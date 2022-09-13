ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

DC lowers speed limit to 25 MPH in key areas to reduce traffic incidents

WASHINGTON — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced Friday it is lowering speed limits from 30 mph to 25 in key areas across the District. The speed limit change is apart of the District's initiative to advance DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's Vision Zero goals and better align with national standards in roadway safety.
Police investigate 4 separate shootings in DC Wednesday

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a series of unconnected shootings in D.C. that left five men injured Wednesday afternoon. MPD has not connected any of the shootings. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Eastern Avenue, NE around 3:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital for help and are expected to survive.
Railway strike would force VRE to shutdown

ARLINGTON, Va. — New numbers from the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) show how devastating a potential freight rail strike could be for Northern Virginia commuters. For weeks state and local officials have advised commuters use VRE as a substitute for the Blue and Yellow station closures along Metro Rail.
New transgender student policies could come to Virginia schools

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Some parents in Virginia are discussing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policies for the treatment of transgender students, which is set to roll back some accommodations while tightening parental notification requirements. The guidance is subject to a 30-day public comment period that opens later this...
Another busload of migrants dropped off at Naval Observatory

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: the image and video above are from a separate drop-off earlier this week. Another busload of migrants brought in from Texas were dropped off in front of the Naval Observatory around 7 a.m. on Saturday. There were around 50 immigrants on the bus, including children,...
VERIFY: Where is the grant money used to help migrants?

WASHINGTON — Asylum seekers have arrived in the nation's capital by the bus load over the week from Texas and Arizona, with the most recent arrival happening Saturday morning. For the second time in a week, migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at...
Buses of asylum seekers arrive at Vice President's DC residence

WASHINGTON — Buses carrying asylum seekers and migrants from Texas have begun arriving at Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory in D.C. early Thursday morning. This comes exactly a week after Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency and created a new governmental task...
Washington, D.C. local news

