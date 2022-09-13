1 charged with attempted murder, nearly runs over Atmore firefighter, officer

ATMORE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man was arrested after almost running over two first responders, one an officer and another a firefighter on Sept. 12, according to Atmore Police.

Norman Lambert, 34, was arrested after police were called to a property at South Road at around 9:15 p.m., which was also the site of a fire. When police arrived on scene, one officer was almost struck by a truck driven by Lambert.

Lambert’s truck became stuck in the mud and he was taken into custody. Officers determined that Lambert almost struck a firefighter while crewmembers were cleaning up after a fire.

Crews finished putting out the fire when Lambert sped towards the building. Lambert was seen speeding behind the building and doing donuts in the mud.

Lambert was charged with two counts of attempted murder and obstructing government operations. Lambert was taken to the Escambia County Jail in Brewton, according to the release.

