Russians Leave Behind Huge Arsenals of Ammunition While Retreating—Photo
Russian troops are leaving behind huge arsenals of ammunition while retreating amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive, according to photos shared by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The images, published by the SBU's press service on Telegram and Twitter, show an abandoned vehicle and what appears to be boxes of ammunition...
Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia
The incident in the Stavropol region came on the same day that Kinzhal missiles were among those that struck a reservoir in Kryvyi Rhi.
Ukrainian 'Chief of Police' Who Colluded With Russia Caught Trying to Flee
A Ukrainian man, who called himself a "chief of police" for the city of Balakliya near Kharkiv who reportedly colluded with Russia has been caught attempting to flee, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said Friday. The SSU said Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained a 48-year-old man who they said...
Exclusive: Ukraine Would Fire Across Russian Border—Front-Line Governor
Ukrainian troops will fire across the border into Russian territory if necessary, the governor of Luhansk Oblast has said, as Ukrainian forces rapidly reversed gains that took Russia months of fighting and many casualties. Serhiy Haidai spoke to Newsweek from close to the front lines in the east, where Kyiv's...
Russian Marines Brigade Almost Completely Wiped Out in Ukraine, Kyiv Says
A Russian marines brigade has been almost completely wiped out by Ukraine's Armed Forces, Kyiv said Monday. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Monday its daily assessment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which began more than 200 days ago. The update, posted...
Ukraine launches fresh strike on Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters
Video on Twitter appears to show reported drone attack on Sevastopol but Russians say at least one device was shot down
Russia announces 'massive strikes' across Ukraine front
Russia said Tuesday it was carrying out "massive strikes" across the Ukrainian frontline and accused Kyiv's soldiers of abusing civilians in territories recaptured in a dramatic counter-offensive. "Air, rocket and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.
What Happens to Russia After It Loses?
With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
The rot runs deep in the Russian war machine. Ukraine is exposing it for all to see
Russian losses are the accumulation of a multitude of existing problems that are now colliding head-on with a Ukrainian military that has been patient, methodical and infused with billions of dollars of the Western military equipment.
Inside collapse of Putin’s army as Ukraine flaunts spoils of war, generals flee and troops hold ‘surrender talks’
VLADIMIR Putin's demoralised and terrified soldiers are stealing clothes from Ukrainian homes and fleeing across the border on bikes in a desperate bid to escape conflict, reports have claimed. In recent days, Vlad's army appears to have suffered an astonishing collapse, with Ukrainian officials estimating to have reclaimed some 3,000...
Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods
In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
Bizarre secret codes being handed to fleeing Russian troops on ‘surrender cards’ to help them escape war alive
UKRAINE has been handing out "surrender cards" to Russian soldiers containing secret codes with advice on how they can return home alive, reports have claimed. The cards feature a message in Russian for Vlad's invading forces, as well as a QR code on the back with links to further information on how soldiers can surrender to Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war: explosion reported in Crimea as UK says attacks behind Russian lines hitting logistics – as it happened
UK Ministry of Defence say ‘increasingly frequent’ attacks behind the front line are also affecting air basing
Russian troops ‘being killed 10 to one’ by Ukraine heroes as Vlad’s men dump rusting Soviet tanks in chaotic retreat
RUSSIAN troops are being killed 10 to one by Ukraine heroes as Vlad's men dump rusting Soviet tanks in a chaotic retreat, defence officials claim. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council says Kremlin losses are significantly higher than Ukraine's. He told Channel 24: "For one of...
Tucker Carlson guest claims Ukraine near defeat – despite stunning successes against Russian invaders
A Tucker Carlson guest claimed that Ukraine was nearing defeat, despite the country staging a massive counteroffensive that has liberated large swathes of the country from Russian control.Carlson’s top expert on the war, retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor, told viewers of the right-wing Fox News show that “this war may be over soon.:”“Right now things are going very, very badly,” for Ukraine he said on Friday night’s show, calling them “desperate.”And Col MacGregor, a former adviser to the Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration, even added that “They’re losing once again just south of Kharkiv.”Reports from Ukraine state that...
Russian Brigade Suspends Paying Injured Troops as Morale Collapses: Ukraine
A Russian brigade has been forced to stop paying its wounded soldiers amid huge losses, with the army struggling to maintain its invasion of Ukraine. That's according to military officials from the defending side. The claims were made in a daily briefing posted online at 6 a.m. local time Tuesday...
Huge Explosion as Pro-Russian Officials Hit By Ukraine HIMARS, Video Shows
At the time of the strike, a meeting was underway between Russian-installed officials, authorities said.
Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster
Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
Ukraine war: Russian commanders fleeing Crimea with families, Kyiv claims
Russian commanders are reportedly fleeing the Crimean peninsula with their families, according to Ukrainian intelligence. Kyiv claimed Russian officials had launched an “urgent evacuation” of Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014. This comes as the Ukrainian army looks to extend the significant territorial gains it has made in recent days. Ukrainian intelligence sources said Russian nationals were “secretly trying to sell their homes and to urgently evacuate their relatives from the peninsula”.Earlier on Tuesday, a former Nato deputy secretary general warned that Russian president Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons after his army suffered a bruising defeat in...
