Topeka, KS

WIBW

Casio pays a visit to promote adoption special at Helping Hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Casio is an eight-year-old terrier mix who came to Helping Hands Humane Society is a stray. Casio is among the many dogs and cats who continue to fill the shelter. Casio and Emi Griess of HHHS visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss a continued $25 adoption special, and how shelter staff work to ensure the right matches between animals and families.
WIBW

Collaboration links Topeka hospital with experts at Mayo Clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Years of working in the sun on his farm near Holton in Jackson Co. caught up with Mark Bontrager. “I’m light-skinned, fair skinned and I have skin cancers,” he said. This past spring, a spot showed up on his left temple. The typical freeze...
WIBW

Kings of Swing to present free concert Sunday afternoon at west Topeka cemetery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 13th consecutive year, a big band concert will take place Sunday afternoon at a west Topeka cemetery. The Kings of Swing, a 14-piece group specializing in the big-band sounds of the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s, will present its “Concert in the Park” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave.
WIBW

Topeka native Roger Ortega celebrates journey in latest music

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Ortega’s latest song, “Back to Kansas,” chronicles his return to Topeka. S.J. Hazim with Creative Pathways & Means assisted the video production. The pair appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the inspiration for the music and the changing landscape...
WIBW

Go Topeka offers a sneak peak of new Innovation Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The old Wolfe’s Camera Shop building, located at 634 S Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka, is being converted into a space for innovators and entrepreneurs. Go Topeka held an open house on Thursday, September 15, where they gave a tour of the three-story, 65,000 square...
WIBW

Fourth batch of Plug and Play Topeka startups announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dozen companies have been chosen to join the fourth batch of Plug and Play Topeka. GO Topeka recently announced that Plug and Play Topeka, a global innovation platform creating industry-specific accelerator programs, has chosen 12 new startups to participate in its fourth cohort of the animal health and ag-tech program.
WIBW

Man federally indicted for killing on Kickapoo Reservation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury has indicted Stryder Dane Keo, 34, for murder in a July 2022 shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office -- District of Kansas says Keo was charged with one count of murder in the second degree on Friday. The...
WIBW

North Topeka church invites community to annual hoe-down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Ave. United Methodist Church is hosting its 12th annual Community Hoe-Down. The event is coming up from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the church in NOTO, 1029 N. Kanas Ave. The church invites everyone to enjoy musical entertainment, children’s activities, and games,...
hppr.org

A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor

Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
WIBW

Goodyear to invest $125 million in Topeka tire plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement that is expected to result in an estimated economic impact locally of $480 million over 10 years. Previously referred to as “Project Boomerang,” Goodyear is projected to make a five-year investment...
WIBW

Topeka Zoo seeing surge in ticket sales ahead of Zoo Lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets for the Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights went on sale September 14th and Zoo officials say hundreds of tickets have already been purchased. Though the event is still over two months away, the Zoo said over 260 tickets have been sold and nine private igloos have been rented. Zoo officials credit the early success of ticket sales to excitement from the community surrounding the ever-changing light displays.
WIBW

Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
WIBW

Manhattan hosts their last Third Thursday of the season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan hosted its last third Thursday of the season as they closed the streets for live bands, artists, and an air guitar contest. Manhattan hosts these every third Thursday of the month from May to September. This was the first time that they closed the...
WIBW

Topeka Metro reminds students they can ride the bus for free

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With school back in full swing, Topeka Metro is reminding students that they can ride the bus for free with a student ID for Washburn students or school-issued bus pass for TPS students. Topeka Metro says transportation can be a barrier for many, especially students, so...
KSNT News

BioRealty gives tour of new downtown office space

TOPEKA (KSNT) – BioRealty, who is developing the Animal Science, Technology, Research and Agriculture (ASTRA) Innovation Center, conducted a walking tour of their new space Thursday afternoon. “We are here at the corner of 7th and Kansas, in what was previously the old Wolfe’s building and adjoining buildings,” said Stephanie Moran, senior vice-president with the […]
