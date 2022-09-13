Read full article on original website
DC lowers speed limits, community leaders call for road changes and traffic safety
WASHINGTON — Will lower speed limits make D.C. streets safer? District leaders sure hope so and are dropping speed limits on some of the city's busiest roads. It's part of Mayor Muriel Bowser's Vision Zero Plan to decrease speeding deaths. Drivers may have already noticed the first phase. Flags...
DC lowers speed limit to 25 MPH in key areas to reduce traffic incidents
WASHINGTON — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced Friday it is lowering speed limits from 30 mph to 25 in key areas across the District. The speed limit change is apart of the District's initiative to advance DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's Vision Zero goals and better align with national standards in roadway safety.
Maryland drivers are more confrontational than Virginia drivers, study finds
MARYLAND, USA — Driving in the DMV can be a nightmare, regardless of whether you're behind the wheel in D.C., Maryland or Virginia. But drivers in Maryland are more likely to get angry about it. That's according to a recent survey from Forbes Advisor. Forbes surveyed 5,000 drivers across...
Grand jury mulls charges against so-called 'Shopping Cart Killer'
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Monday, the case of the so-called "Shopping Cart Killer" is headed to a grand jury. Anthony Robinson is linked to the deaths of at least five women across Virginia and D.C. Police gave him the nickname because investigators claim he disposed of some of the bodies using shopping carts.
No waste? No problem: Zero waste shopping has made its way to the District
WASHINGTON — Shopping zero waste can be tough. Especially when you don’t know where to start! Well, look no further. Here are three zero-waste shops you can try across the DMV. First up is Virginia. Mason and Greens, located in Old Town Alexandria, opened in early 2020. “We...
Police investigate 4 separate shootings in DC Wednesday
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a series of unconnected shootings in D.C. that left five men injured Wednesday afternoon. MPD has not connected any of the shootings. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Eastern Avenue, NE around 3:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital for help and are expected to survive.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a series of postal workers being robbed by gunpoint in D.C. and Maryland within a 24-hour span. A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening, DC Police said. The...
Former Virginia ABC employee sentenced after charges of computer trespass, embezzling
MANASSAS, Va. — A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) employee has been sentenced to two years in prison after he faced an initial list of charges and pled guilty to felony computer trespass. Edgar Smith Garcia, 28, was charged initially for passing internal agency details to another...
Railway strike would force VRE to shutdown
ARLINGTON, Va. — New numbers from the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) show how devastating a potential freight rail strike could be for Northern Virginia commuters. For weeks state and local officials have advised commuters use VRE as a substitute for the Blue and Yellow station closures along Metro Rail.
DC's emergency bill will not provide permanent housing for migrant families arriving in buses from Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An emergency bill that would allow the District of Columbia to open the Office of Migrant Services will not provide permanent housing for the migrants that are being bused to the nation's capital from Texas and Arizona. D.C. will allocate $10 million to establish and...
Virginia school districts respond to Gov. Youngkin's new transgender student policies
VIRGINIA, USA — Schools in Virginia continue to push back against Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. Families and advocates say what the governor is trying to do is dangerous and discriminatory. Alexandria City Public School officials sent a...
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
As DC Council prepares to consider migrant bill, some groups push back
WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the DC Council will consider legislation to support migrants who are bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona. The DC Council will vote on an emergency bill titled the Migrant Services and Supports Emergency Act of 2022. DC Councilmember Brianne Nadeau introduced the bill at...
Judge allows 'boots on the ground' Zello chat in Oath Keepers trial, but bars DOJ from using 'caustic' statements
WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled Monday that an audio recording of an Oath Keeper narrating portions of her time at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 can be admitted at trial, although he restricted the government from presenting a jury with “caustic” statements made by other members of the chat.
Man sues luxury DC realty company for $7.5M in racial discrimination case
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man is suing a luxury realty company for $7.5 million in a racial discrimination lawsuit, after he claims he was kicked out of his apartment building for being shot. Patrick Oseni has filed a lawsuit against United Dominion Realty (UDR), which owns Capitol View on...
New transgender student policies could come to Virginia schools
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Some parents in Virginia are discussing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policies for the treatment of transgender students, which is set to roll back some accommodations while tightening parental notification requirements. The guidance is subject to a 30-day public comment period that opens later this...
Another busload of migrants dropped off at Naval Observatory
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: the image and video above are from a separate drop-off earlier this week. Another busload of migrants brought in from Texas were dropped off in front of the Naval Observatory around 7 a.m. on Saturday. There were around 50 immigrants on the bus, including children,...
VERIFY: Where is the grant money used to help migrants?
WASHINGTON — Asylum seekers have arrived in the nation's capital by the bus load over the week from Texas and Arizona, with the most recent arrival happening Saturday morning. For the second time in a week, migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at...
Buses of asylum seekers arrive at Vice President's DC residence
WASHINGTON — Buses carrying asylum seekers and migrants from Texas have begun arriving at Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory in D.C. early Thursday morning. This comes exactly a week after Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency and created a new governmental task...
Texas governor responds after sending migrant buses to be dropped off outside of VP Kamala Harris' home
WASHINGTON — (Editor's Note: The video above depicts previous reporting from Sept. 8, 2022) The governor of Texas has accused the Biden-Harris administration of ignoring and denying the "historic crisis" at the southern border on the heels of a migrant drop-off he orchestrated near Vice President Kamala Harris' home.
