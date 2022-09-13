ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people rushed to the hospital, vehicle versus pedestrian accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard...
Shoppers are still struggling with the burden of inflation

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The inflation rate is at a 40-year high. It unexpectedly rose again in August, despite a drop in gas prices. Over the last 12 months, inflation has risen 8.3%, and some shoppers and retailers are wondering if there is any hope in sight. In a recent...
