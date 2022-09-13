ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fallout 76 grabs its biggest update yet with 'Expeditions: The Pitt'

By Jennifer Young
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Expeditions: The Pitt releases today to Fallout 76 bringing a new area to explore in Pittsburgh and a new group of Responders to meet in Season 10.
  • The expansion introduces new missions, legendary weapons, armor and rewards.
  • Expeditions feature a new in-game currency "Stamps" for players to earn rare loot.

The promised Fall update for Fallout 76 has arrived today with the release of Expeditions: The Pitt. Players will be able to venture out of Appalachia for the very first time to explore the former city of Pittsburgh, now known as The Pitt in its irradiated post-nuclear form.

With Expeditions, the game now has two main story missions to be completed, and your journey starts in the infamous location of Whitespring Resort. New Responders have arrived for players to interact with and have renamed the resort "The Whitespring Refuge." Read on to find out what's in store in Bethesda's latest update:

  • Responders Daily Quests. In possession of a restored Vertibird, the Responders will need players' help with charging up its battery to deliver aid to nearby settlements and ultimately lead them to their first mission in The Pitt.
  • Two new missions. Two new repeatable missions "Union Dues" and "From Ashes to Fire" can be completed with up to three players. You'll fight back raiders and discover the new local wildlife which may or may not be friendly.
  • New rewards to earn. Completing the new missions will reap rewards in the form of legendary gear, scrips and XP. New mods, C.A.M.P gear and items have been added.
  • New in-game currency. Expeditions: The Pitt introduces "Stamps" which you can collect to purchase the exact rewards you want from the new loot available.

The new expansion to Fallout 76 also brings the start of Season 10: City of Steel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxJXo_0huC0MU300

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The new season wipes the Season 9 scoreboard and gives players Pitt-themed rewards to earn such as weapon paint, armor, C.A.M.P items, cosmetics and consumables. Season 10 will be the first season to let players unlock new craftable items as they rank up their season scoreboard. The Auto Axe is a devastating weapon that can be customized with poison, fire or electrical modifiers. Explorers of The Pitt can also craft Union Power Armor which boasts poison resistances and extra carry weight for looting the new toxic landscape. These can later be unlocked with the introduced Stamps currency if players fail to earn them during Season 10.

While Fallout 76 didn't launch in the best state, it has since gone on to become one of the most-played RPGs on Xbox, serving millions of players while pumping tons of new content and features into the game for free. Indeed, Expeditions: The Pitt is available today and is also free. Fallout 76 available as part of Xbox Game Pass on Xbox consoles and Windows PC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqYoa_0huC0MU300

Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt
Explore the ruined city of Pittsburgh in the newest release of Fallout 76. See what adventures and nuclear monstrosities await in The Pitt. Fallout 76 is also available on Game Pass.

Buy from: Amazon | Xbox

Comments / 0

Related
HappyGamer

The Interstellar RPG From Bethesda Is Large And Metaphysical, According To Starfield’s Composer

The developer wasn’t entirely satisfied with the results of Bethesda’s ‘1,000 planets’ promise for Starfield. A sizable number of fans were concerned that most of them would be monotonous, procedurally produced wastelands with one grey building that would feature in a fetch quest rather than becoming excited about all the time they might spend exploring. While there are differing views on this, Inon Zur, the game’s music composer, argued that it was more profound than that.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

GoldenEye On Switch And Xbox Is Coming And Twitter Is Freaking Out

At long last, Rare has announced the arrival of "GoldenEye 007," a faithful remastering of the Nintendo 64 classic that rounds out the Mount Rushmore of first-person shooters. The game will be available for both the Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms, the latter offering it for no additional charge to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as well as anyone who happens to own the 30-game "Rare Replay" collection. The news comes on the eve of the Tokyo Game Show, where top industry developers are sharing their latest plans for upcoming releases.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fallout 76#Ruined City#Reality Tv#Video Game#New Responders#Responders Daily Quests#Vertibird
wegotthiscovered.com

Every new game announced during Playstation’s State of Play event – September 2022

Sony has provided fans with more of what they’ve been waiting for — a look at new upcoming games, and PlayStation State of Play had a lot to get excited about. The showcase, which aired on Sept. 13, not only saw the premiere of massive titles that fans have been speculating on, but also a better look at highly anticipated exclusives like God of War: Ragnarok which is scheduled to arrive in November.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Amazon
PC Gamer

Star Wars Galaxies revival approaches 1.0 with a 'secretive Jedi unlock system'

Star Wars Galaxies was a 2003 MMO that, in the words of Chris Thursten, almost changed the world. It let players take jobs and find places for themselves in the Star Wars universe, whether they wanted to be traders, smugglers, bounty hunters, entertainers, or a wide variety of other options. It didn't last, closing down in 2011 after a series of disastrous patches, revamps, and alterations.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Playstation, Xbox, PC and open beta details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series, and now new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as ”Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley infiltrate.Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Team Ninja reveals its own Assassin's Creed Japan

Rise of the Ronin includes samurai duels, grappling hooks, and wingsuits. Rise of the Ronin is Team Ninja's second action game currently in development—Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (opens in new tab) is coming soon, too—and takes place in 19th century Japan near the end of the Tokugawa period.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer

As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Bethesda revives servers for 20-year-old FPS in rare instance of a corporation being cool

One of the first free-to-play shooters ever is back with dedicated servers. Usually when a game studio makes an official announcement about servers, it's bad news. Entire generations of multiplayer games have already gone the way of the dodo: being routinely decommissioned as they get on in years and can't justify the effort to keep online anymore. If you're lucky, a band of dedicated fans will keep a great game alive with private servers.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Deathloop launches on Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass in September

Deathloop, the former PlayStation 5 exclusive by Bethesda Softworks subsidiary Arkane Studios, will launch Sept. 20 for Xbox Series X and be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers the same date, Microsoft announced Thursday. The stylish, first-person action/adventure launched Sept. 14, 2021, exclusive to PlayStation (and Windows PC) for one...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

GoldenEye 007 hitting Nintendo Switch Online with online play

A new slate of games set to arrive soon on Nintendo Switch Online was just announced, with the biggest surprise being GoldenEye 007 arriving with online support. The port is also coming to Xbox Game Pass. During today’s Nintendo Direct, the company revealed a new batch of classic N64 titles...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adding One of 2021's Most Popular Games

One of 2021's most surprisingly popular games is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass in just a couple of short weeks. For the most part, Microsoft has already added a number of beloved titles that launched last year to Game Pass over the course of 2022. Games like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Hitman 3, It Takes Two, and many others have been accessible on various tiers of the Xbox subscription service. Now, those who specifically are members of Game Pass for PC are set to get a new title that at one point took the world by storm.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

The next Assassin's Creed isn't coming to Stadia — it may be time to panic

Alright, folks, it's time for some doom and gloom. That's right; I'm here to talk about Stadia, and guess what? Even though Ubisoft has been busy launching games on the platform since the first test run in 2019, the developer has revealed to Axios Gaming that it won't be bringing Assassin’s Creed Mirage to Stadia. Couple this issue with the likely possibility Stadia won't be getting anywhere close to hitting its 100-game yearly goal for releases, with less than 50 total games under its belt as of this September, and it's evident Stadia is struggling.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

According To A Fan Of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, Attempts Have Been Made To Reproduce The Lovely Roll, One Of The Game’s Most Well Known Dishes

An additional fan of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim has tried replicating the fabled Sweet Rolls in the real world. It is not surprising that a fan of Skyrim would want to try their hand at baking the action RPG’s well-known Sweet Rolls, which are one of the most famous video game delicacies and probably one of the most appetizing-looking ones in the gaming community.
VIDEO GAMES
Windows Central

Windows Central

159
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy