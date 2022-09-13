ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Catching Up With Chadwick Johnson

By Maria Dibut Galera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PohlO_0huC3TWX00

Las Vegas(KLAS)- He is a singer songwriter who approaches the craft as a storyteller and revels in the complexities of the human experience. And he’s about to drop his highly-anticipated album “Unbreakable.” Chadwick Johnson joins Mercedes Martinez to talk about the new album.

