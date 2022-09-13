Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
Illinois county files lawsuit against SAFE-T Act
The Kankakee County State's Attorney filed a lawsuit Friday claiming that the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. Harris talks about protecting reproductive rights …. McDonald’s CEO: Chicago crime keeping employees away. Free Ring cameras for some Winnebago County residents. Winnebago County man found guilty of killing police …. 29-year-old hurt...
MyStateline.com
Which school has the best pork chop sandwich?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Pork and Pigskins is back in Illinois. The IHSA competition will figure out which high school sells the best concession stand porkchop sandwich. 59 Schools from around the state, including six in the Stateline are in the running. Voting for the Savory 16 ends September 15th. Then it goes onto the Flavorful 4, and eventually State Champion, who will receive a prize package from the Illinois Pork Producers Association.
MyStateline.com
Temperatures Gradually Warm As We Inch Closer to the Fall Season
When the clock strikes 8:03PM this evening, we will be exactly a week away from the time the Autumn equinox is set to occur. Normally, average high temperatures leading up to the beginning of the fall season are steadily dropping into the low 70s. However, it looks like mother nature has other plans as a mild weather pattern remains in place ahead of the seasonal transition.
MyStateline.com
More of the Same For Friday, Storm Chances Increase This Weekend
I gotta say, there have been no complaints in the weather department as of late. This week has featured plenty of late-summer sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity levels, bringing plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. We can expect more of the same before a pattern change arrives ahead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyStateline.com
Abortion-rights group leads on fundraising for ballot issue
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — On the defensive for years in Republican-dominated Kentucky, abortion-rights supporters have gained an election-year advantage at a pivotal time — opening a big fundraising lead ahead of a statewide vote on whether to eliminate the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. The...
MyStateline.com
Sunshine Sticks Around, Warming Trend Commences
Sunshine made a triumphant return to the Stateline on Tuesday thanks to all the sinking air supplied by a high pressure system over the Midwest. In response to the sunshine, highs warmed nicely into the mid to upper 70s, which is right where we should be as we approach mid-September. While this sunny stretch is set to stick around for a few more days, the temperature department does undergo significant changes over the weekend.
MyStateline.com
Arizona GOP candidates appeal ruling against hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state on Wednesday appealed a federal judge’s ruling that threw out a lawsuit they filed seeking to require the hand-counting of ballots in November’s election. Lawyers representing governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state...
Comments / 0