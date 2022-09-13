ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

ptproductsonline.com

TBI Has This Effect on Kids’ Emotional Health

Kids who experience a traumatic brain injury (TBI), even a mild one, have more emotional and behavioral problems than kids who do not, researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience suggest. “These hits to the head are hard to study because much of it depends on recall of an...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local veteran services discuss mental health after RGH lockdown

Rochester, N.Y. — Police said the man that caused a lockdown at Rochester General Hospital after threatening employees on a livestream Wednesday morning was a 38-year-old veteran who was getting help from the Canandaigua VA. Using a robot and a drone, police spent hours at the suspect’s home on...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Route 390 closed as police approach suicidal male

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Route 390 was closed both northbound and southbound between Chili Avenue and Scottsville Road for a short time Friday evening. According to investigators, police learned a suicidal male was in the area. They found him in a car in a parking lot just off Rt. 390 and closed roadways because they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Woman Pursuing Bachelor's Degree Was Attacked with Hatchet and Stabbed 77 Times; Killer Sentenced

Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced 25 years to life A 22-year-old man who was convicted for the 2021 brutal stabbing death of a Rochester, N.Y., woman, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday. Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder last month, and will be serving his time in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections. On July 10, 2021, Heather Majors, 47, was attacked with a hatchet inside her apartment, Capt. Frank Umbrino, who leads...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Monroe County Reaches 2,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Monroe County has surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths. The state health department website confirms 2,002 people have died of the virus since the pandemic began 2 1/2 years ago. Nearly 1,700 of the dead were county residents. Meantime, COVID hospitalizations have ticked up in the past few days, with 204 people...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

How RPD’s ‘ShotSpotter’ works and saves lives in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Rochester continues to see high homicide rates across the City, there’s one tool police have that is credited with quick response times– and saving lives. It’s a set of microphones, in place, in key areas around the city. It’s called ‘ShotSpotter’. Lt. Greg Bello says the second a loud bang […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police: Rochester Teen Died of Accidental Self-Inflicted Wound

Police say a Rochester teen believed to have been a homicide victim -- instead died of an accidental self-inflicted wound. Davis and another, unidentified suspect allegedly carjacked someone at Goodman Street and Garson Avenue. Police say surveillance video shows Davis shot himself in the torso as he got out of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
ROCHESTER, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: AG releases unedited Rochester police body camera footage in fatal Family Dollar shooting

Editor’s Note: This footage includes graphic content some viewers may find disturbing. UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s Office of Special Investigations released its report on this shooting on September 16. The investigation determined Simran Gordon fired first, and appeared to point his gun at an officer after another […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

RGH Lockdown Over, Suspect's Body Found in ER Home

Police say the lockdown that began overnight at Rochester General Hospital was prompted by a livestream on social media posted by a suicidal man that was traced to East Rochester. Rochester police Lieutenant Greg Bello says the FBI saw it first, and reported it to the RPD around 1 a.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Trooper

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Trooper is a loving dog looking for a home. Trooper is part of Lollypop Farm’s Bark to School Adoption Promotion. Some dogs including Trooper have no adoption fee and come with four weeks of free training sessions. The program runs from September 13 through 18. Find out more on Lollypop Farm’s website.
ROCHESTER, NY

