kmvt
Two people rushed to the hospital, vehicle versus pedestrian accident
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard...
kmvt
Wendell puts five in the net to beat Kimberly and stay undefeated; prep sports scores
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wendell boys soccer, the 3A No. 1 in Idaho, stayed undefeated Monday night with a win at Kimberly. Wendell will play at Filer Wednesday at 4 p.m. Kimberly will play at Sun Valley Community School Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Sun Valley Community School...
kmvt
Shoppers are still struggling with the burden of inflation
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The inflation rate is at a 40-year high. It unexpectedly rose again in August, despite a drop in gas prices. Over the last 12 months, inflation has risen 8.3%, and some shoppers and retailers are wondering if there is any hope in sight. In a recent...
