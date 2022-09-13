Read full article on original website
Search for answers continues after a mountain biker was shot and killed in El Paso County nearly 5 years ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for help in the death of a mountain biker who was shot in El Paso County nearly five years ago. On Sept. 16, 2017, the Palmer Lake Police Department was notified of a missing...
Man arrested after shooting thief who stole his bike
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Sept. 16 in Downtown Colorado Springs. This shooting is separate from the shooting that also occurred Downtown on Sept. 16, which closed the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. According to CSPD, at around 7:14 a.m., the communications center […]
Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Palmer High School students witnessed a fight Friday morning near the 7-Eleven gas station by the school and after reporting it to police, the school was placed under secure status. Colorado Springs Police said the fight involved a bike theft and the suspect was shot in the leg. The wound The post Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning appeared first on KRDO.
Shooting near I-25 and W. Bijou St. leaves one dead, suspect still in area
The suspect is still in the area and on foot. Police are asking people to stay out of the area as they check for the suspect.
No suspect ever found in Bijou St. bridge shooting
UPDATE: FRIDAY 9/16/2022 8:46 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD is still searching for the suspect in this shooting death. Police provided an update with more detailed information on the incident. According to police, the first emergency call was received at 11:59 a.m. reporting a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. When officers arrived, […]
Pueblo Police looking for suspects in multiple burglaries
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects of several burglaries in the area. PPD provided pictures and video of the suspects they are looking for. If anyone has any information on this incident, or if you can help to identify the suspects, you are […]
CSPD arrests ‘prolific offender’ after weeks-long crime spree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was able to arrest an individual who had been on a weeks-long crime spree and was known to the department as a "prolific offender." According to CSPD, the individual, identified as 30-year-old Yerandy Hernandez, had...
‘Prolific offender’ arrested after Colorado Springs crime spree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a weeks-long crime spree in Colorado Springs, a suspect was arrested Wednesday. Detectives identified 30-year-old Yerandy Hernandez as the suspect accused of committing multiple burglaries and car thefts. During one of the burglaries, police say Hernandez stole a gun. The car thefts were focused on higher priced vehicles, like Mercedes and BMWs.
Sept. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. 30-year-old Joshua Garnier is a Native American man, 5’09”, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Joshua Garnier has three warrants, and the first is for failure to appear which includes assault and harassment. His second […]
Family and police searching for woman missing in Colorado Springs since Sept. 11
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 59-year-old Leonor Enriquez. Enriquez was last seen on Sept. 11 at around 8:30 p.m. at the Incline Apartments near Sinton Rd. and Fillmore St. She is described as a White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 - 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
6-year-old bicyclist dies in vehicle vs bike crash in Colorado
A 6-year-old girl has been identified as the victim of a bicycle versus vehicle crash in Colorado Springs, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Monday, September 5 at around 2:50 PM, according to officials. Upon arrival, first responders...
Judge orders ‘necessary and reasonable force’ to ensure accused child killer appears in court
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, accused child killer Letecia Stauch appeared in court to discuss the defense's request for a second sanity evaluation. Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Gannon Stauch in 2020. In February, Stauch claimed she wasn't sane at the time of the crime. Her competency was evaluated The post Judge orders ‘necessary and reasonable force’ to ensure accused child killer appears in court appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs police continue to search for answers after man attacked at a park 11 years ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking the public for information in the cold case death of John Martinez on the 11th anniversary of the attack. Martinez was beaten while sleeping at a playground at Dorchester Park on the night of Sept. 13, 2011 and succumbed...
Two Park County cold cases solved, killer brought to justice after 40 years
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 40 years, the suspect of two cold cases was brought to justice. On Jan. 6, 1982, 21-year-old Annette Schnee went missing while hitchhiking home from Breckenridge to Blue River. According to the District Attorney's Office, 29-year-old Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer, who was also hitchhiking from Breckenridge to Alma, went missing later that night.
2 suspects arrested after police find stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two men were arrested after police found a stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police located a stolen vehicle when they were in the area of the 1100 block of N. Circle Drive, just after 11:45 p.m. After police tried to contact the two occupants of the vehicle, the The post 2 suspects arrested after police find stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Habitual car thief on “crime spree” arrested in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man after weeks of investigation and multiple car thefts. CSPD said a male suspect had been on a “crime spree” in recent weeks in Colorado Springs, committing several burglaries and numerous car thefts. He also allegedly obtained a gun during one of the […]
El Paso County has the most DUI arrests made in the entire state so far in 2022
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to data collected by Colorado State Patrol, El Paso County leads the state with the most DUI/D arrests so far this year. According to CSP, troopers have issued 2,936 citations for impaired driving between January and July. Data for the first six months...
Cause of death for an inmate that died in June at the Pueblo County Jail determined
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A newly-released autopsy report shows an inmate at the Pueblo County Jail likely died from withdrawal. According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, 30-year-old Marissa Fresquez was found dead inside her cell back in June. The autopsy report notes methamphetamine was in her system...
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kill someone in road rage incident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to kill someone in a road rage incident, according to Colorado Springs Police Department. Police say the incident happened near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and N. Powers Boulevard. Officials say the suspect was involved in a road rage attempted homicide. According The post Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kill someone in road rage incident appeared first on KRDO.
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
