Genesee County, MI

US 103.1

Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places

Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point

Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man Steals Lotto Ticket Wins $100 and Goes to Jail

A Michigan man could end up behind bars for 10 years after attempting to redeem a $100 winning ticket. In the middle of the night on Sept 9th, a man broke into JoJo’s Refresh Shop in Auburn and went on a free shopping spree. He used his five-finger discount on scratch-off lottery tickets, a couple of packs of smokes, and $50 cash. The entire incident was caught on security camera footage. Then later that same day, the unlucky man thought he was lucky when he won $100 from one of the scratch-off lottery tickets. So, he decided to go get his money according to court records obtained by Mlive,
AUBURN, MI
MLive

Robbie D’s food truck expanding into former Daniel’s Grill at Old Town Saginaw Ippel building

SAGINAW, MI — Robbie D’s food truck, best known for its wings, burgers and cheesesteak egg rolls, is expanding into a brick-and-mortar location. Owner Robert Delgado said his business is growing, and he’s preparing to open his first restaurant at the former Daniel’s Grill inside Old Town Saginaw’s Ippel building later this year. Daniel’s Grill closed earlier this year.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
CLIO, MI
fox2detroit.com

4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals

FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

I-475 reopens after hazard causes closure

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A hazard shut down I-475 from Davison Road to Dort Highway in Genesee County. Authorities responded to a call about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Sept. 15. All northbound lanes reopened about 8:10 a.m. while the southbound lanes reopened about 10 a.m., according to the Michigan...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

