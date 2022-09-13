‘It’s up to us to change their minds’: Durham activist hopes to curb violence, empower young people with free books

Read full article on original website
cbs17
Keeping kids safe on the internet: AG Stein talks best practices, ‘family tech agreement’ with kids in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — It’s a topic parents speak about a lot—how to keep kids safe online. According to Scholastic, one in five kids gets a sexual solicitation online. On Friday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein spoke with elementary schoolers to learn internet safety practices, while they’re still young.
cbs17
‘Our city deserves better’: Durham activists call for violence to stop after 4 murders in less than 1 week
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – People in Durham are pleading for the violence to stop after there have been four homicides in the city in less than one week. On Tuesday night, Durham police officers were called to Falls Pointe at the Park apartments on Glen Falls Lane at 7:40 p.m. where a man was found dead in the trunk of a car.
cbs17
Community activists react after Bull City United employee allegedly caught with 7 grams of crack cocaine
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two days after a Bull City United outreach worker was arrested on drug charges, police have not released any new information on the arrest and the community is left with questions and concerns. As CBS 17 previously reported, Bull City United outreach worker Nicole Taybron,...
Family that lost two sons donates $25 million to UNC for Suicide Prevention Institute
“Our two children are gone, and it’s important to recognize their wonderful, short lives. I’m not sure how else to better do that than to help other families.”
cbs17
Johnston County to crown next Miss Hispanic Heritage in weekend pageant
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Latina girls in high school in the Johnston County area will be competing for the county’s title and honor of being named Miss Hispanic Heritage on Sunday. The Miss Hispanic Heritage Johnston County Pageant is set for 5 p.m. in the Selma Civic Center...
cbs17
Wake County offers ‘Community Pet Days’ to help affordability, prevent surrenders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is announcing a new initiative to help pets get the care they need at an affordable price. Organizers said their Community Pet Days will feature rabies shots, microchipping and health services for pets. For families, they’ll have information about how to find affordable...
Party police! Greensboro cops come for noise complaint, stay for quinceañera
Greensboro police officers were called to a noise complaint and ended up sticking around for a quinceañera.
cbs17
Bull City United outreach worker arrested on drug charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers. According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and...
Amazon facility proposed for Greensboro canceled
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the plans for the proposed fulfillment center in Greensboro. Plans for this center were not finalized. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report […]
Chapel Hill takes unusual look at 4 projects planned for development in Durham County
Four residential developments are proposed between U.S. 15-501 and Old Durham Road in a part of the town that lies inside Durham County.
Historical marker will honor Black family’s efforts to integrate Raleigh schools
The Holt family lost their legal battle, but it helped pave the way for the later integration of Raleigh’s all-white schools.
Duke Health: 2 Raleigh hospital employees fall ill after eating same batch of homemade goods
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Duke Raleigh Hospital employees became sick on Thursday after eating homemade cookies. According to a patient who was at the hospital at the time, the employees said they received the cookies from a patient. The two employees' symptoms were "concerning," according to a spokesperson with...
wcti12.com
Former gang member gives back to the community
North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
cbs17
Former law enforcement speak on petition to remove Wake Co. Sheriff Gerald Baker from office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker has responded to legal action attempting to remove him from office saying it has no legal basis and that the attorney who filed it, Jeff Dobson, had no right to file it. CBS 17 spoke with one former Raleigh police...
Students, parents involved in middle school bus fight: officials
The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402).
Technician Online
OPINION: Avent Ferry crimes seem out of hand, on the surface
Out of all the crime alerts we receive through NC State’s WolfAlert system, the majority seem to be occurring at or around Avent Ferry Road. This area houses numerous NC State undergrads, graduates and even non-student residents. So why are we now seeing an increase in alerts for this location?
cbs17
1 adult, 1 juvenile in custody after deadly shooting of Hillsborough teen
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department announced that two people are in custody following a June shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Police said they made the arrest of Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough on Friday in Burlington. A second suspect, a juvenile, has been in secure custody since Aug. 31 due to three charges related to the shooting incident, police said in a statement Friday.
NC scientist: Keep Mark Robinson as far away from education decisions as possible
As a medical scientist and grandfather I found the excerpt from Lt. Gov. Robinson’s book absurd. | Letters to the editor
Live flies & no hair restraints: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 13)
At one Raleigh Mexican restaurant this week, warm tortillas were being stored in grocery bags.
wraltechwire.com
Union at Amazon center in Garner? Organizers push their plan as Durham warehouse closes
GARNER – Even as Amazon is closing a Durham warehouse and two other sites in North Carolina, an effort to unionize workers in a Garner distribution center continue, members of Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment, tell WRAL TechWire. The organization, which is abbreviated as “C.A.U.S.E.,” is seeking...
