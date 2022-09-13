ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County to form suicide death review team

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Photo illustration.

WAUSAU – The Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and Marathon County Health Department have partnered to create a Suicide Death Review Team as part of an effort to review prevention initiatives and recommend potential improvements, the health department announced today.

The formation of the team is another step in addressing mental health illness in Marathon County, which was identified as a community health priority in the county’s Community Health Improvement Plan.

The review team will be comprised of local community partners, including local law enforcement agencies, mental health providers, health care systems and emergency medical services. Currently, only five other counties in Wisconsin have a review team, or SDRT.

Suicide continues to be a leading cause of death nationwide. According to the CDC, suicide is the third leading cause of death for young people, and the 12th leading cause of death for adults in the United States. In 2021, Marathon County had 21 deaths from suicide. To date in 2022, there have been 16 deaths from suicide.

The purpose of the SDRT is to review and form recommendations for prevention initiatives based upon the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The main goals of the SDRT are:

  1. Identify opportunities to strengthen existing community resources for mental health services.
  2. Provide improved services to the families impacted by their loss.
  3. Improve community understanding of suicide and resources available.
  4. Reduce the stigma around mental health and suicide.
  5. Provide recommendations to community organizations based upon review findings.
  6. Identify opportunities for legislative policy or practice initiatives to expand efforts to prevent future deaths.

Related
WausauPilot

County officials seek ways to reduce suicide risk in Wausau and surrounding communities

Officials are forming a local suicide review team to help reduce deaths, suggest solutions and strengthen support services in Wausau and Marathon County. Aaron Ruff and Jessa Bokhoven, from the Marathon County Health Department, and Deb Traeder, from Prevent Suicide Marathon County, shared data with the Wausau City Council on Tuesday. The Health Department and Marathon County Medical Examiner are working with police, fire and other officials in the effort to address deaths by suicide, which impacts people in a wide range of ages. Though the majority of such deaths are people between the ages of 30 and 59, teens and young adults are also particularly at risk.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Sept. 15

Marcus Murphy and Montana Vandergeest announce the birth of their son Myles Thomas, born at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Alex and Dana Gruling announce the birth of their son Watson Anthony, born at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Watson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
