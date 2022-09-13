ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral businesses closed while others remained busy after E.Coli scare

By Elisia Alonso
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Businesses in the area had the option to temporarily close or work around a boil water advisory to stay open.

On Tuesday, chain restaurants like Chipotle and Starbucks were dark and empty. Signs were taped to doors notifying customers of their closure.

Local restaurants like FK Your Diet stayed open and served customers bottled drinks.

Management says their biggest concern was for staff and are grateful employees were able to work shifts.

They tell NBC2 that closing down was a last resort option because many depend on paychecks during the slow season.

Other businesses like Urban Buzz on Del Prado Boulevard say they were prepared for an issue like this.

Owner Alex Eble said the coffee shop has experienced three separate boil water advisories since opening. After losing money on the first notice, he invested in bacteria-killing water filters.

Eble said the morning rush was “hectic and mayhem” with Starbucks closed down the street but was thankful to serve customers.

