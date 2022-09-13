Read full article on original website
Sidney man behind bars for terroristic threats
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Sidney man is facing felony charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at an individual during an argument of child custody. The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office says that a woman came in to report an issue related to custody of her child. She said she attempted to pick up the child from the child's father, but the father informed her that the child was now with a family member in Colorado.
Hemingford man pleads guilty to setting person on fire, possession of LSD
On Sept. 14, 24-year-old Jon Mazanec plead guilty in Box Butte County District Court during an arraignment to 2nd Degree Domestic Assault with a prior conviction (Class IIA Felony), 3rd Degree Domestic Assault (Class IIIA Felony) and Possession of a Controlled Substance-LSD (Class 4 Felony). Mazanec waived his right for...
SPD: Woman caught shoplifting at Menards, facing drug charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The Scottsbluff jail staff reported finding a suspected fentanyl pill in a woman's bra. On July 27, Menards employees called Scottsbluff Police Department in reference to two female shoplifting suspects. SPD reported talking to one of the shoplifting suspects identified as 36-year-old Sheila Bouldt. According to...
Maverik cashier says man threatened to kill her for not selling him alcohol
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A Scottsbluff man has a warrant our for his arrest after failing to appear to multiple hearings. On July 26, Scottsbluff Police Department said they were dispatched to Maverik Gas Station in regard to an intoxicated man walking across the parking lot while yelling. The Communication...
Alliance man arrested for alleged abuse
ALLIANCE, Neb. -- Alliance Police have arrested a man after receiving domestic assault reports. On Sept 3rd, Alliance Police received a call regarding an abusive relationship. The caller reportedly told officials 34-year-old Martin Marentes was beating up someone he was in a romantic relationship with. APD reported immediately driving to...
Scottsbluff Police participate in 'Drive Sober' enforcement wave
From August 19 to September 5 Scottsbluff Police Officers worked overtime and participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled over Labor Day DUI enforcement wave. Overtime funding for this activity was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Scottsbluff Police Officers made six driving under the influence arrests along 163 other citations and arrests. There were 181 warnings issued. Sgt Philip Eckerberg said “This activity is a result of Scottsbluff Police Officers working long hours and being ever vigilant while on patrol.”
K9 sniffs out drugs after driver reportedly failed to indicate
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A man is facing felony drug charges after being pulled over for not using his blinker. On July 29, Scottsbluff Police Department officers said they were patrolling the area when they noticed a vehicle had failed to signal into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Officers reported...
Fatal car crash in Box Butte County, one dead
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a man after a fatal car crash in Box Butte County. NSP said the crash happened around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash that involved a car and a motorcycle. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E.
Nebraska troopers arrested man after fatal crash in Box Butte County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska troopers arrested a man from India after a crash turned fatal in Box Butte County. Jayesh Desai, 55, of Mumbai, India was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and was lodged in Box Butte County Jail. Troopers went to the intersection of Highway 385 and Link...
65-year-old arrested after reportedly offering a child $10,000 to go inside his house
KIMBALL, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man faces charges for alleged enticement of a child. On July 24th, Kimball Police received a call about a possible sexual assault on a child. The call came from a person who saw reportedly saw the minor and 65-year-old Johnny Vigil walking together. A...
Banner County fire contained to 70 percent after overnight rain
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. -- Portions of the Panhandle remain under a haze of smoke as the 4,318 acre fire continues to burn. Officials who are responding to the wildfire about 15 miles southeast of Gering said they are optimistic after the rain from Thursday night reached the entire fire. Banner...
Severe thunderstorm warning: Sedgwick County
The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Sedgwick County in northeastern Colorado... * At 515 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of. Barton, or 6 miles east of Julesburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind...
Air assets, 30 fire departments battle Panhandle fire
Banner County, Neb. — Erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground, are some of the obstacles facing firefighters in the 3,700-acre Smokey Fire in Western Nebraska. Incident Commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County volunteer fire department, said he is concerned for potential...
Wildfire mostly contained in Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Firefighters have been battling a wildfire in the Nebraska Panhandle since Tuesday afternoon. All mutual aid were called in the area of County Road 61 in Banner County to assist in the Smokey Fire. About 15-16 volunteer fire departments and 50-60 personnel are assisting in the...
Community leaders from across Nebraska to visit Sidney
SIDNEY, Neb. — Cheyenne County's E3 group is bringing several visitors to Sidney. The E3 group in Sidney, which is made up of over 20 people seeking to build on the area's economic development, is hosting events Sept. 22 and 23 for other communities to visit Sidney to showcase the community.
Wildfire burns over 3,700 acres near Nebraska’s western border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling another thousand-acre blaze in western Nebraska. Fire crews first responded to the “Smokey Fire” on Tuesday and have since moved more teams into the area. As of Wednesday, the wildfire has burned over 3,700 acres of land in Banner County,...
Leyton School evacuates due to potential gas leak
DALTON, Neb. — A 35 minute evacuation delayed class for Leyton High School students, Friday morning. Leyton High School Principal Kevin Thomas said they evacuated all students and staff around 10:25 a.m. to the bleachers by the football field. Thomas said someone noticed a smell and the school evacuated...
Crews make progress to contain western Nebraska wildfire
Crews Thursday made progress at containing a 3,700-acre fire in western Nebraska that began on Tuesday. Incident commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, estimated the fire was 28% contained as crews worked to patrol and monitor around the perimeter of the fire. He said...
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project, until the military stepped in
HARRISBURG, Neb. -– In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get...
Williams Gap WMA closed for Panhandle wildfire
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for Game and Parks’ northwest district, said several hundred acres of the wildlife area...
