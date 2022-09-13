Read full article on original website
Ohio State RB, true freshman walk-on, becomes latest to shed black stripe
Ohio State has a new full-fledged running back, the program announced on Wednesday following practice. This time, it was RB TC Caffey, a true freshman out of Hubbard, Ohio. Caffey was a walk-on addition for the Buckeyes, but he has shed his black stripe to become a full member of the program.
ESPN's FPI predicts Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup in Week 3
ESPN’s FPI is back for Week 3. Nebraska will be taking on Oklahoma in Lincoln. There is a new coach in Lincoln following Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. Former WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Joseph has already made some changes to the coaching staff as well.
Michigan football makes point-spread history ahead of Week 3 bout versus UConn
Michigan football, rightly so, is currently a 46-point favorite over UConn Saturday. That’s an insane number, but its nothing new to the Wolverines this season. The Wolverines have opened as at least 31-point favorites over their first 3 FBS opponents of the season for just the second time in NCAA history, joining 2001 Florida.
Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica predict Penn State's SEC road trip vs. Auburn
Ahead of Penn State’s road matchup versus Auburn, Greg McElroy and Chris “Bear” Fallica gave their predictions for the game. Both teams are undefeated heading into the game and both are trying to make a statement before getting into the brunt of the season. “I think Auburn...
Greg McElroy addresses 'upset alert' status for Michigan State in Week 3
Greg McElroy has questions about Michigan State. The former Alabama quarterback addressed his concerns on his Always College Football podcast. “At some point, now that the competition is starting to increase just a little bit, you’ve got to get a little bit more consistency out of your QB,” McElroy explained.
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
Phil Parker, Iowa DC, generates buzz for image shared following Cy-Hawk defeat
Phil Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator, generated buzz on the internet with an image of him getting angry at an official during Iowa’s game against Iowa State on Saturday. The image showed a scowl on Parker’s face as a referee stood near Iowa’s sideline. Parker was visibly upset with...
Ohio State vs. Toledo: Prediction and preview
Ohio State continues its 2022 campaign in search of a 3-0 start when the Buckeyes face Toledo this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern time on FOX. It will the second primetime game for the Buckeyes so far this season. Ohio State vs. Toledo preview. The Buckeyes enter Saturday’s game with...
Michigan vs. UConn: Prediction and preview
Michigan gets back on the field in Week 3 of the 2022 college football season and will take on UConn in the final nonconference game of the season. Kickoff for that game is set for 12 p.m. Eastern time on ABC this Saturday. Michigan vs. UConn preview. Well, the Wolverines...
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3
Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels
Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
Mickey Joseph confirms Nebraska defenders are starting with a 'clean slate' in regards to Blackshirt status
Mickey Joseph – Nebraska’s interim coach – making a few changes following the firing of Scott Frost. One of the biggest? The “re-earning” of the Blackshirts for every defensive player. The Blackshirts, a tradition started in 1964 when then-coach Bob Devaney differentiated the defensive starters...
FOX Sports analyst RJ Young weighs in on if 2022 will be a ‘chaos season’
College football’s landscape is always on the verge of change. A major upset one week could lead to a ripple effect in terms of chaos. A program that was viewed to finish dead last in the conference could end up being a surprise. A team that was dubbed a preseason contender might be out of the College Football Playoff race before Week 4.
Emily Ehman ranks B1G volleyball impact players for Week 3
Before B1G volleyball goes into week No. 4, Emily Ehman looks back at last week’s top players who had a huge impact in week 3. Raina Terry, Whitney Laurenstein, Taylor Tramell, Megan Miller, and Taylor Landfair all made her list:. No. 1: Taylor Landfair, Minnesota. No. 2: Megan Miller,...
College GameDay announces guest picker for Week 3
Jack Harlow and Matthew McConaughey have come and gone as guest pickers for College GameDay, each to varying degrees of fan reaction. This week, for Appalachian State’s home game versus Troy in Boone, North Carolina, the guest picker will be country music artist Luke Combs. Combs is an Appalachian...
Jack Plummer, former Purdue QB, talks about getting teammates prepared for road game against Notre Dame
Jack Plummer transferred out of Jeff Brohm’s program in Nov. of 2021, and went to Cal. He is now the starting quarterback there, and has been getting his teammates ready to take on Notre Dame per Sam Marsdale of 247Sports. Plummer has 546 yards passing with 4 touchdowns and...
4 B1G stars make Top 10 breakout list for CFB writer
Amongst the Week 1 and 2 chaos and upsets were also breakout performances across the landscape. On Wednesday, 247Sports writer Chris Hummer named his top 10 early breakout stars of the 2022 season. The B1G made a strong showing with 4 players on the list. Michigan State LB Jacoby Windmon,...
4 B1G teams land on Week 3 power ratings produced by 247 Sports analyst
4 B1G teams made the Week 3 JP Poll from 247 Sports analyst Josh Pate. This is a ratings list generated from a computer and Pate produced his latest list. Pate’s list included 20 teams in college football and 4 teams were from the B1G. Here are the 4...
Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers
Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
What should Cade McNamara do next? Go West, young man.
Horace Greeley is credited with coining the phrase “Go west, young man” in 1865. The newspaper editor was, in part, complaining about East Coast rent prices when he advised Americans in their 20s to instead settle the nation’s vast, untamed interior. Without that advice, there might not...
