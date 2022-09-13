Read full article on original website
Related
Understanding End-Stage Alcoholic Liver Disease
My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. Since then, I’ve been researching and writing educational articles about preventing ALD. As a former nurse, I’d like to fill a gap in this education as it barely exists in the general population. Preventing ALD is about being honest about alcohol consumption and catching the early signs which are obscure and confusing.
boldsky.com
Daily Consumption Of Grapes Is Linked To Longevity And Reduced Risk Of Fatty Liver Diseases: Study
Diet matters a lot when it comes to living a healthy and long life. Many studies suggest that people must include lots of fruits and vegetables in their daily diet, compared to meat products, as the prior help provide most of the nutrients a human body requires and also supply us with energy and are linked to a lower risk of chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. [1]
Healthline
Fatty Liver Disease and Diabetes: What’s the Connection?
Living with diabetes can increase the risk of various complications, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In this condition, excess fat builds up in the liver. Around. of people in the United States have NAFLD. But for adults who live with both obesity and type 2 diabetes, the estimates are...
The Weather Channel
Artificial Sweeteners Found in Dietary Beverages Linked With Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases: Study
A new study has found a link between the consumption of artificial sweeteners, generally found in dietary beverages, and increased cardiovascular disease risk like stroke. Artificial sweeteners like aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose have emerged as alternatives to added sugar that enable the sweet taste but reduce the calorie content.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
CBD shows health benefits in estrogen-deficient mice that model postmenopause
A Rutgers study points to cannabidiol (CBD), a major component of hemp and medical marijuana used to treat conditions such as chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, epilepsy, autoimmune diseases, depression, and anxiety, as a possible treatment for postmenopausal women whose ovaries no longer make estrogen. In a study published in Frontiers...
It’s Not Just Alcohol! How Soda, Lack of Sleep and Other Common Habits Harm Your Liver
It’s common knowledge that excessive drinking can lead to a whole host of health problems: High blood pressure, heart disease, digestive issues, liver disease and the list goes on. Aside from excessive alcohol consumption, there are other habits that could be harming your liver, too—many of which may surprise...
MedicineNet.com
Does Turmeric Have Weight Loss Benefits?
Although turmeric has the potential for weight loss, more thorough human trials are required before it can be advised for this use. Researchers are looking at whether it could benefit illnesses, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, and polycystic ovary syndrome, where inflammation plays a major part. Turmeric is a crucial...
Medical News Today
How does high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) feel?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The human body naturally has sugar, or glucose, in the blood. The right amount of blood sugar gives the body’s cells and organs energy. An excess level of blood sugar is known as hyperglycemia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sweeteners linked to heart disease in new study
Researchers have identified a possible link between artificial sweeteners and heart disease in a new study, revealing that food additives “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar”.The study – which was published in The BMJ – examined information on more than 100,000 adults from France.The authors, led by experts from the Sorbonne Paris Nord University, examined participants’ intake of sweeteners from all dietary sources and compared it to their risk of heart or circulatory diseases.The participants had an average age of 42, and four out of five were female.Researchers tracked sweetener intake using their diet records...
studyfinds.org
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
MedicalXpress
Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
MedicalXpress
Study shows game-changing obesity drug more than halves risk of type 2 diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) is more than halved by weekly injections of new obesity drug semaglutide, according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept). Semaglutide was recently approved in the...
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
Does magnesium help restless leg syndrome?
Restless leg syndrome is a condition that’s disruptive to sleep and causes frustration and discomfort in those who experience its symptoms. Early research suggests taking magnesium for restless leg syndrome may help to relieve some of this discomfort because it helps with muscle relaxation and nerve health. Magnesium is...
Healthline
Magnesium and Ventricular Arrhythmias: Is There a Relationship?
Arrhythmias are heart conditions that happen when you have an erratic, or irregular, heartbeat. They can start in the atria or the ventricles, which are your heart’s upper and lower chambers, respectively. Arrhythmias can cause your heart to beat either too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia). An arrhythmia...
Healthline
Can Meloxicam Cause Liver Damage?
Meloxicam is a type of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) available by prescription only. It’s primarily used to relieve symptoms of chronic arthritis. It’s generally safe when taken as prescribed but, as with all medications, it has the potential for some side effects. Liver damage from meloxicam is very...
Nature.com
Epidemiology and risk of cardiovascular disease in populations with chronic kidney disease
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is defined by a low glomerular filtration rate or high albuminuria, and affects 15"“20% of adults globally. CKD increases the risk of various adverse outcomes, but cardiovascular disease (CVD) is of particular relevance because it is the leading cause of death in this clinical population. CKD is associated with several CVD outcomes, including coronary heart disease, stroke, peripheral artery disease, arrhythmias, heart failure and venous thrombosis. Notably, CKD is particularly strongly associated with severe CVD outcomes such as CVD mortality, heart failure and lower extremity amputations. This broad impact of CKD on the cardiovascular system probably reflects the involvement of several pathophysiological mechanisms that link CKD to CVD development - shared risk factors (for example, diabetes and hypertension), changes in bone mineral metabolism, anaemia, volume overload, inflammation and the presence of uraemic toxins. Understanding the status of CKD is crucial for appropriate CVD risk prediction in CKD populations. However, major clinical guidelines are not consistent in their incorporation of CKD measures for CVD risk prediction. Mitigating CVD risk in patients with CKD effectively requires multidisciplinary care that involves nephrologists, cardiologists and other health professionals, as well as further work to address current research and implementation gaps.
Nature.com
Association between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and metabolically healthy deterioration across different body shape phenotypes at baseline and change patterns
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a hepatic manifestation of metabolic syndrome (MetS), and the relationship between NAFLD and metabolic deterioration remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate dynamic changes in metabolically healthy phenotypes and to assess the impact of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) on the conversion from metabolically healthy (MH) to metabolically unhealthy (MU) phenotypes across body shape phenotypes and phenotypic change patterns. We defined body shape phenotypes using both the body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference (WC) and defined metabolic health as individuals scoring"‰â‰¤"‰1 on the NCEP-ATP III criteria, excluding WC. A total of 12,910 Chinese participants who were MH at baseline were enrolled in 2013 and followed-up in 2019 or 2020. During a median follow-up of 6.9Â years, 27.0% (n"‰="‰3,486) of the MH individuals developed an MU phenotype. According to the multivariate Cox analyses, NAFLD was a significant predictor of conversion from the MH to MU phenotype, independent of potential confounders (HR: 1.12; 95% confidence interval: 1.02"“1.22). For the MH-normal weight group, the relative risk of NAFLD in phenotypic conversion was 1.21 (95% CI 1.03"“1.41, P"‰="‰0.017), which was relatively higher than that of MH-overweight/obesity group (HR: 1.14, 95% CI 1.02"“1.26, P"‰="‰0.013). Interestingly, the effect of NAFLD at baseline on MH deterioration was stronger in the "lean" phenotype group than in the "non-lean" phenotype group at baseline and in the "fluctuating non-lean" phenotype change pattern group than in the "stable non-lean" phenotype change pattern group during follow-up. In conclusion, lean NAFLD is not as benign as currently considered and requires more attention during metabolic status screening.
High Blood Pressure and Diabetes Are Linked. Here's How to Reduce Your Risk for Both
Excess weight may play a role in why diabetes and hypertension so frequently show up in tandem
Nature.com
Hypertriglyceridemic-waist phenotype is strongly associated with cardiovascular risk factor clustering in Chinese adolescents
The early identification of predictors related to cardiovascular risk factor clustering (CVRFC) in adolescents can help prevent Cardiovascular disease. The hypertriglyceridemic-waist circumference (HTW) phenotype is considered a simple and useful indicator to identify cardiovascular disease. However, there is limited research on the relationship between the HTW phenotype and (CVRFC) in adolescents. It is unclear whether the HTW phenotype can identify early the risk of developing CVRFC in adolescents. The study aimed to examine the association of the HTW phenotype with CVRFC in adolescents. A total of 1478 adolescents aged 12"“18Â years were classified into normal waist circumference (WC) and normal triglyceride (TG) (NWNT, 66.4%), normal WC and high TG (HTG, 5.5%), enlarged WC and normal TG (EW, 22.2%) and enlarged WC and high TG (HTW, 5.8%). High TG was defined as TG"‰â‰¥"‰1.47Â mmol/L and enlarged WC"‰â‰¥"‰90th percentile by gender and age. CVRFs in this study included elevated blood pressure (BP), impaired fasting glucose (IFG), high total cholesterol (TC), low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), and high low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). CVRFC"‰â‰¥"‰2 or CVRFC"‰â‰¥"‰3 were defined as the presence of at least two or three cardiovascular risk factors. After adjustment for BMI, gender and age, the HTW phenotype increased the risk of CVRFC"‰â‰¥"‰2 and CVRFC"‰â‰¥"‰3 compared to the NTNW phenotype, OR and 95%CI were 2.40 (1.23"“4.58) and 3.63 (1.49"“8.86), respectively. After stratification by gender, similar results were found in boys, however, girls with the EW phenotype had a lower risk of CVRFC"‰â‰¥"‰2 and CVRFC"‰â‰¥"‰3 compared with the NTNW phenotype after adjustment for BMI and age. The area under the ROC curve was 0.698 (0.661"“0.736) and 0.782 (0.725"“0.840) when TG was combined with WC to detect cardiovascular risk factors clustering, which was better than BMI, WHtR, TG or WC alone. And similar results were obtained for both boys and girls when stratified by gender. These results revealed that different combinations of TG and WC levels are closely associated with cardiovascular risk factors clustering in both boys and girls, and TG combining WC performed better than BMI, WHtR, TG or WC alone in detecting cardiovascular risk factor clustering in adolescents.
Comments / 0