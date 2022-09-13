ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

‘It’s up to us to change their minds’: Durham activist hopes to curb violence, empower young people with free books

By Crystal Price
cbs17
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
cbs17

Bull City United outreach worker arrested on drug charges

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers. According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Scott
FOX8 News

Amazon facility proposed for Greensboro canceled

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the plans for the proposed fulfillment center in Greensboro. Plans for this center were not finalized. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Durham Police#Gun Violence#Guns#Mobile#Violent Crime#Shotspotter
wcti12.com

Former gang member gives back to the community

North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
NEW BERN, NC
Technician Online

OPINION: Avent Ferry crimes seem out of hand, on the surface

Out of all the crime alerts we receive through NC State’s WolfAlert system, the majority seem to be occurring at or around Avent Ferry Road. This area houses numerous NC State undergrads, graduates and even non-student residents. So why are we now seeing an increase in alerts for this location?
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

1 adult, 1 juvenile in custody after deadly shooting of Hillsborough teen

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department announced that two people are in custody following a June shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Police said they made the arrest of Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough on Friday in Burlington. A second suspect, a juvenile, has been in secure custody since Aug. 31 due to three charges related to the shooting incident, police said in a statement Friday.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy