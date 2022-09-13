Read full article on original website
Sedgwick County needs to mellow out in fight with Wichita over marijuana | Editorial
A disarrayed county government wants to bill Wichita City Hall for pot prosecutions. Good luck with that.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County leaders react to Wichita’s decision to no longer prosecute marijuana cases
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County leaders are trying to understand their responsibility and added costs after the Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to ditch marijuana prosecution from the city’s code. The council voted not to prosecute marijuana possession cases in municipal court and remove fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia. The move shifts the cases to Sedgwick County and the district attorney’s office.
KWCH.com
Windfarm proposal moves to Harvey Co. Commission
Harry Street Elementary hosts 'Donuts with Grownups'. Parents were invited to eat breakfast with their child, go to their classroom for activities and learn how they can support their children at home. Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends by corruption claims. Updated: 9 hours ago. The corruption claims stem from the county...
Man injured in south Wichita stabbing
One person was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in south Wichita.
KWCH.com
Crews fight to put out fire to mobile home NE of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County firefighters are investigating a mobile-home fire that happened Thursday night in northeast of Wichita. The fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. near K-127th East and K-254,, brought on a response from crews with Sedgwick County, Wichita, Benton and McConnell Air Force Base. There were no injuries.
KWCH.com
Swatting at Wichita North HS possibly connected to similar calls nationwide
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Responding officers to Wichita North High School Thursday afternoon quickly figured out that the report of an active shooter was a false alarm and that no one was in danger. Now, the FBI is investigating after similar incidents of swatting calls happened this week, nationwide. Before...
kmuw.org
The state of Kansas wants your feedback on a plan to clean up a toxic site in northeast Wichita
The state of Kansas is asking residents to share feedback on a $13.9 million plan to clean up a contaminated rail yard in northeast Wichita by Oct. 16. The 29th and Grove site, which is owned by Union Pacific, has a chemical known as trichloroethene in its soil and groundwater that is strongly linked to kidney cancer. In 2007, groundwater concentrations of the chemical at the site reached 86,000 times the standards set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Concentrations in the soil reached over 8,000 times the standard.
KWCH.com
Man arrested in south Wichita deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley in connection with the deadly shooting early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a mobile home park in the 4500 block of S. Hydraulic for the report of a shooting. Police said 21-year-old Devin Bills of Wichita suffered two gunshot wounds to his upper body. As he was being driven to the hospital, the vehicle’s other occupants flagged down a police officer. Bills died on the scene.
KWCH.com
2-year-old among 6 injured in crash near Benton
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Six people were injured, two critically in a two-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon near Benton, in western Butler County. An undersheriff with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a pickup and an SUV near Southwest 30th Street and Southwest Prairie Creek Road, near Stearman Field.
KWCH.com
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of 3 Wichita fentanyl dealers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County on Monday approved a $2,500 reward for a tip that led to the arrest of three wholesale fentanyl dealers in southeast Wichita. Police arrested Chandra Bray, 21, Michael Parker, 26, and Matthew Lewis, 25, – all of Wichita – after...
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigate reports of man approaching children walking to and from school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) and Missing and Exploited Child Unit (EMCU) are investigating two incidents involving a man approaching juveniles as they were walking to or from school. The first incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 around 7:10 a.m. Police said a 14-year-old reported being...
1 killed in north Wichita crash
A deadly crash closed a section of Interstate 135 for a time Friday morning in north Wichita.
KAKE TV
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
KAKE TV
'It's a numbers game': Residents asking when downtown Wichita will finally get a grocery store
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If go into downtown Wichita, you may notice a few new buildings or businesses. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, which just opened this year and WSU Tech's Culinary school, which is opening later this year are just south of Douglas and Broadway. You may also...
Wichita names a new interim police chief
Troy Livingston has been appointed interim chief of the Wichita Police Department, effective Sept. 27.
KWCH.com
Local group building affordable housing across Wichita
In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from injury. Updated: 13 hours ago. A season ago, Wichita Trinity senior Isabella Sebits was told she would not...
KWCH.com
1 killed in crash on I-135
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person died early Friday morning in a crash on I-135 in northern Sedgwick County. KHP said around 3:30 a.m., the vehicle was northbound on I-135 at milepost 12.2 (or 45th St. N.) when it left the roadway on the right and struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, traveled back across the interstate, left the roadway on the left and struck a cement bridge pillar in the center median. The vehicle came to rest in the center median.
One dead after shooting in south Wichita
Police investigating a fatal shooting in south Wichita. Around 1:40 Thursday morning, first responders were called to 45th street South and Hydraulic.
KWCH.com
McPherson man killed in Reno County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 46-year-old McPherson man died from his injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash on K-61 in Reno County, about four miles north of Hutchinson. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 1997 GMC van was traveling north on K-61 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went through a median and across the southbound lanes of the highway before stopping in the northwest ditch.
Wichita approves $90K more to remove homeless camps
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $90,000 Tuesday morning to help remove homeless camps around the city. Before the vote, City Council Member Maggie Ballard expressed concern about the amount. “I thought there was about $100,000 budgeted for encampments, and this is significantly higher. Can we speak to that, please?” Ballard asked. […]
