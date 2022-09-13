ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
