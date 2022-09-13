Catching Up With Chadwick Johnson
Las Vegas(KLAS)- He is a singer songwriter who approaches the craft as a storyteller and revels in the complexities of the human experience. And he’s about to drop his highly-anticipated album “Unbreakable.” Chadwick Johnson joins Mercedes Martinez to talk about the new album.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0