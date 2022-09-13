ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football game between LBJ, Northeast postponed

The renewal of an East Austin tradition will have to wait after Northeast’s scheduled football game against LBJ on Friday was postponed by the Austin school district.

School district officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Northeast football team experienced a staph infection outbreak. Based on more details released by the Austin school district, Northeast’s postponed football game against LBJ should take place Sept. 23.

According to a letter from Northeast principal Nathan Neal to the school’s parents, “multiple individuals in the football program have tested positive for a staphylococcal bacteria skin infection. Our number one priority is the health and well-being of our students, staff, partners and families. All individuals with infections have been isolated and the areas that the individuals may have been in have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.”

Neal confirmed that the District 12-5A Division II opener between Northeast and LBJ has been tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 23, which was a previously scheduled bye for both teams.

Northeast has a record of 0-2-1, which includes a 29-29 tie with San Antonio Christian last week, per MaxPreps. LBJ is 1-2 after a grueling nondistrict schedule.

LBJ and Northeast have a long and storied rivalry dating back to 1974, when LBJ began varsity competition and drew students that previously attended Northeast, which was known as Reagan High School until 2019. The Austin school district changed the school’s name because of the namesake’s ties to the Confederacy.

The teams played every year from 1974 to 2019, when UIL realignment dropped LBJ into Class 4A Division I for two years. LBJ returned to Class 5A this season and joined Northeast in District 12-5A DII. Northeast held a 16-13-1 edge in the series until 2004, when LBJ began a 16-game winning streak in the series that coincided with Northeast’s struggles on the football field. LBJ won the previous three games from 2017-19 by a cumulative score of 176-0.

Despite the lopsided scores in recent seasons, the game remains a homecoming of sorts for the community in Northeast Austin, which shares plenty of familial and friendly ties between the two schools. Fenner, who guided LBJ to last year’s Class 4A DI title game, is a 2000 graduate of Northeast and helped the Raiders reach the second round of the state playoffs as a senior.

Editor's note: This story was updated Sept. 14 after a press release from the Austin school district confirmed a staph infection outbreak among the football team at Northeast High School.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Football game between LBJ, Northeast postponed

