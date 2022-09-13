Everyone is ready for fall, including this huge farm in the Redlands home to a golden sea of sunflowers, thrilling hayrides, outdoor games for family fun, famous milkshakes, soft serve ice cream and barbecue. Known to bring “a piece of the country to Miami,” the over 30-acre Berry Farm is opening its barn doors to welcome back autumn lovers after being closed for the off-season and they have so much in store!

2 DAYS AGO