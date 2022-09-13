Read full article on original website
WIBW
Casio pays a visit to promote adoption special at Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Casio is an eight-year-old terrier mix who came to Helping Hands Humane Society is a stray. Casio is among the many dogs and cats who continue to fill the shelter. Casio and Emi Griess of HHHS visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss a continued $25 adoption special, and how shelter staff work to ensure the right matches between animals and families.
WIBW
Collaboration links Topeka hospital with experts at Mayo Clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Years of working in the sun on his farm near Holton in Jackson Co. caught up with Mark Bontrager. “I’m light-skinned, fair skinned and I have skin cancers,” he said. This past spring, a spot showed up on his left temple. The typical freeze...
‘It’s not too late to do the right thing,’ Emporia professor reacts to massive layoffs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day after Emporia State University is given the authority to fire any university employee, many educators tell us they’ve already been handed their walking papers. Staff tell 27 News they feel betrayed by what’s happening at ESU. “I spent 20 of the last 33 years of my life preparing to […]
WIBW
Ready, set, go! The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer are Saturday at Lake Shawnee
Roger Ortega's latest song, "Back to Kansas," chronicles his return to Topeka. SJ Hazim with Creative Pathways & Means assisted the video production.
WIBW
Kings of Swing to present free concert Sunday afternoon at west Topeka cemetery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 13th consecutive year, a big band concert will take place Sunday afternoon at a west Topeka cemetery. The Kings of Swing, a 14-piece group specializing in the big-band sounds of the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s, will present its “Concert in the Park” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave.
WIBW
Topeka native Roger Ortega celebrates journey in latest music
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Ortega’s latest song, “Back to Kansas,” chronicles his return to Topeka. S.J. Hazim with Creative Pathways & Means assisted the video production. The pair appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the inspiration for the music and the changing landscape...
WIBW
Go Topeka offers a sneak peak of new Innovation Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The old Wolfe’s Camera Shop building, located at 634 S Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka, is being converted into a space for innovators and entrepreneurs. Go Topeka held an open house on Thursday, September 15, where they gave a tour of the three-story, 65,000 square...
WIBW
Fourth batch of Plug and Play Topeka startups announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dozen companies have been chosen to join the fourth batch of Plug and Play Topeka. GO Topeka recently announced that Plug and Play Topeka, a global innovation platform creating industry-specific accelerator programs, has chosen 12 new startups to participate in its fourth cohort of the animal health and ag-tech program.
WIBW
Man federally indicted for killing on Kickapoo Reservation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury has indicted Stryder Dane Keo, 34, for murder in a July 2022 shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office -- District of Kansas says Keo was charged with one count of murder in the second degree on Friday. The...
WIBW
North Topeka church invites community to annual hoe-down
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Ave. United Methodist Church is hosting its 12th annual Community Hoe-Down. The event is coming up from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the church in NOTO, 1029 N. Kanas Ave. The church invites everyone to enjoy musical entertainment, children’s activities, and games,...
Kansas Board of Regents approves WSU’s proposal for Cessna Stadium changes
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The update to the capital improvement plan that was proposed by Wichita State University (WSU) was approved by the Kansas Board of Regents on Thursday. The proposal allows for a multi-phase project to make changes to Cessna Stadium. According to the Board of Regents agenda, the new stadium would seat approximately […]
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
WIBW
Goodyear to invest $125 million in Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement that is expected to result in an estimated economic impact locally of $480 million over 10 years. Previously referred to as “Project Boomerang,” Goodyear is projected to make a five-year investment...
WIBW
Topeka Zoo seeing surge in ticket sales ahead of Zoo Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets for the Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights went on sale September 14th and Zoo officials say hundreds of tickets have already been purchased. Though the event is still over two months away, the Zoo said over 260 tickets have been sold and nine private igloos have been rented. Zoo officials credit the early success of ticket sales to excitement from the community surrounding the ever-changing light displays.
WIBW
Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
Court docs: Employee handed key to Kansas psychiatric patient during escape
A Osawatomie State Hospital worker gave a key to a psychiatric patient, allowing the two to escape together, according to court documents.
WIBW
Manhattan hosts their last Third Thursday of the season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan hosted its last third Thursday of the season as they closed the streets for live bands, artists, and an air guitar contest. Manhattan hosts these every third Thursday of the month from May to September. This was the first time that they closed the...
WIBW
Topeka Metro reminds students they can ride the bus for free
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With school back in full swing, Topeka Metro is reminding students that they can ride the bus for free with a student ID for Washburn students or school-issued bus pass for TPS students. Topeka Metro says transportation can be a barrier for many, especially students, so...
Topeka supply chain business leader set to expand, create $500M economic impact
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka and Shawnee County Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved of an incentive agreement to help expand the business of a major supply chain leader in the U.S. The incentive project, previously referred to as “Project Three,” will help expand the business of Ryder System Inc. in Topeka. Ryder is […]
BioRealty gives tour of new downtown office space
TOPEKA (KSNT) – BioRealty, who is developing the Animal Science, Technology, Research and Agriculture (ASTRA) Innovation Center, conducted a walking tour of their new space Thursday afternoon. “We are here at the corner of 7th and Kansas, in what was previously the old Wolfe’s building and adjoining buildings,” said Stephanie Moran, senior vice-president with the […]
