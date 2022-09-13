Read full article on original website
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you surely know Nikki DeLoach. From "The Perfect Catch" to "Cranberry Christmas" to many, many more, DeLoach is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading ladies, via Wide Open Country. In fact, last year, she starred in the film, "Five More Minutes," which she also co-wrote, via CMT. If you're not as well-versed in the Hallmark Channel, you probably recognize Nikki DeLoach's face from one of her many guest appearances on shows like "Castle," "Mad Men," and "Grey's Anatomy" or from her role on the MTV sitcom, "Awkward," via IMDb.
Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news
After appearing in more than a dozen Hallmark Channel movies, it's hard to believe that Taylor Cole wasn't always interested in being in front of the camera. "I wasn't super excited about the world of acting," she revealed to Monster & Critics. "I was very camera shy." Before beginning her...
