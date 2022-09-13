Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
vermontbiz.com
The Vermont Building at the Big E opens its doors today
Vermont Business Magazine For 17 days each September, the Big E in West Springfield, MA, fills with hundreds of thousands of fairgoers. Since 1929, the historic Vermont Building has introduced many of those visitors to the dynamic products and unique Vermont food experiences that make visiting Vermont so special. The 2022 event begins today and runs until October 2nd.
willistonobserver.com
Locals’ knowledge: best leaf-peeping in Vermont
Forests cover three-quarters of the State of Vermont, and those forests are home to the highest concentration of sugar maples in the country, giving the state’s fall foliage plenty of pop. Visitors from around the world come to marvel at the bright, changing colors of Vermont’s foliage season.
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans
Some businesses are still recovering from near-total losses in 2020 and 2021. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans.
mynbc5.com
USDA announces $1.63M in grants for two Vermont health care institutions
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is sending $1.63 million in funding to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Little Rivers Healthcare in an effort to support rural health care providers. The funding, which totals $1,637,600, was given via Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, the agency said...
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
WCAX
Frm. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials
Wildlife Watch: Training Vermont’s hunter educators. With deer season fast approaching, Vermont has a new generation of hunter educators learning the ropes. Periods of heavy rain Tuesday night will taper to showers by morning. New Hampshire primary voting underway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Granite Staters head to the polls...
scenicstates.com
12 Must-Visit Vermont Breweries in 2022
There are over 80 big and small Vermont breweries, many of which are thriving thanks to the reputation of microbreweries, annual beer festivals, and famous beer types born in the Green Mountain State. Not only is Vermont the birthplace of New England IPA, but it also ranks first in breweries...
Vermont’s top education official says school districts cannot deny tuition to religious schools
In an email to superintendents Tuesday, Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French told schools that they could not withhold public tuition dollars to private religious schools. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s top education official says school districts cannot deny tuition to religious schools.
mynbc5.com
Pride Center of Vermont declines Hannaford's sponsorship in an act of solidarity
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont declined Hannaford's sponsorship of this year's parade after the grocery chain failed to meet with representatives of Migrant Justice. Since 2019, Migrant Justice has urged Hannaford's to sign on to their Milk with Dignity Program protecting workers' rights and improving labor...
NHPR
Outside/Inbox: Do Bears Hoot?
[Editor's note: this episode first aired in October 2021]. Every other Friday, the Outside/In podcast team answers one listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Ryan in New Hampshire. "My grandma and my great aunt used to argue over a hooting sound that we'd hear...
mynbc5.com
In-state tuition rates expanded for refugees
Refugees living in Vermont are now able to pay in-state tuition rates to attend local community colleges. The program, which began in June, allows refugees to pay the same rate to attend schools in the Vermont State Colleges system as residents due to an expansion of Act 166. Schools that...
Online ordering system created for Vermonters facing food insecurity
People who have trouble accessing nutritious, affordable food in Franklin, Grand Isle, Chittenden and Addison counties will be able to choose the food they want and have it delivered to their home or available for pickup. Read the story on VTDigger here: Online ordering system created for Vermonters facing food insecurity.
compassvermont.com
Three Cannabis Retail Locations Get the Green Light to Open
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued licenses to three businesses that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. In unanimous votes, the board approved retail licenses for Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury. Cannabis Control Board members also awarded an integrated license to Ceres Collaborative, an affiliate of the largest medical dispensary in the state.
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
compassvermont.com
TDS Announces Fiber Construction to Begin in Several Vermont Towns
TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®) will begin building a high-speed, all-fiber internet network in various Vermont communities later this year. Residents and businesses in villages such as Baltimo will receive what's known as the "gold standard" of internet connections.re, Cavendish, Ludlow, Perkinsville, Plymouth, Weathersfield, Northfield, and Roxbury. Approximately 9,000 addresses...
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers approve increased heating, electric assistance
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More money is being made available for New Hampshire residents to help with heating and energy costs this fall and winter. Legislation was passed Thursday in Concord to allot more money for an emergency fuel assistance program to help Granite State families who qualify. The allotment is in addition to funding passed earlier this summer using state surplus funds.
As judge OKs $76 million sale of Jay Peak Resort, receiver says Burke Mountain Resort could soon be sold
Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver overseeing Jay Peak, provided a glimpse Friday into last week’s closed-door, daylong auction for the ski area, including that it encompassed 48 separate bidding rounds. Read the story on VTDigger here: As judge OKs $76 million sale of Jay Peak Resort, receiver says Burke Mountain Resort could soon be sold.
