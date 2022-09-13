ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crandall, GA

The criminal case of a former Elba City employee has been dropped

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The case of a former Elba City employee accused of computer tampering was suddenly dropped on September 15. According to reports, Assistant Coffee-Pike County DA Brandon Coots dropped the case of Amy Leigh Sewell without explanation. Sewell, 47, of Elba was arrested in May...
Enterprise woman charged following a string of burglaries in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On the morning of September 12th, Dothan police were called to the scene of a burglary off East Cottonwood Road. This came as a string of vehicle break-ins were reported throughout the city. After a short investigation, police were able to track all of the...
Pike county crash leaves two dead

PIKE COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)— A late evening single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has left two dead. Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, was fatally injured after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge.
Dirty money: credit card fraud charges land local woman behind bars

DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)—A Houston County woman was arrested for stealing nearly $100,000 from a Dothan medical practice where she was employed. Jordan Anne Purdue, 35, was arrested for six counts of theft of property in the first degree. According to Dothan PD, Purdue made unauthorized personal purchases with a company...
Dothan teenager missing

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan teen has been labeled a runaway and reported missing by the Dothan Police Department. Jahmyus West, 16, Dothan, was last seen on September 11, near Trunbury Drive in Dothan wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants. West’s direction of travel is unknown....
Car overturns on Ross Clark Circle, sends one to hospital

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A car crash this afternoon along Ross Clark Circle sent one woman to the hospital. The crash occurred sometime before two this afternoon on Prevatt road by the Cottonwood Corner shopping center. The car was traveling in the lane going Southwest when the crash occurred, causing it...
Dothan shooting sends one to hospital

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan police are attempting to identify suspects related to a Sunday shooting that sent one to the hospital. Dothan Police responded on September, 11, to the 700 block of North Alice street for a firearm assault involving one victim. An unidentified 19-year-old male received one gunshot...
Medical cannabis license applications now underway in the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—Throughout the state many people have attempted to take advantage of the new lucrative business venture, even in the Wiregrass. Houston County has had ten applications for different medical cannabis business licenses. This comes almost three days after the Houston County Commission approved marijuana dispensaries to operate in unincorporated Houston Co.
Former Ozark City Schools superintendent and decorated Army Colonel dies

OZARK, Ala(WDHN)—Former Ozark City Schools superintendent and retired Lt. Colonel in the U.S Army, Michael Lenhart, died on September 12. Ozark City Schools released a heartfelt statement saying:. We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr. Lenhart was a visionary leader...
Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They...
Walk the Dog Forecast for September 15, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be mainly sunny and dry across the board once again. We’ll climb into the upper 80s during the afternoon hours after starting off the morning in the lower and middle 60s.
Decade-old building gets a major renovation

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Aviation College in Ozark is revitalizing one of their buildings on campus. They held a revitalizing ceremony Thursday in regards to the James Douglas Brown Senior Building. The building is named after the former mayor of Ozark who played a key part in...
Dothan Restaurateur demands answers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the Dothan Feeding program continues to be investigated, the business that was underbid, Mama T’s wants answers and at Thursday’s Dothan Recreation Board meeting those questions have been sent out. “So I was just here to get clarification about your role specifically...
New director named for HudsonAlpha Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A former executive director of the Dothan Area chamber of Commerce has been named the new director of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. In August, the City of Dothan and HudsonAlpha signed an agreement to open a new campus in Dothan that will focus on agricultural research, economic development, and education. The construction of the HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will be a part of the downtown revitalization which will hold the institute’s operations.
What you see is what you’re going to get!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With clear skies and low dew points, expect low temperatures to drop into the low and middle 60s tonight. Friday will be absolutely perfect for our football fans out and about across the Wiregrass! We’ll be seasonably warm during the afternoon hours with mostly sunny skies. At the start of the game, expect temperatures to be around 80 degrees. By the time the games end, we’ll already be dropping into the low 70s and upper 60s, so a light jacket isn’t a bad idea if you are cold-natured.
Lots of sun and warmth!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be similar to last night with clear skies and temperatures dropping to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Thursday will be a clone of today as highs top our in the middle and upper 80s under clear or mainly clear skies. Friday doesn’t...
