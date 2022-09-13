Read full article on original website
ptproductsonline.com
TBI Has This Effect on Kids’ Emotional Health
Kids who experience a traumatic brain injury (TBI), even a mild one, have more emotional and behavioral problems than kids who do not, researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience suggest. “These hits to the head are hard to study because much of it depends on recall of an...
13 WHAM
Local veteran services discuss mental health after RGH lockdown
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said the man that caused a lockdown at Rochester General Hospital after threatening employees on a livestream Wednesday morning was a 38-year-old veteran who was getting help from the Canandaigua VA. Using a robot and a drone, police spent hours at the suspect’s home on...
WHEC TV-10
Police speaks after potential social media threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police lieutenant Greg Bello and Rochester Regional’s Chief Medical Officer will speak at 10:30 a.m. after a potential threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital. You can watch it live here. RPD said that someone made a potential threat against Rochester General Hospital on...
‘Not giving up’: Rochester man unable to find veterinary care for sick dog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With staffing shortages still felt in a number of different professions, the veterinary industry is no exception. As a result, some clinics have had to turn animals and their owners away. Some in our community are having trouble finding a veterinarian who will accept new patients. Reinaldo Sanchez of Rochester has […]
Rochester General Hospital lockdown due to social media threat
Officers received information about a potential threat to the hospital via social media, causing the hospital to go into lockdown.
Route 390 closed as police approach suicidal male
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Route 390 was closed both northbound and southbound between Chili Avenue and Scottsville Road for a short time Friday evening. According to investigators, police learned a suicidal male was in the area. They found him in a car in a parking lot just off Rt. 390 and closed roadways because they […]
WATCH LIVE: RPD explains lockdown at Rochester General Hospital
Captain Tauriello added that those who have a scheduled appointment at the hospital are still welcome to enter.
Woman Pursuing Bachelor's Degree Was Attacked with Hatchet and Stabbed 77 Times; Killer Sentenced
Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced 25 years to life A 22-year-old man who was convicted for the 2021 brutal stabbing death of a Rochester, N.Y., woman, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday. Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder last month, and will be serving his time in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections. On July 10, 2021, Heather Majors, 47, was attacked with a hatchet inside her apartment, Capt. Frank Umbrino, who leads...
Lt. Bello: RGH lockdown over, suicidal male no threat to hospital
iheart.com
Monroe County Reaches 2,000 COVID-19 Deaths
Monroe County has surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths. The state health department website confirms 2,002 people have died of the virus since the pandemic began 2 1/2 years ago. Nearly 1,700 of the dead were county residents. Meantime, COVID hospitalizations have ticked up in the past few days, with 204 people...
13 WHAM
Forensic pathologist says Brighton woman's time of death conflicts with husband's alibi
Rochester, N.Y. — A forensic pathologist who re-investigated the deaths of President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. testified Wednesday in the murder trial of James Krauseneck. He is accused of killing his wife, Cathleen, with a single ax blow to the head in their Brighton...
How RPD’s ‘ShotSpotter’ works and saves lives in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Rochester continues to see high homicide rates across the City, there’s one tool police have that is credited with quick response times– and saving lives. It’s a set of microphones, in place, in key areas around the city. It’s called ‘ShotSpotter’. Lt. Greg Bello says the second a loud bang […]
iheart.com
Police: Rochester Teen Died of Accidental Self-Inflicted Wound
Police say a Rochester teen believed to have been a homicide victim -- instead died of an accidental self-inflicted wound. Davis and another, unidentified suspect allegedly carjacked someone at Goodman Street and Garson Avenue. Police say surveillance video shows Davis shot himself in the torso as he got out of...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
WHEC TV-10
Longtime News10NBC employee dies after a battle with pancreatic cancer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our crew at News10NBC is remembering our colleague and friend, Warren Stam. This is a video from May when we talked to him during a Warrior’s Walk in his honor. Warren died on Monday, after battling pancreatic cancer and cancer on his liver. Warren worked...
Bomb squad called to East Rochester, suicidal male linked to RGH lockdown
Law enforcement discovered and neutralized a trip wire attached to a firearm pointed at the front door of the East Rochester residence on DePaul Street.
WATCH: AG releases unedited Rochester police body camera footage in fatal Family Dollar shooting
Editor’s Note: This footage includes graphic content some viewers may find disturbing. UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s Office of Special Investigations released its report on this shooting on September 16. The investigation determined Simran Gordon fired first, and appeared to point his gun at an officer after another […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Hopes and dreams’: Oswego celebrates opening of Lock 7 Apartments, putting mental well-being on the forefront
OSWEGO — A new apartment building in Oswego is finally open and drawing crowds, as a waitlist grows to become part of the community. The city of Oswego and members of the team responsible for the Lock 7 Apartments celebrated its completion with an open house Thursday.
iheart.com
RGH Lockdown Over, Suspect's Body Found in ER Home
Police say the lockdown that began overnight at Rochester General Hospital was prompted by a livestream on social media posted by a suicidal man that was traced to East Rochester. Rochester police Lieutenant Greg Bello says the FBI saw it first, and reported it to the RPD around 1 a.m.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Trooper
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Trooper is a loving dog looking for a home. Trooper is part of Lollypop Farm’s Bark to School Adoption Promotion. Some dogs including Trooper have no adoption fee and come with four weeks of free training sessions. The program runs from September 13 through 18. Find out more on Lollypop Farm’s website.
