Bangor, ME

The Maine Writer

Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18

The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Thief takes advantage of Momo’s Cheesecakes honor system

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Momo’s Cheesecakes are thanking the community for their support after someone stole money from their change box. The Ellsworth spot is famously known for their self-serve honor system and recently some people have been taking advantage of it. Owner Brenda, better known...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Q106.5

Glenburn House May Sell With a Pool, 20' Boat, & Potential Airbnb

As if this waterfront property on Pushaw Lake wasn't spectacular enough, the sale could include a 20' boat, smaller watercraft, and even an above-ground pool. Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine Worth The $11.2 Million. 20 Maine Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National Television Shows. Here's a...
GLENBURN, ME
Q97.9

This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home

I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
BELFAST, ME
foxbangor.com

Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity hopes to re-open soon

UNITY– The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity that was destroyed by fire earlier this year is slowly inching closer to re-opening. Fire ripped through the market back in January. With the Amish community’s help, they were able to rebuild quickly however, other aspects of getting the business...
UNITY, ME
mainebiz.biz

UMaine plan to convert iconic buildings into campus hotel moves forward

Two of the oldest buildings on the University of Maine campus in Orono will undergo a $28 million transformation to become an 95-room boutique hotel, thanks to a public-private partnership forged by the university, a Chicago investment management firm, and a Philadelphia real estate development company. Harrison Street, a Chicago...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
HUDSON, ME
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Pub#Franklin Street#Landlord#Furniture#Food Drink#Franklin St#Bangor Rentals#The Asian Garden
Ellsworth American

Casa Jalisco opens on High Street

ELLSWORTH — It’s a little over an hour before new Mexican restaurant Casa Jalisco opens its doors for the stream of customers it’s grown to expect since opening on Sept. 4. “It’s been busy,” co-owner and manager Israel Garcia says when he walks into the front dining...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

Maineiac Manor Opens For Spooky Fun The Third Weekend Of October

It's time to start thing about "fall" types of things. Pumpkins, pumpkin spice coffee, football, school, apple picking, leaves changing, and oh, Halloween!. Maineiac Manor is getting ready for another year of scaring the pants off you. They have been teasing the upcoming spooky season of terror that they are about to unleash on Bangor, starting on the third weekend of October.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

6 People Charged in Connection with Kennebec County Home Invasion

A Maine resident and five people from New York have been arrested for a home invasion in the town of China which included the theft of several firearms. Deputies with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault in progress at a home on Alder Park Road, shortly before noon on Wednesday. When they responded, they found six people in the residence, as well as the homeowner. There's no report, at this point, about how badly the resident was hurt.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new cardiologist

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: Lincoln teen located

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking for helping finding a missing Lincoln teenager. Here’s a picture of the 15-year-old girl they say was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say her mom wanted to share this picture of her. If you have seen her or have any information...
LINCOLN, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

