Vermont State

The Vermont Building at the Big E opens its doors today

Vermont Business Magazine For 17 days each September, the Big E in West Springfield, MA, fills with hundreds of thousands of fairgoers. Since 1929, the historic Vermont Building has introduced many of those visitors to the dynamic products and unique Vermont food experiences that make visiting Vermont so special. The 2022 event begins today and runs until October 2nd.
Locals’ knowledge: best leaf-peeping in Vermont

Forests cover three-quarters of the State of Vermont, and those forests are home to the highest concentration of sugar maples in the country, giving the state’s fall foliage plenty of pop. Visitors from around the world come to marvel at the bright, changing colors of Vermont’s foliage season.
USDA announces $1.63M in grants for two Vermont health care institutions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is sending $1.63 million in funding to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Little Rivers Healthcare in an effort to support rural health care providers. The funding, which totals $1,637,600, was given via Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, the agency said...
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses

The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
Frm. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials

Wildlife Watch: Training Vermont’s hunter educators. With deer season fast approaching, Vermont has a new generation of hunter educators learning the ropes. Periods of heavy rain Tuesday night will taper to showers by morning. New Hampshire primary voting underway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Granite Staters head to the polls...
12 Must-Visit Vermont Breweries in 2022

There are over 80 big and small Vermont breweries, many of which are thriving thanks to the reputation of microbreweries, annual beer festivals, and famous beer types born in the Green Mountain State. Not only is Vermont the birthplace of New England IPA, but it also ranks first in breweries...
Outside/Inbox: Do Bears Hoot?

[Editor's note: this episode first aired in October 2021]. Every other Friday, the Outside/In podcast team answers one listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Ryan in New Hampshire. "My grandma and my great aunt used to argue over a hooting sound that we'd hear...
In-state tuition rates expanded for refugees

Refugees living in Vermont are now able to pay in-state tuition rates to attend local community colleges. The program, which began in June, allows refugees to pay the same rate to attend schools in the Vermont State Colleges system as residents due to an expansion of Act 166. Schools that...
Three Cannabis Retail Locations Get the Green Light to Open

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued licenses to three businesses that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. In unanimous votes, the board approved retail licenses for Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury. Cannabis Control Board members also awarded an integrated license to Ceres Collaborative, an affiliate of the largest medical dispensary in the state.
TDS Announces Fiber Construction to Begin in Several Vermont Towns

TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®) will begin building a high-speed, all-fiber internet network in various Vermont communities later this year. Residents and businesses in villages such as Baltimo will receive what's known as the "gold standard" of internet connections.re, Cavendish, Ludlow, Perkinsville, Plymouth, Weathersfield, Northfield, and Roxbury. Approximately 9,000 addresses...
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands

It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
New Hampshire lawmakers approve increased heating, electric assistance

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More money is being made available for New Hampshire residents to help with heating and energy costs this fall and winter. Legislation was passed Thursday in Concord to allot more money for an emergency fuel assistance program to help Granite State families who qualify. The allotment is in addition to funding passed earlier this summer using state surplus funds.
As judge OKs $76 million sale of Jay Peak Resort, receiver says Burke Mountain Resort could soon be sold

Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver overseeing Jay Peak, provided a glimpse Friday into last week’s closed-door, daylong auction for the ski area, including that it encompassed 48 separate bidding rounds. Read the story on VTDigger here: As judge OKs $76 million sale of Jay Peak Resort, receiver says Burke Mountain Resort could soon be sold.
