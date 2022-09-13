Read full article on original website
14news.com
Man displaced by Weinbach explosion reports theft at property
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thieves are apparently targeting people who were displaced by the explosion on Weinbach Ave. A police report was made after a victim says items were taken from his garage, including a pricey bicycle. We’re told officials found a cut in the chain link fence around the...
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
14news.com
New mural set to be added to downtown area in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new mural is almost complete in downtown Evansville. This is the fourth mural that will decorate Selfie Alley next to Innovation Pointe on Main Street. This Midwest-inspired piece, titled “Where Your Opes and Dreams Come True,” is designed to bring the community to their hometown roots.
14news.com
Van drives into large sinkhole Friday morning on Franklin Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a water main break on West Franklin Street near Seventh Avenue. That’s just east of the railroad tracks near Pigeon Creek. Some EWSU customers are without water due to the main break. That was reported around 2 a.m. Officials say while crews were...
14news.com
Crews battle overnight house fire in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in Newburgh Friday morning. Emergency vehicles filled Posey Street as they battled the flames. They were called to the same home Thursday night for a small electric fire. Around 4 Friday morning, the home was fully engulfed with flames.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a water main break on West Franklin Street near Seventh Avenue. That’s just east of the railroad tracks near Pigeon Creek. We’re remembering Queen Elizabeth II this morning. Thousands are still filing past her coffin to pay their final respects. Indiana State Police say...
EPD detective honored for stopping Casey White manhunt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville detective that had a huge hand in stopping the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White was recognized today. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding honored several deputies and officers during their awards and promotions ceremony — Detective Darren Richardson was one of them. Richardson was awarded the Sheriff’s […]
14news.com
A Bright Weekend, Hotter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warming trend continues today that will feature dry weather and a return of mid-summer temps. Sunny to mostly sunny and slightly warmer as high temps ascend into the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, clear as low temps drop into the lower 60s. Saturday, expect sunny...
wevv.com
Crews called to massive structure fire on Evansville's West side
Multiple crews responded to a massive structure fire on Evansville's west side Thursday. Crews called to massive structure fire on Evansville's West side. Multiple crews responded to a massive structure fire on Evansville's west side Thursday.
evansvilleliving.com
Best of Evansville 2022
Looking for Evansville’s leading places to score local art, jewelry, and gifts? Want to know who cooks up the best food and pours the best drinks? How about the top spots for recreation and hanging out? Wonder no more: Votes have been cast, and 40 winners have been crowned in our 2022 Best of Evansville awards. Celebrate our readers’ top picks,
14news.com
Affidavit: DNA evidence leads to 2019 rape arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Friday after detectives say he forced a fellow inmate at the Vanderburgh County jail to perform a sex act back in 2019. Amador Alonzo, III, is charged with rape. The affidavit shows in December 2019, an inmate at the jail passed...
Fire reported on Lincoln Avenue and 261 near Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – We are hearing reports of a fire near Newburgh. The fire was located near Lincoln Avenue and 261. The structure that was on fire is The Foundry. The Foundry Center for the Arts issued a statement: “Please pray for us as our office and program center caught fire this morning. We […]
14news.com
Evansville man accused of child molestation, battery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges after victims were interviewed at Holly’s House. Three victims went there to speak with investigators about 34-year-old Anterrico Momon. According to an affidavit, the victims talked about the abuse they suffered from Momon. Officials say the victims told...
What’s happening with the Owensboro HydroFair?
City officials say the second Owensboro HydroFair which happened about a month ago, had lower attendance than its previous years. The lack of attendance has caused them to rethink if there should be a third HydroFair.
14news.com
Tennessee nonprofit organization helps build home for Ky. Dec. 10 tornado victim
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Restoration International Outreach is taking its missionary work all across the world, and now to the Tri-State. RIO church’s nonprofit “Hope with a Hammer” is building a new home for a Kentucky family that lost their house in Dec. 10 tornadoes. Tommy...
104.1 WIKY
Large House Fire On Evansville’s West Side
A large structure fire on Evansville’s west side brought fire crews to the 5700 block of Woodland Knoll Lane around 8:30 Thursday night. A second unit was dispatched to help with taking control of the fire. Two people were in the home and made it out safely. Officials say...
14news.com
Newburgh arts center catches fire
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to the area of Outer Lincoln and Highway 261 in Newburgh. The call came in after 10 a.m. Wednesday. It was the building that housed the Foundry Center for the Arts. According to a post made on their Facebook page, everyone is...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Humane Society dealing with overcrowding issues
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Humane Society officials say they are so overcrowded that workers are facing euthanizing both cats and dogs for space. According to a social media post, the Humane Society has over 500 cats right now and too many dogs as well. Director of advancement, Amanda Coburn...
OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that the victim, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene were […]
14news.com
Cat and dog die in Newburgh house fire, officials say
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews were called to a house fire in Newburgh Thursday morning. They say it happened in the 400 block of Darby Hills Road. The house’s roof collapsed and has significant water damage. Newburgh police tell us no one was home with...
