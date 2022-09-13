Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
US 103.1
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Michiganders with disabilities are living in poverty, struggling to afford basics
Jamie Junior is in the market for a wheelchair accessible van but the cost is steep — up to $50,000 for a used one. In the meantime, Junior relies on the city of Detroit’s paratransit services to get to and from work. But the system is not efficient, she said.
Worst winters for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City ranked, and why
Our winters here in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the...
exoticspotter.com
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 | Spotted in Flint, Michigan
Has to be the best vett I've ever seen, it even had lambo doors!. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
WNEM
I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
Michigan Man Steals Lotto Ticket Wins $100 and Goes to Jail
A Michigan man could end up behind bars for 10 years after attempting to redeem a $100 winning ticket. In the middle of the night on Sept 9th, a man broke into JoJo’s Refresh Shop in Auburn and went on a free shopping spree. He used his five-finger discount on scratch-off lottery tickets, a couple of packs of smokes, and $50 cash. The entire incident was caught on security camera footage. Then later that same day, the unlucky man thought he was lucky when he won $100 from one of the scratch-off lottery tickets. So, he decided to go get his money according to court records obtained by Mlive,
Robbie D’s food truck expanding into former Daniel’s Grill at Old Town Saginaw Ippel building
SAGINAW, MI — Robbie D’s food truck, best known for its wings, burgers and cheesesteak egg rolls, is expanding into a brick-and-mortar location. Owner Robert Delgado said his business is growing, and he’s preparing to open his first restaurant at the former Daniel’s Grill inside Old Town Saginaw’s Ippel building later this year. Daniel’s Grill closed earlier this year.
14-Story Hotel Could Be Going Up Next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena
It's kind of hard to imagine a 14-story hotel next to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. It alrighty feels super congested when you're in that area for a concert or game. However, there is a plan in place to make it happen. According to WDIV, Ilitch Holdings and Olympia Development...
abc12.com
Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
Jackson, Miss., water crisis has parallels with Flint and Benton Harbor, Michigan leaders and activists say
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
WNEM
MDOT: Coldwater overpass not damaged after hit Thursday in Genesee County, plans to rebuild
GENESEE, Co., (WNEM) A frequently hit Genesee County overpass on I-75 will be rebuilt with an additional two feet of clearance. Crews are monitoring and assessing the damage after it was hit by a garbage truck traveling on I-75 Thursday morning. One side of the highway was closed while crews...
WNEM
I-475 reopens after hazard causes closure
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A hazard shut down I-475 from Davison Road to Dort Highway in Genesee County. Authorities responded to a call about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Sept. 15. All northbound lanes reopened about 8:10 a.m. while the southbound lanes reopened about 10 a.m., according to the Michigan...
