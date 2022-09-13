Read full article on original website
HULDA DOOLEY
Hulda L. Dooley, age 95, of Marshall, MO, died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at The Living Center in Marshall. Memorial graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, with Rev. Wayne Doolin officiating. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
SLATER WOMAN INJURED IN CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY
A 21-year-old Slater woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on September 15. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Allyson Freeman traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and then struck a trailer. Freeman...
FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN PETTIS COUNTY FOR THREE FELONIES
A Florence man was arrested in Sedalia for three felonies on Monday, September 12. According to a probable cause statement, Logan Lewis was arrested at 1525 East 6th Street by authorities at approximately 12:07 p.m. Lewis, who was wanted on a previous warrant was observed running into the residence. Authorities...
CHILLICOTHE MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY
A 72-year-old Chillicothe man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carroll County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Danny Baxter traveled off the roadway and overturned. Baxter was reported to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR SEVERAL WANTED INDIVIDUALS
The Warrensburg Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating three wanted individuals. The Warrensburg is searching for 29-year-old Christopher Leadingham, 39-year-old Kelly Walden, and 43-year-old Anthony Love. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the wanted individuals is urged to contact the Warrensburg Police Department;...
MARSHALL SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DISCUSSES UPCOMING EVENTS
Marshall School Superintendent Caleb Petet discussed the upcoming activities for homecoming on September 23. It will be his first time experiencing the event at MHS. Petet stated that he was excited to be involved. Petet also stated that he was looking forward to presenting maintenance and long-term building plans to...
HOLTS SUMMIT MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN COOPER COUNTY
A 36-year-old Holts Summit man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Cooper County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Russell Cornelison traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times.
LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL VOTES ON RESOLUTION TO HIRE LAW FIRM
The Lexington City Council voted Tuesday, September 13 on a resolution to hire a law firm for legal services for the exploration of a Fire and EMS district. Lexington is one of the few municipal governments in Lafayette County that continue to operate its own ambulance service. The council is entertaining the idea of letting the voters decide on the formation of a district for Fire and EMS.
PSC APPROVES CHANGE TO EVERGY MISSOURI METRO FUEL ADJUSTMENT CHARGE
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a filing made by Evergy Missouri Metro to adjust the fuel adjustment clause (FAC) charge on the bills of its electric customers. Evergy Missouri Metro made two filings with the Commission. In its first filing (ER-2023-0030), Evergy Missouri Metro proposed to adjust the...
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONY IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall woman has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a police statement, Marshall Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Chelsey Green. Green’s vehicle had two passengers. According to an officer, the smell of marijuana permeated from the vehicle. Dispatch advised officer that Green did not have a valid medical marijuana card. Authorities determined that Green was also a fugitive from the Columbia Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. Green was transported to the Marshall Police Department where she was booked and then transported to the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.
PETTIS COUNTY COMMISSION ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF CLAYCOMB ROAD BRIDGE
The Pettis County Commission, Missouri Department of Transportation Senior Construction Inspector Brian Lavender, Brenneke Construction, and Anderson Engineering, Inc. conducted a final inspection for Bridge No. 4510021 BRO B080 (039) on Claycomb Road on Friday, September 16. After the completion of the bridge inspection, it was determined that the project was substantially finalized and the road was ordered opened to traffic, effective immediately.
MMU BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS APPROVES BIDS FOR SEVERAL PROJECTS
The Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works considered bids to replace Sterling Dump Truck number 219. The current model is a 2000 Sterling L9511 with 127,400 miles and 9,807 engine hours. The bids were opened on August 24, and a total of five bids were received. Underground Facilities director Grant Piper recommended the board accept the bid from Premier Truck Group of Kansas City for the cost of $115,302.
CHARITON COUNTY JUVENILE ON BICYCLE INJURED AFTER ACCIDENT WITH VEHICLE
A juvenile from Keytesville was struck by a vehicle and moderately injured in Chariton County on September 15. According to the Missouri State Highway patrol, a juvenile on a bicycle was struck in the rear by a pick-up truck. The juvenile was transported by MU One to University Hospital with...
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH SEVERAL FELONIES AFTER DRUG INVESTIGATION
A 26-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with felonies after a drug investigation on September 15. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, members of the Crime Resolution Unit and the Special Response Team responded to a residence to serve a search warrant related to an on-going drug investigation. Upon arrival at the home, officers made contact with Elijah Nash, who was taken into custody without incident.
SEDALIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 54-year-old Willie Waddell is wanted for failure to appear for driving while revoked, domestic assault, and DWI persistent. Waddell is five-foot-nine and 180 pounds.
