The early identification of predictors related to cardiovascular risk factor clustering (CVRFC) in adolescents can help prevent Cardiovascular disease. The hypertriglyceridemic-waist circumference (HTW) phenotype is considered a simple and useful indicator to identify cardiovascular disease. However, there is limited research on the relationship between the HTW phenotype and (CVRFC) in adolescents. It is unclear whether the HTW phenotype can identify early the risk of developing CVRFC in adolescents. The study aimed to examine the association of the HTW phenotype with CVRFC in adolescents. A total of 1478 adolescents aged 12"“18Â years were classified into normal waist circumference (WC) and normal triglyceride (TG) (NWNT, 66.4%), normal WC and high TG (HTG, 5.5%), enlarged WC and normal TG (EW, 22.2%) and enlarged WC and high TG (HTW, 5.8%). High TG was defined as TG"‰â‰¥"‰1.47Â mmol/L and enlarged WC"‰â‰¥"‰90th percentile by gender and age. CVRFs in this study included elevated blood pressure (BP), impaired fasting glucose (IFG), high total cholesterol (TC), low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), and high low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). CVRFC"‰â‰¥"‰2 or CVRFC"‰â‰¥"‰3 were defined as the presence of at least two or three cardiovascular risk factors. After adjustment for BMI, gender and age, the HTW phenotype increased the risk of CVRFC"‰â‰¥"‰2 and CVRFC"‰â‰¥"‰3 compared to the NTNW phenotype, OR and 95%CI were 2.40 (1.23"“4.58) and 3.63 (1.49"“8.86), respectively. After stratification by gender, similar results were found in boys, however, girls with the EW phenotype had a lower risk of CVRFC"‰â‰¥"‰2 and CVRFC"‰â‰¥"‰3 compared with the NTNW phenotype after adjustment for BMI and age. The area under the ROC curve was 0.698 (0.661"“0.736) and 0.782 (0.725"“0.840) when TG was combined with WC to detect cardiovascular risk factors clustering, which was better than BMI, WHtR, TG or WC alone. And similar results were obtained for both boys and girls when stratified by gender. These results revealed that different combinations of TG and WC levels are closely associated with cardiovascular risk factors clustering in both boys and girls, and TG combining WC performed better than BMI, WHtR, TG or WC alone in detecting cardiovascular risk factor clustering in adolescents.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO