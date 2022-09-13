Read full article on original website
KSDK
Leaders, community members speak out after overnight shooting in Soulard
Overnight, a shooting happened at Henry's Bar in Soulard. Leaders and the community speak out after the incident.
KMOV
Parents concerned after St. Louis school took 30 minutes to provide information on prank shooting call
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call. The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.
KSDK
22-year-old is arrested in connection to Valley Park dispensary break-in
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with first-degree burglary Friday in connection with a break-in at a St. Louis County marijuana dispensary earlier this week. Marvin Bailey Jr., a 22-year-old St. Louis County man, was charged Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. St....
Days after 3 St. Louis Public Schools students were shot, superintendent speaks up
ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis Public School students - two 16-year-olds and a 9-year-old - were shot between Sunday and Monday this week. One of the teens died. That prompted a powerful and stern message from Superintendent Kelvin Adams at the Tuesday, Sept. 13 school board meeting. "I'm...
advantagenews.com
Mother charged in child’s death in Alton fire
The mother of a child killed in an apartment fire last November has been charged in her son’s death. 28-year-old Rachel E. Scruggs has been charged with felony Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. Her son, 5-year-old Malachi D. Scruggs died November 22 after being pulled from a blaze at an apartment in the 300 block of Mitchell Street at the Belle Meadows apartment complex.
Police allow reporters to view security video of deadly police shooting of 16-year-old
ST. LOUIS — Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department allowed reporters to view security video from an investigation into the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Darryl Ross by police late Sunday night. St. Louis Police Lieutenant John Green allowed reporters to watch the silent video twice, but did...
KMOV
Mystery of North County woman’s fatal late-night walk still haunts family members 35 years later
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The phone call came in the middle of the night. The phone call nobody wants to get. “We got woke up from a call from my mother,” Ann Grue remembered. “Around 1:30 I think. She said ‘we’re out in your area. We need to come by and tell you something.’”
'Just a shame': Soulard community reacts to bar shooting
ST. LOUIS — Community members in Soulard responded after a man was shot inside a bar in the neighborhood overnight on Thursday. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man in his early 20s was shot in the head and stomach at 12:45 a.m. at Henry’s, located at 825 Allen Avenue.
KSDK
I-Team: A look at dogfighting in the bi-state, focusing on the bust in North St. Louis
5 On Your Side looks at a situation much bigger than the dogfighting ring case in North St. Louis. Our Christine Byers finds out why problems like this, won't stop.
KSDK
New information on fatal shooting of 2 children near Fairground Park
"We really want to take a step back and figure out what are all the root causes," says coordinator at St. Louis Area Prevention Commission. This, after two kids die.
Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
'They need to put the guns down, stop all the violence': Community members react to 2 children shot near Fairground Park
ST. LOUIS — We have new information on a double shooting that critically injured two children. The encouraging news is while both of those victims are in critical condition, they are stable. Police say the 9-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were caught in the crossfire and they believe multiple...
KMOV
Firefighter injured while battling house fire in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in south St. Louis City early Friday morning. The fire happened at a one-and-a-half-story house on Baisch near Morganford at around 5 a.m. Fire crews said the horn was sounded for all firefighters to evacuate the building. One firefighter suffered minor injuries but was able to walk out on his own. It is unknown how the fire was started.
Group calls for answers after Sudanese refugee killed in officer-involved shooting
ST. LOUIS — Standing at the edge of the property where Sudanese refugee Bade Ali Jabir lost his life in an officer-involved shooting last week, a crowd called for justice. "The conflict in information has come out and Lord we know that you can give us a resolution," said Rev. Dr. Spencer Lamar Booker, of St. Paul AME Church, as he led the group in prayer.
St. Ann man left for dead after being struck by 2 cars in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — A St. Ann man was struck by two cars not far from his home. Now, investigators want to talk to one of those drivers who left the scene. Witnesses told investigators the deadly hit and run happened shortly after nine Tuesday night. Missouri State Highway Patrol...
KMOV
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting
Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.
KSDK
The 41st Annual Belleville Oktoberfest is this weekend on Downtown Belleville's Public Square
You don't want to miss the 41st Annual Belleville Oktoberfest!. The event is taking place September 16 and 17 on Downtown Belleville's Public Square. Enjoy authentic German cuisine and ice cold beverages, along with a children's game and ride area, live music on three stages, a car show, a cornhole tournament and so much more!
mymoinfo.com
Altercation between neighbors turns deadly in Festus
(Festus) An altercation between two neighbors in the Festus Garden Apartments turned deadly Tuesday night after one of the neighbors allegedly stabbed the other. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers were dispatched to 516 Briar Ride around 10:20pm. The name of the suspect has not been released pending official...
abc17news.com
Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area girl
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a St. Louis area girl early Thursday morning. Troopers said the alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes was canceled after she was found safe with someone she knew. The highway patrol issued the Amber Alert for Holmes Tuesday...
