ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 6

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Cuomo accuser, Charlotte Bennett, suing ex-Gov, top aides

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Former aide for ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo, Charlotte Bennett, is suing Cuomo and his top aides for sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and retaliation in violation of the Equal Protection Clause. Bennett was the second woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment in 2021. “And she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
wnynewsnow.com

NY GOP Chair Accuses Democrats of Attempting to Rig The Election

ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – Just months away from the November election, Republicans in New York are airing accusations of election fraud in the race for Governor, where Democrat Kathy Hochul and GOP candidate Lee Zeldin are facing off. NY GOP Chairman and NY-23 candidate, Nick Langworthy, has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
104.5 The Team

Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?

New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Joon Kim
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Syracuse.com

Elections, medical patient priority and what’s going well: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis legalization with Jeffrey Hoffman

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

New York’s $4.2B environmental bond act getting big boost from advocates

Albany, N.Y. — Advocates are spending big to back a state plan to borrow $4.2 billion to help brace New York’s aging infrastructure against the effects of climate change. The Vote Yes for Clean Water & Jobs Coalition is launching a seven-figure ad campaign encouraging New Yorkers to approve the green-minded bond act that will appear on ballots this November.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Impeachment#Democrat
Lite 98.7

New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles

Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for September. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Returns $24,000 to Nurses Taken Advantage of by Albany Hospital

Albany Med Health System Will Pay $114,000 in Total for Illegally Forcing Former Nurses to Pay Fees Following Resignation or Termination. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a second agreement with Albany Med Health System (Albany Med) after finding that Albany Med included an illegal provision in employment contracts with nurses who were hired from overseas. That illegal provision, or “repayment fee,” required nurses to pay thousands of dollars if they resigned or were fired within the first three years of employment at Albany Med. In 2021, Attorney General James recovered more than $90,000 for seven former employees of Albany Med who were forced to illegally pay the hospital because of this provision. Following the news of that settlement, additional former nurses of Albany Med came forward and reported similar treatment. Today’s settlement will return more than $24,000 to eight nurses who paid illegal repayment fees to Albany Med between 2007 and 2010, bringing the total amount Albany Med will pay in restitution to $114,000.
ALBANY, NY
wliw.org

REPORT: “UNEQUAL RESOURCES FOR NEW YORK STATE STUDENTS BASED ON RACE”

ERASE Racism recently released a research report titled “Unequal Resources for Students in New York State Based on Race,” which examines the extent to which school districts in New York State have different levels of educational resources and funding based on their district’s racial composition. The report states predominately white districts are getting more funding, offering more Advanced Placement (AP) courses, and having more guidance counselors for their students. Elaine Gross, President of ERASE Racism, joins us to discuss the report and what we can do to finally make some progress in desegregating our schools and fostering a more equitable learning environment for all New Yorkers.
SOCIETY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy