball is fun for kids of all ages with an entire venue dedicated to vintage Arcade and Pinball games dating back to the 1940s, as well as Air Hockey, Skeeball, Basketball toss, and Foosball. All games are on Free Play, no coins or tokens are needed, you simply pay for your time!
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, Sept. 18, and we’ve found the perfect places for you to enjoy this classic American dish. Whether you opt for the basic lettuce, tomato and onion combo or you’re looking for a beefy behemoth of a burger, these spots have got you covered.
WELLINGTON, FL
shorelocalnews.com

Third Floor Patio Drama Unfolds in Margate

When you drive down Atlantic Avenue in Margate, just off the beach toward the Longport Bridge, the houses make a big impression. Glorious mansions, each worth at least seven figures, line the street on both sides. Fountains and trees complement the towering roofs and giant windows of the impressive structures.
MARGATE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

‘Out to Brunch’ $20 discount: Bottomless bites and brunch cocktails

New Times is calling all brunch lovers to enjoy unlimited bites and beers, bottomless brunch cocktails, and delicious hot coffee at the 5th Annual Out to Brunch event taking place on Saturday, September 24th at Regatta Park. This is one brunch you won’t want to sleep through. Some past...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business

It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sneak peek inside new Kapow Noodle Bar in Boca Raton, opening Friday

A bigger, bolder, more seductive Kapow Noodle Bar is coming to Boca Raton’s Mizner Park on Friday, Sept. 16, its expansive new space a dramatic and pleasing reinvention of the old. In its move across Plaza Real, Kapow Noodle Bar co-owners Vaughan Dugan and Rodney Mayo have created a distinctive new stage for their culinary ambitions, an invigorating setting of sumptuous possibility that seems ...
BOCA RATON, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Meet The Snow

“Every six minutes a child is kidnapped.” Meezy Numbers is talking about sex trafficking. He explains that he is executive producer, co-writer and one of the stars of Meet the Snows, an independent Black-owned film based on sex trafficking. The film premiers in Fort Lauderdale on Friday September 16th.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday.   ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

