Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance of rain along with continued lower temps
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drier air will continue to spread across the region over the next couple days with clear skies and no rain chances through at least the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal heading into the weekend before temperatures across south-central Arizona return to near normal readings Sunday and Monday. Slight chances for showers and storms may return to portions of south-central Arizona during the first half of next week.
kyma.com
Drying continues with cooler than normal temperatures
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today we continue to see some lingering clouds with temperatures staying cooler than normal. By tonight, it will be much clearer and stronger winds will pick up especially for the valley with gusts of 20 MPH. Drier air continues to move into the region, and...
kyma.com
Honoring Hispanic Heritage month in the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - KYMA is honoring Hispanic Heritage month and showcasing some of our Hispanic leaders making a difference in the Hispanic community. In this story we spotlight former KYMA journalist, Joe Teposte. Teposte is in community relations in Yuma county. Teposte emphasizes that knowledge is power in...
Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River. The purpose of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona is to maintain the integrity of Arizona's water supplies and industries that rely on these essentials for the benefit of The post Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage appeared first on KYMA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multi-million dollar corridor project underway, faster travel from Yuma to San Luis
A major corridor project connecting Somerton and San Luis with State Route 195 and US Highway 95 is underway. The post Multi-million dollar corridor project underway, faster travel from Yuma to San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
REPORT: Fatal Jeep accident occurred during tour, killing three in Colorado
The county coroner has identified the three people that were killed when a Jeep went off a mountain road near the small Colorado town of Ouray earlier this week. The deceased include passengers Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and Diana Robles, 28, both of Yuma, Arizona, as well as driver Don Fehd, 72, who was of Ouray and a member of the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team.
kyma.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Deadly Interstate 8 crashes
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Interstate 8 is a well-known highway that runs through California and Arizona. It can also be the site of many fatal crashes involving pedestrians, sometimes even migrants. On I-8 near Winterhaven, thousands of cars travel through daily, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says it's...
kyma.com
Prep boys golf: Gila Ridge and Cibola travel, Kofa entertains at home
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Tuesday the Kofa boys golf team hosted Agua Fria and San Luis today at Desert Hills Golf Course. Agua Fria won the meet with a team score of 189 followed by Kofa 10 strokes back at 199 with San Luis placing third shooting a 232.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storms likely on the way in addition to gusty winds
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The leading edge of the rain from TS Kay is now on the northernmost coast of the Gulf of California, near Puerto Penasco MX. According to the National Hurricane Center, Kay has weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm - and is currently located 320 miles SSE of San Diego. From the last glimpses of visible.
In Arizona, worry about access to Colorado River water
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land to make way for his barley, wheat, Bermuda seed, cotton and melon fields.
kyma.com
Shamrocks stay undefeated at home
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After a successful weekend tournament where the Yuma Catholic volleyball team placed third at the Mary Jo Goldey tournament in Lake Havasu, the Shamrocks continue to play good volleyball to start the new week. The Shamrocks started the week with a win in...
thedesertreview.com
"Paletero Mas Veloz" Hector Carrillo receives new ice cream cart
EL CENTRO — Loyal customers gathered to celebrate the presentation of a donated newly purchased ice cream cart to Hector Carrillo at Bucklin Park. It was a reunion of loyal customers whose memories of childhood were frozen in time when they purchased “paletas”, or cold popsicles, from street vendor Carrillo. Many residents called him “Paletero”, translated, a popsicle salesman. Others prefer to call him “Campeon”, a champion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: A Thirsty Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Antelope Rams volleyball team stayed undefeated with a straight set win over North Valley Christian. The Gila Ridge boys and girls golf sweep come out on top. The Vincent Memorial Scots improve to 4-0 in prep football and the Kofa Kings have a new head football coach.
kyma.com
Cibola girls golf place fourth at Campo Verde
CAMPO VERDE, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Cibola Lady Raiders and Gia Ridge Hawks took their talents to the suburbs of Phoenix for a four team meet at the Springfield Golf Club. Springfield is the home course for Camp Verde which also welcomed AZ College Prep. Camp Verde...
YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Niland Man Dies in One of Two Semi Truck Collisions
CALEXICO/NILAND — Tractor-trailer rigs figured prominently in two major collisions — one resulting in death — on opposite ends of the Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old Niland man was killed in Niland around 11:40 a.m. when he...
Mayor Nicholls takes on new role
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has been unanimously elected to serve a two-year term as president of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, an organization committed to supporting local governments throughout the state. The post Mayor Nicholls takes on new role appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together
Local hoops action going down Wednesday night in an effort to bring the community of Winterhaven together. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office took on the Quechan Scouts, a team made up of community members from the Quechan tribe. The post Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Vincent Memorial rolls past Zorros, improve to 4-0
CALEXICO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday night the Vincent Memorial Scots hosted CETYS Mexicali at Ward Field. The Zorros fresh off an upset win in Holtville on Saturday looked to do the same to the 3-0 Vincent Memorial Scots. "We're not worried," Scots head coach David Wong...
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
Comments / 0