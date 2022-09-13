ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez honored for work in local community

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez left a lasting legacy across the region with her leadership and friendship, relatives, friends and elected officials said at an observance Tuesday.

It was the Board of Supervisors' first meeting since her Aug. 12 death in downtown Oxnard where she was struck and killed while walking to an event. Scores of people spoke in person and via Zoom at the remembrance at the County Government Center in Ventura, some of them crying as they honored her memory.

White flowers were placed above her empty seat on the dais where the board gathers. An image of Ramirez was flashed on screens on either side of the boardroom, along with the words "A dedicated community servant and champion for the underserved."

Ramirez fought against corruption, abusers and major polluters, Supervisor Linda Parks told the crowd.

"She made a positive difference every day," she said.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez honored for work in local community

