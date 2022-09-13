Read full article on original website
DUI Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash Takes Out Signal Light Pole, Traps Driver
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A DUI driver was trapped after a single-vehicle rollover crash that knocked down a signal light pole at an intersection near an air force facility in the city of Pomona Thursday night, Sept. 15. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from Palmdale station and Los Angeles...
signalscv.com
Pedestrian involved in hit-and-run incident in Canyon Country
One pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Friday morning in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the incident occurred on Foxlane Drive and Nadal...
L.A. Weekly
Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Avenue K [Lancaster, CA]
One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near North 12th Street West. The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. near North 12th Street West, per Lancaster authorities. According to reports, officials responded to a report of a truck and car that collided under unknown circumstances. Responding emergency crews extricated the trapped driver from...
L.A. Weekly
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Manchester Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Friday morning, a four-vehicle collision at Manchester Avenue claimed two lives and injured another one. The accident happened around 4:14 a.m., on August 19th along South Broadway and South Main Street. According to California Highway Patrol, police were pursuing a vehicle...
nypressnews.com
Northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles shut down for investigation into crash; 1 injured
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Authorities shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon after a person was injured in a crash. The California Highway Patrol announced all lanes of the northbound 110 south of Century Boulevard would be closed for at least one hour.
2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia
Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
Semi-truck carrying multiple tons of produce overturned along Highway 101 in Ventura early Thursday morning
A semi-truck carrying 70,000 pounds of produce partially drove off and overturned on Highway 101 south of California Street in Ventura early Thursday morning. The post Semi-truck carrying multiple tons of produce overturned along Highway 101 in Ventura early Thursday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Antelope Valley [Lancaster, CA]
Traffic Collision near South Avenue J Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the fatal collision around 4:48 a.m. at the Antelope Valley 14 Freeway and South Avenue J. According to the California Highway Patrol, police located the victim lying on the roadway, however, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.
L.A. Weekly
Two Teenage Girls Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Kanan Road [Oak Park, CA]
Traffic Crash near Smoke Tree Avenue Left Two Pedestrians Injured. The incident happened at around 7:52 p.m. near the intersection of Kanan Road and Smoke Tree Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 71-year-old woman from Palmdale, driving a northbound 2005 Toyota Camry, failed to stop at a red light. As a result, the vehicle hit the two girls from crossing the intersection. The impact of the collision left both girls with serious injuries.
L.A. Weekly
Fernando Gonzalez Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Paramount Boulevard [Long Beach, CA]
64-Year-Old Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Coolidge Street. The accident occurred around 4:49 a.m., at the intersection of Coolidge Street and Paramount Boulevard on August 31st. Reports stated that Gonzalez was walking outside of a marked crosswalk when a southbound BMW struck him. Paramedics arrived and located Gonzalez laying...
L.A. Weekly
Douglas Castillo Killed in Construction Accident on West Frontage Road [South Gate, CA]
Construction Site Accident in South Gate Area Resulted in Fatality. Firefighters responded to the scene on September 14th, at around 11:20 a.m., at the 10000 block of West Frontage. According to reports, a worker was working in a ditch when a water line became severed and flooded the trench. Due...
Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A collision involving two vehicles resulted in the death of an unknown victim standing by a disabled vehicle and another vehicle… Read more "Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash"
theavtimes.com
2 killed in Lancaster traffic collision [UPDATE: Deceased ID’d]
LANCASTER – A driver and his 16-year-old female passenger died Wednesday after the driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said. It happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on Avenue H and 30th Street West. The driver was in a...
L.A. Weekly
Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run on Sunset Boulevard [Hollywood, CA]
Suspect at Large after Fatal Pedestrian Accident near McCadden Place. The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m., near North McCadden Place. According to reports, the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 approached North McCadden Place and struck a pedestrian. Upon impact, the westbound Audi then made a U-turn onto Sunset before exiting their vehicle and flagging down police officers. The driver then got back into their vehicle and fled the scene, heading eastbound on Sunset.
signalscv.com
Two-vehicle collision results in two transports to local hospital
A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country resulted in multiple injuries and two hospital transports on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Point Parkway collision involved a grey Tesla and a grey Infiniti QX50. The vehicle collision resulted in the grey Tesla sideswiping into a tree.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Train Collision on Palomares Street [Pomona, CA]
Male Victim Dies in Train Accident near East 1st Street. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., just north of East 1st Street on September 11th. According to reports, the driver of a sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a moving Union Pacific Railroad train. First responders had to extricate the driver from the severely damaged vehicle.
L.A. Weekly
Martha Alicia Flores, Monte Harold Johnson and 1 Other Killed in Multi-Car Accident on Malaga Road [Arvin, CA]
Three Dead after Big-Rig Collision on Sunset Boulevard. The crash happened just after 10:00 p.m., at the intersection of Malaga Road and Sunset Boulevard. Per reports, the driver of a blue 2017 tractor-trailer failed to stop at the posted stop sign. As a result, the semi-truck broadsided the driver’s side of a 1997 Honda.
Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in La Canada Flintridge Collision Identified
A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel Molina, 42, was identified as the...
L.A. Weekly
Injuries Reported in Train Accident near Broadway [Los Angeles, CA]
Vehicle-Train Collision near Washington Boulevard Resulted in Injuries. The train collision happened just before 5:10 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Washington Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Metro Blue Line train was running regularly as scheduled, when it struck a vehicle that was on the...
