Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Man recently out of state custody faces felony fraud, forgery charges in Natrona County

CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old man recently released from state custody now faces felony charges of check fraud and forgery in Natrona County Circuit Court. In March 2019, police say Austin Scott Lee McClain knowingly wrote a check to Fremont Motors for $98,133 from an account that had had in it, at most, $117.15, according to the charging document filed by Casper police.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/15/22–9/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

Woman assaulted Tuesday near Converse/Platte County line

A woman was assaulted Sept. 13 at about 1:47 p.m. in a BLM section of land to the east of HWY 319 near the North Platte River and the Converse/Platte County Line, according to a press release issued by the Converse County Sheriff's Office this morning. The assault victim reported...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (9/7/22–9/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 7 through Sept. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Brake failure cited in fatal crash on Bighorn mountain pass in August

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver of a commercial vehicle had reported brake problems to his employer before the vehicle rolled and went off a cliff last August. The crash occurred on a steep mountain pass on Highway 16 shortly before noon on Aug. 17,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (9/13/22–9/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (9/9/22–9/15/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Structure Fire — No Injuries Were Reported

At approximately 7:00 PM yesterday evening, the City of Casper Fire-EMS Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, according to a post on their Facebook page. When firefighters arrived, they found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, and...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Christensen, Lindgren

Donald J. Christensen: February 10, 1950 – September 13, 2022. Donald James Christensen, 72, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on September 13 in Casper. Don was born in Billings, Montana, to James and Mary Ann Christensen on February 10, 1950. He worked in sales for many industries. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and watching NASCAR.
CASPER, WY

