Read full article on original website
Related
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18
The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
Yes, This Incredible Maine House Really Has An Indoor Horse Arena
This Ellsworth "mansion" is probably the most unique property on the market right now. Because of the massive size of the house, we are referring to it as a mansion, but much of the square footage is used for a very specific purpose. More on that in a minute... According...
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up: It’s Now Selling Liquor
The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Thief takes advantage of Momo’s Cheesecakes honor system
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Momo’s Cheesecakes are thanking the community for their support after someone stole money from their change box. The Ellsworth spot is famously known for their self-serve honor system and recently some people have been taking advantage of it. Owner Brenda, better known...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
Glenburn House May Sell With a Pool, 20' Boat, & Potential Airbnb
As if this waterfront property on Pushaw Lake wasn't spectacular enough, the sale could include a 20' boat, smaller watercraft, and even an above-ground pool. Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine Worth The $11.2 Million. 20 Maine Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National Television Shows. Here's a...
New Countryside Diner Opens at the Former Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, Maine
The New Countryside Diner is now open in Augusta. This restaurant has replaced the former Rebecca's place that was operating for more then 40 years. According to Yahoo, Rebecca's Place closed in January because the owner was unable to find enough employees to continue the business. The owner of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
foxbangor.com
Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity hopes to re-open soon
UNITY– The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity that was destroyed by fire earlier this year is slowly inching closer to re-opening. Fire ripped through the market back in January. With the Amish community’s help, they were able to rebuild quickly however, other aspects of getting the business...
mainebiz.biz
UMaine plan to convert iconic buildings into campus hotel moves forward
Two of the oldest buildings on the University of Maine campus in Orono will undergo a $28 million transformation to become an 95-room boutique hotel, thanks to a public-private partnership forged by the university, a Chicago investment management firm, and a Philadelphia real estate development company. Harrison Street, a Chicago...
wabi.tv
Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Ellsworth American
Casa Jalisco opens on High Street
ELLSWORTH — It’s a little over an hour before new Mexican restaurant Casa Jalisco opens its doors for the stream of customers it’s grown to expect since opening on Sept. 4. “It’s been busy,” co-owner and manager Israel Garcia says when he walks into the front dining...
Maineiac Manor Opens For Spooky Fun The Third Weekend Of October
It's time to start thing about "fall" types of things. Pumpkins, pumpkin spice coffee, football, school, apple picking, leaves changing, and oh, Halloween!. Maineiac Manor is getting ready for another year of scaring the pants off you. They have been teasing the upcoming spooky season of terror that they are about to unleash on Bangor, starting on the third weekend of October.
wabi.tv
West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are still on the lookout for one hunting dog that got loose after a crash on the turnpike Wednesday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile 14 northbound in Ogunquit. TV5 spoke with 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia who says he was on his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 People Charged in Connection with Kennebec County Home Invasion
A Maine resident and five people from New York have been arrested for a home invasion in the town of China which included the theft of several firearms. Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault in progress at a home on Alder Park Road, shortly before noon on Wednesday. When they responded, they found six people in the residence, as well as the homeowner. There's no report, at this point, about how badly the resident was hurt.
A Halloween Themed Prince Tribute Is Coming To Bar Harbor
You can party like it's 1999, right before Halloween!. Looking for something different to do on Halloween weekend? No one impersonates “His Royal Badness” quite like Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones, and he is headed back home to Maine. It is certainly no secret that I am...
penbaypilot.com
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new cardiologist
ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Lincoln teen located
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking for helping finding a missing Lincoln teenager. Here’s a picture of the 15-year-old girl they say was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say her mom wanted to share this picture of her. If you have seen her or have any information...
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0