Russia announces 'massive strikes' across Ukraine front

Russia said Tuesday it was carrying out "massive strikes" across the Ukrainian frontline and accused Kyiv's soldiers of abusing civilians in territories recaptured in a dramatic counter-offensive. "Air, rocket and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
The Independent

Tucker Carlson guest claims Ukraine near defeat – despite stunning successes against Russian invaders

A Tucker Carlson guest claimed that Ukraine was nearing defeat, despite the country staging a massive counteroffensive that has liberated large swathes of the country from Russian control.Carlson’s top expert on the war, retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor, told viewers of the right-wing Fox News show that “this war may be over soon.:”“Right now things are going very, very badly,” for Ukraine he said on Friday night’s show, calling them “desperate.”And Col MacGregor, a former adviser to the Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration, even added that “They’re losing once again just south of Kharkiv.”Reports from Ukraine state that...
TheDailyBeast

Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
The Independent

Ukraine war: Russian commanders fleeing Crimea with families, Kyiv claims

Russian commanders are reportedly fleeing the Crimean peninsula with their families, according to Ukrainian intelligence. Kyiv claimed Russian officials had launched an “urgent evacuation” of Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014. This comes as the Ukrainian army looks to extend the significant territorial gains it has made in recent days. Ukrainian intelligence sources said Russian nationals were “secretly trying to sell their homes and to urgently evacuate their relatives from the peninsula”.Earlier on Tuesday, a former Nato deputy secretary general warned that Russian president Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons after his army suffered a bruising defeat in...
