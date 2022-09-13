Read full article on original website
Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates volunteers with appreciation lunch
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit celebrated its volunteers Friday. The Salvation Army of Marquette County threw a Volunteer Appreciation Lunch. Everyone who volunteered this year was invited to the Presque Isle Pavilion for Border Grill and desserts. There was also live music and a brief program to thank volunteers and update them on the organization’s plans for the future.
Feeding America in Marquette County Thursday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to the Marquette County area on Thursday, September 15. The pantry will be at Silver Creek Thrift, located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Food will begin being distributed at 10 a.m. It is a drive-through event, and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
Programs offer utility assistance for Marquette residents
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette organizations are working to ease financial stress among families by helping them with their utility bills. Those who need help with their electric and heat bills can utilize the Superior Watershed Partnership’s Michigan Energy Assistance program. “The Michigan Energy Assistance Program is a program...
Marquette’s New Age Tattoo raises money for suicide prevention
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette area residents were lined up outside of New Age Tattoo in Marquette on Friday. The tattoo studio held a benefit, offering discounted prices on semi-colon tattoos to raise awareness for mental health. All proceeds from the event will go to the MQT County Suicide Prevention Alliance.
Ferrellgas in Negaunee to hold customer appreciation day Thursday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ferrellgas in Negaunee is thanking its customers Thursday with a customer appreciation day. It’s offering refills on 20-pound grill tanks for just $10. They’ll have chances to win a new grill, free propane, cylinder fills, hot dogs and refreshments. For Ferrellgas management, thanking the customers...
47th annual Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show coming to Marquette this weekend
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A dog show is coming to the U.P. The 47th annual Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show will be held this weekend. Over 500 dogs from across the country will be judged at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. There will be four shows that include all-breed shows, junior sportsmanship competitions, obedience trials and rally trials.
Iron Mountain VA Medical Center celebrates POW/MIA Recognition Day
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center staff members held a parade outside the Community Living Center (CLC) to cheer on and thank their Veterans for their service in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day. The parade included special recognition for one of the few remaining POW...
Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club goes nuts for funds
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Peanut Day is coming to the U.P. Every year, the Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club raises money with peanuts. The club will be handing out bags and asking for donations. Club members will be in Ishpeming at Jubilee Foods and TruNorth Credit Union and in Negaunee at Super One Foods on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept.17.
Tire recycling events planned for Delta County
Delta County, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership has two tire recycling events planned in Delta County this weekend and Monday. On Saturday, September 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Maple Township residents only can bring their tires to the parking lot of the Rock Lions Club. Residents can recycle up to ten tires for free.
TV6 and Fox UP programming change Monday for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, September 19, TV6 and Fox-UP will air coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Sunday night’s Late News will air Monday morning at 5:00 a.m. with the Queen’s funeral coverage beginning at 5:30 a.m. There will be no TV6 Morning News on...
Brookridge Heights celebrates National Assisted Living Week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Assisted Living Week. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support has been celebrating its staff and residents since Monday. The assisted living home held a cookoff, a singalong and outings this week. On Friday, Brookridge Heights invited residents to happy hour to...
Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations. Now, they are both located in one facility, called “The Maxx.”...
WNMU-TV to host “Facing Suicide” Town Hall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time for the local community to have a serious discussion. WNMU-TV will be hosting a town hall on September 27, discussing the documentary “Facing Suicide.”. The town hall will be at the Northern Center at 7:00 p.m. and will feature:. - A panel...
Boy Scouts of America sell popcorn, amps up recruiting efforts
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s popcorn time in the U.P. The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) popcorn sale starts this weekend. Scouts will be posted outside of stores and businesses across the U.P. They will also be going door to door and selling online. This comes just as the...
Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis
Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
UPAWS holds no-fee adoption event
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS is teaming up with the Best Friends Animal Society to host a no-fee adoption event Sept. 16 - 18. Starting Friday, Sept. 16, all available animals at UPAWS’s location in Gwinn will be free for adoption. Adoptions include spay, neuter, vaccinations, a microchip, and a general health check.
UPSET arrests two near Covington for cocaine possession, likely intent to deliver fentanyl
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 22-year-old woman from Baraga and a 40-year-old man from Milwaukee were arrested Thursday near Covington for possession of cocaine. This is a four-year felony. Following a four-month investigation, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) developed information that suspects were bringing large...
‘Oktoberfest’ returns to Iron Mountain for 7th year
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A German beer festival in Iron Mountain is preparing to return for its seventh year. “Oktoberfest” is the first weekend in October in downtown Iron Mountain. Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help with the event. The festival is one of the major...
Music on Third wraps up summer season in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority hosted the final Music on Third Thursday night, but the weather didn’t exactly cooperate. Performers were able to squeeze in a couple of songs before the rain started falling in Marquette right around 6 p.m. Musicians usually perform for a few hours outside businesses along Third Street for the event. The DDA’s Executive Director, Tara Laase-Mckinney, says it’s been a great summer for the music series.
Marquette Fringe to hold 2nd annual Fall Phantasm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe will hold its second Fall Phantasm next month at Lakenenland Sculpture Park. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 11 p.m. This year’s theme will be the “Festival of Myth and Fire.”. Marquette Fringe invites the community...
