Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Parents concerned after St. Louis school took 30 minutes to provide information on prank shooting call

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call. The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Mother charged in child’s death in Alton fire

The mother of a child killed in an apartment fire last November has been charged in her son’s death. 28-year-old Rachel E. Scruggs has been charged with felony Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. Her son, 5-year-old Malachi D. Scruggs died November 22 after being pulled from a blaze at an apartment in the 300 block of Mitchell Street at the Belle Meadows apartment complex.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Firefighter injured while battling house fire in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in south St. Louis City early Friday morning. The fire happened at a one-and-a-half-story house on Baisch near Morganford at around 5 a.m. Fire crews said the horn was sounded for all firefighters to evacuate the building. One firefighter suffered minor injuries but was able to walk out on his own. It is unknown how the fire was started.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Altercation between neighbors turns deadly in Festus

(Festus) An altercation between two neighbors in the Festus Garden Apartments turned deadly Tuesday night after one of the neighbors allegedly stabbed the other. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers were dispatched to 516 Briar Ride around 10:20pm. The name of the suspect has not been released pending official...
FESTUS, MO
abc17news.com

Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area girl

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a St. Louis area girl early Thursday morning. Troopers said the alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes was canceled after she was found safe with someone she knew. The highway patrol issued the Amber Alert for Holmes Tuesday...
FERGUSON, MO

