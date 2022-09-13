Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Cuomo accuser, Charlotte Bennett, suing ex-Gov, top aides
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Former aide for ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo, Charlotte Bennett, is suing Cuomo and his top aides for sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and retaliation in violation of the Equal Protection Clause. Bennett was the second woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment in 2021. “And she...
Former New York Gov. Cuomo files ethics complaint against Attorney General Letitia James
Andrew Cuomo claims that James was "politically motivated" in the investigation. James, who is also a Democrat, briefly ran for governor after Cuomo resigned.
New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities
If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
Medical society leaders: NY’s new liability law threatens access to care (Your Letters)
Two and a half years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, medical professionals in New York are faced with the possibility of another crisis — this time not from any disease, but from legislation under consideration in Albany that threatens doctors and hospitals with new, potentially catastrophic, liabilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago document probe
Washington — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. In her order, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon refused a Justice Department...
wnynewsnow.com
NY GOP Chair Accuses Democrats of Attempting to Rig The Election
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – Just months away from the November election, Republicans in New York are airing accusations of election fraud in the race for Governor, where Democrat Kathy Hochul and GOP candidate Lee Zeldin are facing off. NY GOP Chairman and NY-23 candidate, Nick Langworthy, has...
Lifelong NY Democrat voices support for Republican Lee Zeldin as crime rages: 'We're under siege here'
Robert Holden, a New York City councilman and lifelong Democrat, has thrown his support behind Republican Lee Zeldin in his bid for governor as the crime crisis remains unmitigated. Holden is part of a coalition of New York Democrats pushing for new state leadership. He argued that crime is out...
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elections, medical patient priority and what’s going well: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis legalization with Jeffrey Hoffman
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in...
Zeldin calls out Gov. Hochul for failing to address crime, says NYC residents don't feel safe to walk streets
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin said Thursday on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" he believes he will defeat Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) in November, as more and more lifelong Democrats announce support for his campaign due to rising crime. LEE ZELDIN: She's refusing to talk about the issues that...
New York’s $4.2B environmental bond act getting big boost from advocates
Albany, N.Y. — Advocates are spending big to back a state plan to borrow $4.2 billion to help brace New York’s aging infrastructure against the effects of climate change. The Vote Yes for Clean Water & Jobs Coalition is launching a seven-figure ad campaign encouraging New Yorkers to approve the green-minded bond act that will appear on ballots this November.
5 Things to Know When You Get a New York State Jury Duty Notice
So you got the jury questionnaire in the mail, you know what that means, you are going to be called shortly for jury duty. Do you panic? No, you fill it out and mail it back, or you go to the website listed on the notice and enter your info. Once you hit enter, you probably forget about it. At least that is what I did.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city's crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
New York approves new private school regulations as yeshivas face mounting scrutiny
The new regulations follow a report alleging inadequate education at some Brooklyn yeshivas despite infusions of public money. The new framework approved by the state's Board of Regents follows allegations of inadequate basic instruction at some yeshivas in Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley. [ more › ]
Families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks
Washington — President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, the White House announced Thursday. “He wanted to let them know that they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for September. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Returns $24,000 to Nurses Taken Advantage of by Albany Hospital
Albany Med Health System Will Pay $114,000 in Total for Illegally Forcing Former Nurses to Pay Fees Following Resignation or Termination. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a second agreement with Albany Med Health System (Albany Med) after finding that Albany Med included an illegal provision in employment contracts with nurses who were hired from overseas. That illegal provision, or “repayment fee,” required nurses to pay thousands of dollars if they resigned or were fired within the first three years of employment at Albany Med. In 2021, Attorney General James recovered more than $90,000 for seven former employees of Albany Med who were forced to illegally pay the hospital because of this provision. Following the news of that settlement, additional former nurses of Albany Med came forward and reported similar treatment. Today’s settlement will return more than $24,000 to eight nurses who paid illegal repayment fees to Albany Med between 2007 and 2010, bringing the total amount Albany Med will pay in restitution to $114,000.
wliw.org
REPORT: “UNEQUAL RESOURCES FOR NEW YORK STATE STUDENTS BASED ON RACE”
ERASE Racism recently released a research report titled “Unequal Resources for Students in New York State Based on Race,” which examines the extent to which school districts in New York State have different levels of educational resources and funding based on their district’s racial composition. The report states predominately white districts are getting more funding, offering more Advanced Placement (AP) courses, and having more guidance counselors for their students. Elaine Gross, President of ERASE Racism, joins us to discuss the report and what we can do to finally make some progress in desegregating our schools and fostering a more equitable learning environment for all New Yorkers.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 6