Macon-Bibb files suit to shut down convenience store following drive-by shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The county has filed suit in Bibb County Superior Court to close the M&M Grocery store on Montpelier Ave. This comes after criminal activity at the store including violence, homicides, drug activity, and, most recently, a drive-by shooting that injured one Wednesday night. “We know from...
Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
Houston County District Attorney faces challenges of prosecuting gang members
'Prosecutors under my watch will send people to prison'. Houston County is seeing a rise in violent crime, much of it gang-related. That includes some high-profile homicide cases, but prosecuting those crimes can be a whole different ballgame. It's a scene Houston County people see all too often -- memorials...
23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
'Safe haven for people that are doing bad stuff': Mayor, nearby businesses glad after Magnolia Court Motel torn down
MACON, Ga. — A longtime eyesore and trouble spot in south Macon was torn down Friday morning. Macon-Bibb County closed Magnolia Court Motel back in April, due to public health and code enforcement issues. Mayor Lester Miller says both sides are being demolished by the owner. "I'm just glad...
Bibb County to demolish Magnolia Court Motel
MACON, Ga. — A Macon motel that was deemed a nuisance earlier this year is set to be demolished Friday morning. The county closed the Magnolia Court Motel back in April. Macon-Bibb County announced the motel on Houston Road will be demolished Friday at 9 a.m. The county says...
'Anything else just helps': Monroe County implements license plate-reading cameras to solve crimes
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are now able to take photos of your license plate with their new roadside cameras. Monroe joins other Central Georgia counties like Houston, Bibb, and Baldwin in installing those cameras. The goal is to solve burglaries, locate fugitives, and crack other crimes.
Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
Americus Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying suspect
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person. 23-year-old, Jakeem Rashard Carter of Americus, is wanted for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault and Battery. The charges he is facing stem from crimes committed in the 400 block of Pinecrest Drive on May 14, 2022.
Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
Bibb Sheriff's Office asking for publics assistance finding man wanted in armed robbery and shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics assistance in finding a man in connection to a shooting and robbery that happened on September 5. Investigators have identified 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins as the suspect after a man was shot in the back of the leg on Churchill Street.
16-year-old shot on Hollingsworth Rd in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on September 13, 2022. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road, regarding a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who...
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 33-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot Wednesday night on Montpelier Avenue. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 9 o’clock at M&M Groceries, located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. Witnesses told investigators...
Man pleads guilty to arson for encouraging his girlfriend to kill her family in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An Oregon man admitted to encouraging his girlfriend to set a fire in Monroe County that killed her mother and brother. Kaleo Pangelinan pled guilty on Monday to First-Degree Arson, according to Leslie Tilson. In February 2020, a fire killed Tasha Vandiver and 21-year-old Gerald...
UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon
UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
Jones County teen shot during armed robbery attempt
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies are investigating after a teen was shot in an armed robbery attempt on Joycliff Road. A Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office says Monday morning at around 2 a.m., two young people shot the teen during the robbery. The victim...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/15/22
A drive-by on Montpelier Avenue leaves one man hurt and two men wanted after a robbery at a dollar store. The Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 9 p.m.
Perry's Economic Development Administrator arrested on DUI following wreck with motorcycle
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Administrator for Perry's Economic Development is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a wreck on Sunday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a wreck Sunday just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street near Keith Drive. According to investigators, the driver of a Ford C-Max, later identified as Ashley Hardin, of Perry, was driving along Main street. Troopers say Hardin turned left onto Keith Drive, traveling into the path of a motorcycle driven by Kiara Askew, also of Perry. Askew was seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
