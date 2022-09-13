ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
KXRM

Man arrested after shooting thief who stole his bike

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Sept. 16 in Downtown Colorado Springs. This shooting is separate from the shooting that also occurred Downtown on Sept. 16, which closed the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. According to CSPD, at around 7:14 a.m., the communications center […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Palmer High School students witnessed a fight Friday morning near the 7-Eleven gas station by the school and after reporting it to police, the school was placed under secure status. Colorado Springs Police said the fight involved a bike theft and the suspect was shot in the leg. The wound The post Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXRM

No suspect ever found in Bijou St. bridge shooting

UPDATE: FRIDAY 9/16/2022 8:46 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD is still searching for the suspect in this shooting death. Police provided an update with more detailed information on the incident. According to police, the first emergency call was received at 11:59 a.m. reporting a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. When officers arrived, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police looking for suspects in multiple burglaries

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects of several burglaries in the area. PPD provided pictures and video of the suspects they are looking for. If anyone has any information on this incident, or if you can help to identify the suspects, you are […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

CSPD arrests ‘prolific offender’ after weeks-long crime spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was able to arrest an individual who had been on a weeks-long crime spree and was known to the department as a "prolific offender." According to CSPD, the individual, identified as 30-year-old Yerandy Hernandez, had...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

‘Prolific offender’ arrested after Colorado Springs crime spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a weeks-long crime spree in Colorado Springs, a suspect was arrested Wednesday. Detectives identified 30-year-old Yerandy Hernandez as the suspect accused of committing multiple burglaries and car thefts. During one of the burglaries, police say Hernandez stole a gun. The car thefts were focused on higher priced vehicles, like Mercedes and BMWs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Sept. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. 30-year-old Joshua Garnier is a Native American man, 5’09”, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Joshua Garnier has three warrants, and the first is for failure to appear which includes assault and harassment. His second […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Judge orders ‘necessary and reasonable force’ to ensure accused child killer appears in court

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, accused child killer Letecia Stauch appeared in court to discuss the defense's request for a second sanity evaluation. Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Gannon Stauch in 2020. In February, Stauch claimed she wasn't sane at the time of the crime. Her competency was evaluated The post Judge orders ‘necessary and reasonable force’ to ensure accused child killer appears in court appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO

Two Park County cold cases solved, killer brought to justice after 40 years

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 40 years, the suspect of two cold cases was brought to justice. On Jan. 6, 1982, 21-year-old Annette Schnee went missing while hitchhiking home from Breckenridge to Blue River. According to the District Attorney's Office, 29-year-old Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer, who was also hitchhiking from Breckenridge to Alma, went missing later that night.
PARK COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 suspects arrested after police find stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two men were arrested after police found a stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police located a stolen vehicle when they were in the area of the 1100 block of N. Circle Drive, just after 11:45 p.m. After police tried to contact the two occupants of the vehicle, the The post 2 suspects arrested after police find stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kill someone in road rage incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to kill someone in a road rage incident, according to Colorado Springs Police Department. Police say the incident happened near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and N. Powers Boulevard. Officials say the suspect was involved in a road rage attempted homicide. According The post Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kill someone in road rage incident appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy