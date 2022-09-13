Sunshine made a triumphant return to the Stateline on Tuesday thanks to all the sinking air supplied by a high pressure system over the Midwest. In response to the sunshine, highs warmed nicely into the mid to upper 70s, which is right where we should be as we approach mid-September. While this sunny stretch is set to stick around for a few more days, the temperature department does undergo significant changes over the weekend.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO