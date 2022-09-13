WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a series of unconnected shootings in D.C. that left five men injured Wednesday afternoon. MPD has not connected any of the shootings. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Eastern Avenue, NE around 3:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital for help and are expected to survive.

